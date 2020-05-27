 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

LSBF in Singapore announces new programmes in collaboration with University of Greenwich

Details
Hits: 133
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@LSBF London School of Business and Finance in Singapore (LSBF) has today announced new programmes with the @UniofGreenwich (UOG) to expand their collaboration. 

The collaboration started in 2018 with the Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Accounting and Finance (Top Up), followed in 2019 by the Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality Management, the first ever for LSBF. Building on the positive experience, the two institutions will now bring five new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes to Singapore.

The expanded portfolio will include the MBA / MA International Business, MA Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Business Studies (Top Up) and the Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Business Logistics and Transport Management (Top Up).

The first classes will start from May 2020, with no restrictions to students despite the current COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to a long and established experience with online learning, during this COVID-19 period, LSBF will be delivering lessons through LIVE Broadcast without any disruption to the students’ learning experience. In addition, the recorded videos of the lessons will be made available to all students enrolled into the programmes.

Working against the challenges of the current scenario, which has forced higher education providers to suspend regular activities, LSBF Singapore has been able to continue delivering its quality teaching. Rathakrishnan Govind, Global CEO at LSBF, said: “Our use of innovative technology allows us to keep supporting our students despite the difficult situation.

“We are delighted to be able to expand our collaboration with the University of Greenwich, especially at this time of uncertainty for international higher education. Not only can we continue to help students to engage directly with tutors and the school whilst learning, but we are also offering them new education and career paths.”

The online delivery will help students who cannot travel to Singapore for the time being to start on their programme of choice. They will have full access to online classes, as well as tutors, resources and student support services, and they will be able to transition back to traditional physical classes post COVID-19.

Jon Sibson, Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Faculty of Business at the University of Greenwich, said: “The University has a long history of offering its programmes in Singapore. The range of programmes offered at LSBF is our most comprehensive to date. We are delighted that students will be able to study our programmes without interruption and we look forward to welcoming many more successful graduates from the LSBF/University of Greenwich partnership.”

Advertisement

Oldham's young people deserve a 'September Promise' to stop them suffereing the economic impact of Covid-19
Sector News
Alyn Francis, the Principal @OldhamCollege is joining education leader
New course in Criminology, Communities and Criminal Justice
Sector News
@barnsleycollege Higher Education has launched a new Foundation Degree
SAE Liverpool hosted an Animation workshop for a select group of Y12 students from The Mosslands School
Sector News
Last week the creative media education higher provider @SAEinstituteUK

LSBF will be delivering the programmes accredited by UOG and approved by the Committee for Private Education (CPE) in Singapore. With this collaboration, students enrolled at LSBF Singapore will have the opportunity to complete programmes accredited by a UK university, and therefore acquire internationally recognised qualifications.

Mr Govind added: “Our institution is committed to becoming one of the major providers for business and professional education in the region. We believe that collaborations with international providers are keys which can open many doors for our students in their future career, and we’ll be working to expanding our network to create even more opportunities.”

For more information visit: https://www.lsbf.edu.sg/programmes/

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Oldham's young people deserve a 'September Promise' to stop them suffereing the economic impact of Covid-19
Sector News
Alyn Francis, the Principal @OldhamCollege is joining education leader
Games Development tutor helps celebrate the gaming world while supporting people in lockdown
Sector News
With life changing for everyone as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,
Arts Council England launches art packs for children during lockdown
Sector News
This week, thanks to support from the @TNLUK, @ace_national will begin
GOVERNMENT MUST SET OUT HOW PLANS FOR WIDER SCHOOL REOPENING WILL MEET OBLIGATIONS UNDER THE EQUALITY ACT 2010
Sector News
@NASUWT The NASUWT-The Teachers’ Union has raised urgent concerns wi
New course in Criminology, Communities and Criminal Justice
Sector News
@barnsleycollege Higher Education has launched a new Foundation Degree
SAE Liverpool hosted an Animation workshop for a select group of Y12 students from The Mosslands School
Sector News
Last week the creative media education higher provider @SAEinstituteUK
Portland College Helps to Feed Those Most in Need
Sector News
As a charity itself, @PortlandCollege knows the impact that COVID-19 i
Newcastle College Students Pay Tribute to NHS
Sector News
Students from @NSCGNewcastle College have paid tribute to #NHS workers
UCL School of Management wins major award for gender diversity, the ‘Athena SWAN award'
Sector News
@UCL School of Management has been awarded the @Athena_SWAN Bronze Awa
Portland College Gets in the 'Communitree' Spirit
Sector News
Having a 32 acre woodland campus has so many benefits for our learners
Subcontracting: Responsible and Irresponsible Primes
Sector News
Last week, we got engaged in a LinkedIn debate about primes acting irr
Student balances life on frontline as key worker with college studies
Sector News
A TEENAGE @colegcambria student is balancing college assignments with

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4587)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page