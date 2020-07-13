 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

£5.3 million of new UK aid to support salaries of teachers in the world's poorest refugee-hosting countries

Details
Hits: 124
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets some of the children and siblings of young vulnerable women refugees, in the nursery of the RefuSHE project in Nairobi. Credit: UNHCR/Mark Henley

#AngelinaJolie and Baroness @Liz_Sugg call for support to protect education for #refugee children 

Angelina Jolie will join Baroness Sugg, the UK’s Special Envoy for Girls’ Education, to ensure refugee children are not forgotten in the global coronavirus recovery, at a high-level virtual event on refugee education today (Monday 13 July 2020).

Baroness Sugg will announce £5.3 million of new UK aid to support the salaries of more than 5,500 teachers in 10 of the world’s poorest refugee-hosting countries, including Chad, South Sudan and Yemen.

She will urge the international community to protect the futures of the world’s most vulnerable children both during and after the coronavirus pandemic.

Angelina Jolie, Special Envoy for the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR, is expected to say:

“For millions of children and youth, schools are a lifeline of opportunity as well as a shield. Classrooms offer protection — or at least a reprieve — from violence, exploitation and other difficult circumstances.”

“Without urgent practical assistance, some of the children left without schooling worldwide due to the coronavirus may never set foot in a classroom again. We must find ways to try to ensure access to continuity of education for young people across the world.

“Ensuring education for refugee children is something we can make happen, if we all come together.”

Ensuring that children are not affected long-term by the interruption to their education during coronavirus is a priority in the UK and around the world. As the pandemic puts developing countries under increasing economic stress and limited resources are diverted to the health sector, there is a risk children will go uneducated as teachers go unpaid.

Without action, millions of children may be left without a school to attend in the aftermath of coronavirus, potentially undermining education systems in fragile and developing countries for a generation.

Baroness Sugg, the UK Special Envoy for Girls’ Education, will say:

“Education must be prioritised in the global recovery from coronavirus. This epidemic is not just a health crisis, it is an education crisis, especially for refugee children. Without school and an education they will be unable to rebuild their lives and achieve their full potential.

“Supporting every child’s right to 12 years of quality education is one of the best investments the UK can make to end the cycle of displacement, poverty and conflict, as we recover from coronavirus. We urge our partners to match our ambition.”

The UK support announced today will help at least 300,000 vulnerable refugee children to continue their education.

Advertisement

Exeter College International Baccalaureate (IB) Students Celebrate 100% Pass Rate
Sector News
@ExeterCollege students are celebrating after achieving a 100% pass ra
Coventry College urging businesses to throw next generation a working lifeline
Sector News
@CoventryCollege is urging businesses to throw a lifeline to the next
Barton Peveril Named FE College of the Year
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Win @EduFuturists College of the Year Award Barton Peve

In addition to today’s announcement, the UK has previously announced £15 million of crisis funding from the aid budget to UNICEF and £5 million to Education Cannot Wait, for handwashing supplies, remote lessons and protection services to support the world’s most vulnerable children during the pandemic.

Bahati Ernestine Hategekimana, a Rwandan-born refugee living in Kenya and currently studying to be a nurse on a UNHCR scholarship, will say at today’s roundtable:

“I am part of the 3% of refugee youth who have access to tertiary education. As a refugee, I needed a skill that would give me control and would put me in a position to be useful and helpful in case there is need, whether it be another war or a pandemic like we have now.

“I see a lot of refugee youth like myself who have been empowered through education to contribute to the response on COVID-19.”

Before coronavirus, 260 million children were out of school worldwide. Now, 1.5 billion children in over 150 countries are out of school.

For every additional year a child goes to school, their future earnings can increase by 20%. Unleashing that potential, by protecting education through the crisis, will be essential to preventing the collapse of economies in the poorest countries deepening a global recession, making it harder for all of us to bounce back.

The £5.3 million of UK aid announced today will allow UNHCR to make direct payments to 5,669 teachers in 10 refugee-hosting countries for 7 months where urgent support is needed. The countries are: Chad, Kenya, Malawi, Mauritania, Pakistan, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sudan, Uganda, Yemen.

Of the world’s 26 million refugees, around half are under the age of 18. Even before COVID-19 struck, refugee children were twice as likely to be out of school than other children, with fewer than 1 in 4 refugee children enrolled in secondary education.

