Waltham Forest College Appoints Janet Gardner as New Principal and CEO

Janet Gardner

@WFCTweets is pleased to announce that Janet Gardner has been appointed as Principal and CEO and will join the college on July 31, 2020.

Janet is an exceptionally experienced strategic leader with a successful record of high performance in senior leadership roles within diverse and complex FE colleges, as well as having a successful previous commercial experience in the private sector. Janet is passionate about promoting equality of opportunity and has led on several regional and national projects in collaboration with other organisations to support hard to reach pockets of the community. 

Janet has significant experience of working in the Further Education sector in London and as Deputy CEO at Newham College brings with her a wide network of stakeholder relationships as well as a deep understanding of the complexities of working and living in East London.

Janet said, “I am delighted to be joining Waltham Forest College at this exciting stage in its journey and to lead its ambitious vision and strategy for the future. I am looking forward to working with students, staff and stakeholders to further reinforce its position as an anchor institution in North East London, serving the needs of its communities and employers.”

Paul Butler, Chair of Corporation at Waltham Forest College said, ‘I am delighted to welcome Janet to the college. She is joining at an exciting time as we drive forward our college Vision and Strategy to ensure the college is delivering an expansive and progressive curriculum to meet the needs of growing industries and equip students with the skills that meet the demands of the modern workplace. This has never been more important as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic and education and skills will be vital to reviving our local community and London economy.”

“The Governing body has every confidence that Janet will draw on her extensive experience and bring fresh thinking to share with the senior team to drive forward our ambitious plans for the college. I am very much looking forward to working with her.”

