BSDC launches college-led podcast on education and employment

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) launched a new college-driven podcast to bridge the gap between education and employment by creating meaningful conversations around employability, industry collaboration, skills development and the future workforce.

The podcast explores the connection between learning and real-world career development, making it a valuable resource for employers, educators, parents, adult learners and those interested in workforce development. Each episode spotlights a different guest speaker from across various industries, with all of them sharing their individual pathways to success, as well as advice and guidance for both students and employers.

The first episode launched on 21st October 2026 and features Nik Hardy, Founder and Managing Director of Hardy Signs, a custom signage company that celebrated the tenth anniversary of its partnership with BSDC this year. In this episode, Nik examines how mentorship and real-world work experience can shape careers and develop talent, providing practical insights for businesses on collaborating with colleges and students to prepare young people for their future within professional industries. Nik’s decade-long partnership with BSDC enables him to detail the benefits of such collaborations over a significant period of time, putting him in a great position to advise students and employers.

Simon Turner, Head of Security Governance and Compliance with BT Group, features on another upcoming episode that explores how we can ensure that future employees are truly ready for the world of work, what employers are really looking for from their talent, and how businesses engaging with education allows students to develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed.

Another future episode spotlights former hostage and crisis negotiator Nicky Perfect, who shares practical advice and techniques to help employers, educators and parents have more effective conversations with young people and early-career employees, which is a crucial tool for apprenticeship and placement employers.

To conclude the first series of podcast episodes, a conversation between Ian Vanes-Jones, BSDC’s Construction Course Leader, and Kate Murphy of the Sinai Park House Trust showcases the ways that education extends beyond the classroom.

Head of Marketing at BSDC, Sarah Collinson, said: “Further education colleges have so much to offer businesses, often in ways employers might not immediately recognise. This new podcast provides a fantastic platform to showcase partnerships that are already making a real difference. It explores topics that many employers find challenging, from recruitment to understanding the aspirations of young people, while highlighting the many ways colleges can support businesses and help them maximise the opportunities available to them.”

“I am incredibly proud of the team for developing this innovative new channel. It’s about sharing inspiring stories, challenging perceptions, opening up conversations and demonstrating what can be achieved when education and business work together.”

Employers interested in creating opportunities for students through work experience, mentoring and staff development can contact Burton and South Derbyshire College’s Business Development Team at [email protected] or 01283 494510.