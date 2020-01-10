Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Shortlisted for National Award

@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College have been shortlisted for a national #tesFEawards

The College have been recognised for being among the most outstanding institutions in the FE sector, and are shortlisted for the Outstanding Use of Technology for Improving Teaching, Learning and Assessment Award.

Barton Peveril are shortlisted for the award after using technology to enhance the quality of their students’ learning experience, facilitate independent and collaborative working, and to reduce barriers to learning.

The winners will be revealed at a gala awards evening at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, London on Friday 20th March 2020.

Barton Peveril Principal Jonathan Prest said:

“One of the reasons I am so thrilled by this nomination is that it is a tribute to the dedication and talent of so many staff across the college. We won the National Sixth Form Colleges award last summer for our ground-breaking work on supporting students with their learning outside of the classroom, and this nomination is further evidence that our students are benefiting from something at the cutting edge.”

“Our strategy has been to help students study before they enter the classroom and bring what they have learnt to the table. The result has been that our students are working harder, getting better results than ever before, and being well-prepared for life after Barton when they will need to be self-driven.”

Tes FE editor Stephen Exley said:

“Excellent practice exists right across the further education sector, and those shortlisted for the Tes FE Awards are the cream of the crop. Our judges were extremely impressed with the calibre of entries. To be shortlisted is an extraordinary achievement"

Tes is a global education business that works to celebrate and support the practice of educators throughout the United Kingdom and internationally.

