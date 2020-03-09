 
Promote-ed.co.uk launches â€˜A Vibrant Skills Marketâ€™ â€“ Solutions for Government and Regulators

A Vibrant Skills Market Report

 @Promote_Ed launch their first report: 'Vibrant Skills Market – Solutions for Government and Regulators' with a 10 point recommended action list

Today, 9/3/2020,Promote-Ed - the education sector forum has launched it’s first publication ‘A Vibrant Skills Market – Solutions for Government and Regulators’. Based on the findings from its first four weeks of operation, and from the contributions of its over 500 forum members. This positive, action focussed report identifies 10 issues facing the sector with recommendations for the Government, DFE and others to consider which practitioners will believe will make a significantly positive impact on their work with employers and learners.

Interestingly, none of the recommendations request additional funding, but require a commitment for greater transparency, improved communication and a spirit of working together.

Sarah Marples the founder of Promote-ed said ‘I am delighted we have been able to produce this report in such a short timescale. The issues are important but are also easily fixable. They are the views of our forum subscribers who are the practitioners in this sector. For far too long, we have only heard the negative news about our sector or the views of only the largest providers are heard. This is the first but certainly not the last time the smaller providers from all areas of the market have had the opportunity to give their views. It is the first of many more ‘thought leadership’ pieces we will be producing in the months and years ahead’

The Top 10 issues that Promote-Ed highlight as an action list are: 

-          The Need to improve ESFA account management is top of the list

-          Implementing any new sub-contracting guidance on a measured basis

-          Clarity required on some aspects of the non-levy funding proposals

-          The important issue of changes of control when providers either sell or change their shareholding structures

-          The current archaic process for assessing the financial health of providers – particularly large PTP’s

-          EPAO and the need for greater support and transparency

-          The impact on providers of OFSTED monitoring visits

-          That further work needs to be undertaken on the consultation on costs of Apprenticeships – particularly in relation to non-eligible costs

-          To get practitioners involved in future funding guidance and

-          Finally to review the basis on which regulators interact with the trade press to remove the hostile environment in which the sector operates.

Download the full report here

