City of Bristol College Joins Collab Group

The @CollabGrp of Colleges is pleased to announce City of Bristol College (@CoBCollege) as our newest member.

City of Bristol College is one of the South West’s largest further and higher education colleges offering a wide range of academic and vocational courses from entry to degree level.

The college plays a key role within the region to stimulate economic development and support local industry. This commitment extends to the strong relationship that the colleges have with a range of employers to deliver high-quality apprenticeships. Prominent employer relationships include DAF and City of Bristol Council.

At the heart of their offer is a deep commitment to learning and the transformative impact it has on both individuals and communities. Bristol is the only UNESCO Learning City in England and the College is a key player in the Learning City.

The college’s curriculum caters to a wide variety of learners of different ages and backgrounds. At one end, the college has a strong commitment to entry-level provision for individuals with special learning needs and those from areas of social deprivation.

The college also offers a comprehensive range of provision at levels 3-5, with a specialist focus on the construction, logistics, engineering, hospitality, and aircraft maintenance sectors. Adult learning is also well provisioned through the availability of professional qualification courses at levels 3-6, notably in human resources and leadership and management. Additionally, the college caters to higher education learners through a partnership with the University of the West of England.

Collab Group is delighted to welcome City of Bristol college into our membership, and we look forward to the opportunities to work closely together.

Ian Pretty, CEO of Collab Group said:

“I am delighted that City of Bristol College has joined Collab Group. The college has demonstrated a clear commitment to support the local economy and skills development across the South West. Their inclusion into the Collab Group increases our representation to one of the major urban centres in the UK. We are delighted to welcome Andy Forbes and his team into the Collab Group and look forward to the opportunities ahead.”

Andy Forbes Principal and Chief Executive at City of Bristol College said:

“We are very aware of our position as Bristol’s sole General FE College and as a major skills provider for the West of England, so joining the Collab Group is a great way of building on this. Being part of a national network of high profile colleges will provide us with new opportunities and ensure we’re at the cutting edge of the modern FE sector.”

