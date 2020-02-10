https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/10/national-plan-for-music-education/

Yesterday, Sunday 9 February, the department launched a call for evidence for the new National Plan for Music Education.

With the National Plan due to launch in autumn 2020, the department is seeking views from stakeholders including music industry experts, parents, carers, young people and teachers.

This has been covered by the Sunday Express, Famagusta Gazette, FE News, Schools Week and TES.

The 2020 plan sets out our vision for music education in England where children from all backgrounds will have the opportunity to learn a musical instrument or to learn to sing, allowing them to progress to the next level of excellence.

School Standards Minister Nick Gibb said:

All children, regardless of their background, should get the opportunity to play musical instruments, learn to sing and learn how to read and write music in the classroom. I want to continue to level up opportunities so all young people can get the best out of their music education. We can only achieve this if we reflect on the latest advances in music and work together with experts in the music industry, specialist teachers, as well as reflecting on young people’s experiences.

