Netcom Training and Gamechangers: Supporting Young Sportspeople Transition into Alternative Careers through Digital Skills 

Training and Digital Skills Bootcamp provider Netcom Training has partnered with GameChangers – After Sport to provide online training courses, mentorship and coaching to those young athletes navigating the transition from playing high level sport into alternative careers.

Sport academies and elite programmes are instrumental in nurturing young talent and providing opportunities for a future career in sport. However, only a small percentage of those enlisted make it professionally. Recognising the need to support these athletes as they explore life outside of sport, GameChangers and Netcom Training are offering a holistic skills development and career service, which includes free skills training courses in subjects such as Cybersecurity, Digital marketing and IT alongside career coaching and mental health support.

The programme is currently available to 16 – 24-year-olds across Greater Manchester and the West Midlands. GameChangers works in partnership with local sports clubs like Birmingham City FC and Aston Villa FC to create a fast-track path through its ‘Transfer Window into Tech’ for those young players who are seeking that alternative career path.

James Lindsay, Founder of GameChangers said: “I understand what it feels like to be in the 99% that didn’t make it into a career in professional sport. Through my journey I saw lots of reasons why people, excuse the famous cliché, did not ‘make it’. Ranging from a lack of a support network, injury, financial pressure, social environment, knowledge gaps, being in the wrong place at the wrong time and mental resilience.

However, for me I found another set of skills and a career in helping young people develop their own careers. It’s been the most rewarding life experience for me, and I still get to continue to enjoy and love sport. It is my passion to make sure young athletes have the best of all life experiences with easy access to the support they need in one place. Having a partner like Netcom means we can offer free training courses in digital skills that will ultimately give these young athletes a boost on the career ladder.”

Kevin Vashi, MD at Netcom Training added: “At Netcom we are committed to supporting the development of early careers in digital skills. With this partnership the Transfer Window is always open and together we will ensure that youth football academy players receive the guidance and training they need to thrive in their future endeavours.”