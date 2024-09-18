Qualifications Wales announces reform of Essential Skills Wales qualifications

Qualifications Wales has today published the findings of an in-depth, two-year review of Essential Skills Wales qualifications.

This review set out to establish whether the existing qualifications and the assessment methods used met the needs of learners, learning providers, and employers in Wales.

Essential Skills Wales qualifications – which cover the subjects of application of number, communication, digital literacy and employability – are designed for use in post-16 courses in further education, work-based learning, and adult community learning. They enable learners to develop and demonstrate the skills that are essential to gain a foothold in or progress in their chosen careers, and gain valuable skills prized by employers. Last year, more than 23,000 Essential Skills Wales certificates were awarded to learners across Wales as part of apprenticeships, post-16 further education programmes and adult community learning.

During the review, the Qualifications Wales team carried out extensive research and spoke to learners, providers, and employers – and the majority wanted reform. They gave feedback about the currency and manageability of the qualifications and their assessments.

The regulator is now planning to reform three of the four subject areas: application of number; communications; digital literacy.

Reform will be phased in and the new qualifications will be available to centres for first delivery from 2028. Qualifications Wales will continue to listen to learners, employers, and learningproviders, and it will involve them in the next steps to ensure that the content and assessment methods for these reformed qualifications are fit for purpose.

The announcement was made at the launch of the review report at ACT Training’s Cardiff Skills Centre in Ocean Park House, East Tyndall Street, Cardiff, today.

Gareth Downey, Senior Qualifications Manager, said:

”Essential Skills Wales, which are a key part of apprenticeships and are widely taken in further education, support learners to progress in education, work and life. Our review findings show there are strengths to the current Essential Skills Wales qualifications, but there are issues that require our attention in the short and longer term.

“We have worked with key partners to address some issues but it is clear that reform is needed in the longer term. We look forward to working closely with stakeholders and key partners to reform qualifications in application of number, communication and digital literacy to ensure that they fully meet the needs of learners, providers and employers in Wales.”

Training provider ACT Training was one of the stakeholders the regulator consulted during the review process. It has sites in Cardiff, Barry, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Aberdare, Pontypool, and Ebbw Vale.

ACT’s Head of Skills and Curriculum Development, Tracey Spiller, said:

“ACT welcomed the opportunity to work with Qualifications Wales and other training and FE providers of Essential Skills. The process of the review was clearly communicated, and we were included at every step. We really felt that our feedback mattered, and we are excited to be a part of what comes next.”

Martin Davis, Regional Quality Manager for Learning & Skills in HMPPS Wales, added:

“We are really excited to be included as part of the ESW qualification review that is currently being undertaken, as many of the learners in custody have missed opportunities to learn these skills prior to their sentence. It is therefore critical to be able to offer them the chance to undertake regulated qualifications, in line with colleges across Wales.”

Andrew Bond, Curriculum Manager Skills and Partnerships of Bridgend College, said:

“At Bridgend College, we believe that Essential Skills Wales qualifications play a crucial role in empowering learners and transforming their lives. These qualifications provide a solid foundation in key areas such as communication, numeracy, and digital literacy, all of which are vital for personal growth, career development, and active participation in society. By equipping learners with these essential skills, we help them build confidence, achieve their aspirations, and enhance their employability, enabling them to make meaningful contributions to their communities and the economy.”