College students celebrate medals success

Gower College Swansea is celebrating another amazing round of medals success in the Skills Competition Wales 2026.

Students were invited to a special ‘watch party’ and medal ceremony at the Tycoch Campus where they picked up three Gold medals, eleven Silver and three Bronze.

In addition, there were 23 Highly Commended certificates awarded to College students.

Gold

Matilda Topliss – Industrial Electronics

Solomon Bunn-Sovin – Fashion Design and Technology

Steve Sebastian – Graphic Design

Silver

Brandon Price – Web Development

Connor Brown – Net Zero Skills

Joshua Stock – Brickwork

Keyna Peynado – Graphic Design

Kobi Williams – Net Zero Skills

Kori Williams – Carpentry

Marley Blakemore – Industrial Electronics

Maya Brooks – Photography

Rhys Freeman – Net Zero Skills

Sophie Hockley – Ceramic Craft Skills

Thomas Rideout – Net Zero Skills

Bronze

Benjamin Hutchins – Photography

Jesse Moxham – Industrial Electronics

Maizie Lee – Beauty Therapist



Highly Commended

Aaron Moore – Plastering

Amber Grey – Childcare

Ben Winstone – Accountancy

Bethan Guard – Childcare

Courtney Taylor – Inclusive Skills: Life Skills

Cynan Kingdon – Coding

Dalat Adebari – Health and Social Care

Emily-Grace Kitchin – Textiles and Surface Pattern Skills

Ethan Butler – Coding

Harley Dark – Creative Make Up

Isabelle Tracey-Fall – Beauty Therapist

Jack Hopkins – Photography

Josef Nisbet – Coding

Joshua Pritchard – Brickwork

Kaya-Louise Quinn – Industrial Electronics

Kelsey Smith – Beauty Therapy Practitioner (Body)

Louis Morgan – Industrial Electronics

Max Thomas – Accountancy

Nafis Islam – Inclusive Skills: Horticulture

Nikita Kod – Accountancy

Olga Roshchupkina – Hairdressing

Shimar Nazeem – Industrial Electronics

Tom Noble – Carpentry



Skills Competition Wales raises the profile of skills by giving students, trainees and apprentices the chance to test and improve their abilities through competition.



Funded by the Welsh Government and delivered by a network of colleges, work-based learning providers, and employer-led organisations, the competitions align with WorldSkills standards and support the needs of the Welsh economy.



Free to enter and running between January and March each year, competitions cover a wide range of sectors, from engineering and hospitality to digital technologies and health and social care. Competitors can develop industry-relevant skills, gain recognition for their achievements, and even progress to national and international competitions.



“The Skills Competition Wales framework is invaluable in supporting and championing vocational skills and achievement across a broad range of subjects and sectors,” says Gower College Swansea Principal, Paul Kift.



“We have a strong track record in these competitions, and we’re absolutely delighted to celebrate the success of these learners again in 2026. A special mention must also go to the College’s teaching and support staff who guide and mentor their students throughout the process, and whose dedication and commitment play an integral role in this continuing success.”