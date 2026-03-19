More Cardiff and Vale College learners than ever before recognised at Skills Competition Wales Awards

More learners and apprentices from Cardiff and Vale College than ever before have had their high achievements recognised at the Skills Competition Wales Awards this year.

A total of 51 learners and apprentices either won medals or were highly commended. This includes 20 medallists – seven gold, six silver and seven bronze – and a record were 31Highly Commended, standing out for their high-level skills and potential for future talent excellence.

CAVC Group partner ACT and its subcontractor XR Training won an additional six medals plus four Highly Commended, taking the total amount of learners and apprentices recognised for their talent across the Group to 61.

CAVC learners and apprentices took home gold medals in Forensic Science, Heavy Vehicle Technology, Vehicle Body Repair, Vehicle Finishing, Hairdressing, IT Network Security and Creative Make-Up. This accolade recognises them as being the best in Wales at what they do.

The College also saw high levels of achievement in the Engineering competitions, with learners and apprentices medalled or Highly Commended in all of competitions they took part in. CAVC learners and apprentices in Health, Hospitality and Lifestyle heats also did well, either winning medals or being Highly Commended in 12 of the 13 competitions they participated in.

Liz Vinnels won gold in Forensic Science.

“I’ve just won gold in Forensics and I’m literally so happy!” she said. “I wasn’t expecting it and I’m so happy.”

IT Network Security gold medallist Francesco Evangelista said:

“I’ve just won the gold medal for Networking and Security and I’m hysterical right now – it’s insane! I’m really happy and I’m shaking. It’s great, really great.”

Thiwarat Kaewnok won a gold medal in Creative Make-Up.

“I feel so happy and also so excited and overwhelmed,” she said. “I want to thank all of my tutors who supported me on my journey – it’s been stressful but everything paid off and it’s been well worth it. I also want to thank my boyfriend who supported me too and all of my classmates.”

Thiwarat recommends taking part in contests like Skills Competition Wales for the valuable experiences they offer.

“I’d encourage people to take part and say go for it!” she said. “If I can do it then so you guys can do it too.”

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Sharon James-Evans said:

“Congratulations to all of our learners and apprentices on another excellent year of Skills Competition Wales results! I’m delighted to see more learners and apprentices being recognised than another across such a wide range of subject areas.

“CAVC is a firm believer in the importance of industry skills competitions and the role they play in developing strong skills sets and creating a source of future talent that benefits individuals, employers and the economy.

“It’s also great to see that a further ten learners and apprentices across the CAVC Group either win medals or be Highly Commended, and it’s been lovely that we’ve be able to bring everyone together for this celebration at our City Centre Campus.

“Well done to all who either won medals or were Highly Commended and I would also like to thank all of the CAVC Group colleagues who have worked so hard to support them to reach this level.”