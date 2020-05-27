LSBF in Singapore announces new programmes in collaboration with University of Greenwich

@LSBF London School of Business and Finance in Singapore (LSBF) has today announced new programmes with the @UniofGreenwich (UOG) to expand their collaboration.

The collaboration started in 2018 with the Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Accounting and Finance (Top Up), followed in 2019 by the Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality Management, the first ever for LSBF. Building on the positive experience, the two institutions will now bring five new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes to Singapore.

The expanded portfolio will include the MBA / MA International Business, MA Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Business Studies (Top Up) and the Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Business Logistics and Transport Management (Top Up).

The first classes will start from May 2020, with no restrictions to students despite the current COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to a long and established experience with online learning, during this COVID-19 period, LSBF will be delivering lessons through LIVE Broadcast without any disruption to the students’ learning experience. In addition, the recorded videos of the lessons will be made available to all students enrolled into the programmes.

Working against the challenges of the current scenario, which has forced higher education providers to suspend regular activities, LSBF Singapore has been able to continue delivering its quality teaching. Rathakrishnan Govind, Global CEO at LSBF, said: “Our use of innovative technology allows us to keep supporting our students despite the difficult situation.

“We are delighted to be able to expand our collaboration with the University of Greenwich, especially at this time of uncertainty for international higher education. Not only can we continue to help students to engage directly with tutors and the school whilst learning, but we are also offering them new education and career paths.”

The online delivery will help students who cannot travel to Singapore for the time being to start on their programme of choice. They will have full access to online classes, as well as tutors, resources and student support services, and they will be able to transition back to traditional physical classes post COVID-19.

Jon Sibson, Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Faculty of Business at the University of Greenwich, said: “The University has a long history of offering its programmes in Singapore. The range of programmes offered at LSBF is our most comprehensive to date. We are delighted that students will be able to study our programmes without interruption and we look forward to welcoming many more successful graduates from the LSBF/University of Greenwich partnership.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Alyn Francis, the Principal @OldhamCollege is joining education leader Sector News @barnsleycollege Higher Education has launched a new Foundation Degree Sector News Last week the creative media education higher provider @SAEinstituteUK

LSBF will be delivering the programmes accredited by UOG and approved by the Committee for Private Education (CPE) in Singapore. With this collaboration, students enrolled at LSBF Singapore will have the opportunity to complete programmes accredited by a UK university, and therefore acquire internationally recognised qualifications.

Mr Govind added: “Our institution is committed to becoming one of the major providers for business and professional education in the region. We believe that collaborations with international providers are keys which can open many doors for our students in their future career, and we’ll be working to expanding our network to create even more opportunities.”

For more information visit: https://www.lsbf.edu.sg/programmes/