Today’s event, a high-level round-table on education for refugees during and after the coronavirus, will be co-hosted by the UK and Canada, alongside UNHCR and UNESCO. It will give a platform to refugee students, states hosting refugees, and key development organisations, to prompt action to give refugee children the education they deserve.

Karina Gould, Canadian Minister of International Development; Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees; Audrey Azoulay, Director-General, UNESCO; Yasmine Sherif, Director, Education Cannot Wait; Ag Mohamed Aly Ahmed, community teacher and mobiliser and refugee living in Burkina Faso; H.E. Pauline Nalova Lyonga, Minister of Secondary Education, Cameroon; H. E. Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training, Pakistan; Professor George Magoha, Cabinet Secretary for Education, Science and Technology, Kenya; Nayla Fahed, Malala Fund Education Champion, Lebanon; and Andrew Dunnett , Group Director SDGs, Sustainable Business & Foundations, Vodafone, are also due to attend.

During the course of the pandemic, teachers have come up with innovative ways to continue lessons. In refugee camps in eastern Chad for example, teachers are giving students work which is left outside their homes each week. Once completed, the work is then collected by parents’ groups and after a 48-hour period, to stop the risk of infection spreading, given to teachers to mark. The work is then returned to children.

Educating vulnerable children helps protect all of us against future pandemics. Educated children are more likely to understand and act on health advice, such as handwashing. When a girl can read, her child is 50% more likely to live past the age of five. Her child is also 50% more likely to be immunised, as she is more likely to understand the benefits of vaccination.

School closures increase the risk of child labour, neglect and abuse. During the West Africa Ebola epidemic, the closure of schools exposed vulnerable teenage girls to sexual exploitation and violence. In Sierra Leone, cases of teenage pregnancy more than doubled.

The Malala Fund estimates that when classrooms reopen, half of all refugee girls will not return to school. For countries where less than 10% of refugee girls are enrolled in secondary schools, the Malala Fund predicts the impact of COVID-19 could remove girls from the classroom entirely.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Exeter College International Baccalaureate (IB) Students Celebrate 100% Pass Rate
Sector News
@ExeterCollege students are celebrating after achieving a 100% pass ra
Coventry College urging businesses to throw next generation a working lifeline
Sector News
@CoventryCollege is urging businesses to throw a lifeline to the next
Barton Peveril Named FE College of the Year
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Win @EduFuturists College of the Year Award Barton Peve
Bishop Auckland College launches sports coaching degree with Open University
Sector News
@BishopCollege is launching its second full degree programme this Sept
Improve your well-being with a Community course at Borders College
Sector News
@BordersCollege - With the unprecedented changes over the last few mon
AoC’s Chair Julie Nerney is stepping down at the end of this month
Sector News
@JulieNerney is to step down as Chair of the @AoC_Info Board at the en
Executive Principal of City of London Academy Islington and City of London Academy Highbury Grove takes up new role
Sector News
Clare Verga, the Executive Principal of the @COLA_Trust - the City of
Children of parents who lose jobs over summer risk losing free school meals
Sector News
Children of parents who lose their jobs over the coming weeks risk mis
Would you like to be a Space Cadet this summer?
Sector News
@spacegovuk - The UK space sector is recruiting 50 paid space internsh
Employment Minister issues call to help shape and deliver £2billion Kickstarter Scheme
Sector News
@LearnWorkUK - The Employment Minister @mimsdavies has issued a call f
Close the digital divide to enable a ‘digital first’ FE sector post-Covid – argues new eBook
Sector News
@UfiTrust and @AoC_Info launch new eBook called Creating a post Covid1
I was made redundant during lockdown - now I'm pursuing my passion through online learning
Sector News
Pete Williams decided to turn things around for himself during lockdow

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College has published a new article: Barton Peveril Named FE College of the Year 4 hours 10 minutes ago
Coventry College
Coventry College has published a new article: Coventry College urging businesses to throw next generation a working lifeline 4 hours 12 minutes ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 4 hours

Webinar series and bespoke review: Getting your costings...

Do you, and your teams, know why you charge what you do for apprenticeship training? Getting your apprenticeship costings right is essential for...

  • Monday, 24 August 2020 09:30 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4755)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page