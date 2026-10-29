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From education to employment

What the Budget Means for Tutors

Sara Lavallin October 29, 2026
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Budget impact on tutorssm

Sherpa Tutors, one of the UK’s leading online tutoring platforms has welcomed yesterday’s Autumn Budget announcement that the tax-free Trading Allowance will increase from £1,000 to £3,000 from April 2027, providing a welcome boost for self-employed tutors and those delivering educational support outside the traditional classroom.

The increase, announced by Chancellor John Healey on 28 October, will allow individuals to receive up to £3,000 of qualifying trading and miscellaneous income tax-free each year.  Importantly, the change is not restricted to people starting a new business. It will also benefit eligible tutors who are already earning income through tutoring and other self-employed activities.

For tutors who work independently, teach alongside a school-based role or provide additional educational support to families, the increase represents an additional £2,000 a year (or £166.66 a month) of qualifying income covered by the allowance, which will make a real difference .

Andy Richards, Chairman of Sherpa Tutors, said

“Tripling the trading allowance is hugely positive news for our tutors, 43% of whom are qualified teachers, who work so hard to support the education of young people.  Many tutors juggle full-time roles in schools alongside their own family commitments and tutoring to counter the rising cost of living.  An additional £2,000 a year of qualifying income covered by the allowance will provide some real relief to them. This increase, alongside Healey’s announcement to extend parental pay to eligible self-employed fathers, partners and adopters from April 2029 are very welcome measure for the hardworking, self-employed community which includes tutors.”

Published in: Education News | FE News
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Sara Lavallin

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