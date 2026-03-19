College students celebrate medals success
Gower College Swansea is celebrating another amazing round of medals success in the Skills Competition Wales 2026.
Students were invited to a special ‘watch party’ and medal ceremony at the Tycoch Campus where they picked up three Gold medals, eleven Silver and three Bronze.
In addition, there were 23 Highly Commended certificates awarded to College students.
Gold
Matilda Topliss – Industrial Electronics
Solomon Bunn-Sovin – Fashion Design and Technology
Steve Sebastian – Graphic Design
Silver
Brandon Price – Web Development
Connor Brown – Net Zero Skills
Joshua Stock – Brickwork
Keyna Peynado – Graphic Design
Kobi Williams – Net Zero Skills
Kori Williams – Carpentry
Marley Blakemore – Industrial Electronics
Maya Brooks – Photography
Rhys Freeman – Net Zero Skills
Sophie Hockley – Ceramic Craft Skills
Thomas Rideout – Net Zero Skills
Bronze
Benjamin Hutchins – Photography
Jesse Moxham – Industrial Electronics
Maizie Lee – Beauty Therapist
Highly Commended
Aaron Moore – Plastering
Amber Grey – Childcare
Ben Winstone – Accountancy
Bethan Guard – Childcare
Courtney Taylor – Inclusive Skills: Life Skills
Cynan Kingdon – Coding
Dalat Adebari – Health and Social Care
Emily-Grace Kitchin – Textiles and Surface Pattern Skills
Ethan Butler – Coding
Harley Dark – Creative Make Up
Isabelle Tracey-Fall – Beauty Therapist
Jack Hopkins – Photography
Josef Nisbet – Coding
Joshua Pritchard – Brickwork
Kaya-Louise Quinn – Industrial Electronics
Kelsey Smith – Beauty Therapy Practitioner (Body)
Louis Morgan – Industrial Electronics
Max Thomas – Accountancy
Nafis Islam – Inclusive Skills: Horticulture
Nikita Kod – Accountancy
Olga Roshchupkina – Hairdressing
Shimar Nazeem – Industrial Electronics
Tom Noble – Carpentry
Skills Competition Wales raises the profile of skills by giving students, trainees and apprentices the chance to test and improve their abilities through competition.
Funded by the Welsh Government and delivered by a network of colleges, work-based learning providers, and employer-led organisations, the competitions align with WorldSkills standards and support the needs of the Welsh economy.
Free to enter and running between January and March each year, competitions cover a wide range of sectors, from engineering and hospitality to digital technologies and health and social care. Competitors can develop industry-relevant skills, gain recognition for their achievements, and even progress to national and international competitions.
“The Skills Competition Wales framework is invaluable in supporting and championing vocational skills and achievement across a broad range of subjects and sectors,” says Gower College Swansea Principal, Paul Kift.
“We have a strong track record in these competitions, and we’re absolutely delighted to celebrate the success of these learners again in 2026. A special mention must also go to the College’s teaching and support staff who guide and mentor their students throughout the process, and whose dedication and commitment play an integral role in this continuing success.”
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