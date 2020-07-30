Covid-19 is causing a surge in teaching applications

New analysis from the @EduPolicyInst (EPI) highlights the continued surge in teaching applications in England, prompted by the oncoming coronavirus-induced recession.
Recruitment targets for teachers have been missed by the government for several years, contributing towards acute shortages in some parts of the profession.
However, the latest Department for Education data on initial teacher training (ITT) show that these trends are set to be reversed.
The new analysis from EPI also examines the latest trends in teacher diversity, finding that for the first time, the proportion of ethnic minority teachers in English secondary schools is now representative of the population as a whole. However, gender diversity has failed to improve.
Boost to teacher numbers: findings
- Last year, the shortfall in teacher recruitment numbers in England stood at 3,000, after having risen for a number of years.
- However, since the start of the lockdown 21,410 graduates have applied to teacher training programmes, representing a rise of 8,400 (65%) from the five-year average.
- If these trends continue throughout the year, it is set to result in an extra 11,000 applications, which would close the teacher recruitment gap entirely for the first time since 2012.
- Typically, around two-thirds (65%) of these applicants then go on to enter the profession, meaning the shortfall of 3,000 teachers would easily be met.
- However, Covid-19 has also reduced teacher turnover. This has led to problems for many training providers, who have been unable to find teaching placements for their applicants. If this is not urgently rectified, the government may fail to capitalise on the surge of new teachers.
Why have teacher applications been rising?
- Evidence suggests that the rise in ITT applications has been driven by the impending economic downturn, with many graduates who would have otherwise pursued different careers likely attracted to the job security and stable wages that teaching brings.
- Teacher starting salaries are also set to increase significantly to £30,000 by 2022, a rise of 24%.
Trends in teacher diversity: findings
- The latest data shows that the ethnic diversity of all teachers in England has improved. In secondary schools, 16.2% of all teachers are now from ethnic minority backgrounds, up from 13.1% in 2010. This is now in line with the overall population (16%) for the first time.
- In primary schools 10.6% of all teachers are now from ethnic minority backgrounds, up from 8.5% in 2010.
- However, gender diversity has not improved. 35.5% of secondary teachers are male, down from 37.7% in 2010. Just 14.1% of teachers in primary schools are male (up from 12.7% in 2010 but unchanged since 2016).
- There is a risk that diversity could be reduced following an economic turndown. The 2008 financial crisis drew predominately female and white graduates into the profession, resulting in a decline in the diversity of new teachers.
The new analysis from EPI has been published today – it can be accessed here.
Commenting on the analysis, Joshua Fullard, author and Senior Researcher at the Education Policy Institute (EPI), said:
“The pandemic has caused unparalleled disruption to every area of education. However, there appears to be a silver-lining in the form of a big boost to the teaching profession in England. These trends are welcome given the government has fallen short of its recruitment targets for a number of years.”
“For the first time, we are also seeing that the proportion of secondary school teachers from ethnic minority backgrounds matches the population as a whole. This is a positive development, but these trends could be affected by the oncoming recession. The previous financial crisis resulted in a decrease in the diversity of the teaching profession, and there are early indications that this is transpiring again.”
