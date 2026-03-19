Inclusive Pathways: Opening up Industry for Neurodivergent Talent 

In this exclusive feature specially for Neurodiversity Celebration Week, Alison Morris, Director of Policy at Skills Federation talks to member organisations Mat Parker, Head of Careers and Inclusion, Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) and Daisy Hooper, Director of Policy, Research and ER, Lantra, to explore how industries are making career pathways more inclusive for young people – especially neurodivergent learners.

Neurodiversity across the workforce

Alison: Estimates suggest that around 1 in 7 people in the UK identify as being neurodivergent. Do you know how many neurodivergent people work in your sector?

Daisy: Yes – and it is fascinating. The Farmers Weekly Neurodiversity in Farming Research 2024 shows that neurodiversity is far more common in land‑based work than in the general population. In their survey, 36% of respondents identified as neurodivergent and another 25% weren’t sure. This means around six in ten people either identify as neurodivergent or think they might be – compared to the national estimate of about 15%.

Although the study focuses on farming, the insight is much broader: many people are choosing land‑based careers because the work environment suits their strengths. People talked about how structure, routine, varied tasks, being outdoors and hands‑on, and having space to think all help them thrive.

Importantly all neurodivergent respondents said their way of thinking brings real advantages – particularly problem‑solving, creativity and visual thinking.

Mat: We don’t have the same kind of sector-wide data yet. What we do know is that engineering and technical roles in engineering construction can be particularly attractive to neurodivergent people because many of the core characteristics and necessary skills of the work align well with common neurodivergent strengths.

Where neurodivergent talent thrives

Alison: We were interested to read the recent report from Nuffield Farming that demonstrates how neurodivergent people are thriving in agricultural roles. What are the roles in your sector in which neurodivergent people thrive?

Daisy: Many young people who struggled with the structure of school find land‑based roles hugely liberating. The classroom can feel rigid and repetitive whereas in our industry every day is different, and learning is hands‑on. For many neurodivergent young people, that variety, that sense of movement and practical problem‑solving, is where they thrive.

I’ve heard repeatedly from people who say they found being in a classroom challenging, but suddenly come alive when the work is physical, purposeful and ever‑changing.

And the sector isn’t just outdoor roles. We’re seeing a rapid growth in digital, scientific and technology‑driven work, such as environmental data technicians, drone‑mapping assistants, biodiversity surveyors, soil‑health analysts and GIS mapping specialists. These rely on pattern recognition, deep focus and creative problem‑solving, all areas where many neurodivergent young people excel.

Mat: There is a similar story in engineering construction. Roles within our industry, and those of the wider engineering landscape, are often structured and process-driven. Engineering projects follow defined standards, specifications, drawings, and safety procedures. This can provide a reassuring framework for many neurodivergent individuals.

Typically, work is task-focused and focused on measurable progress. Whether it’s designing a component, programming a control system, analysing data, or inspecting site work, success is measured by objective criteria. This emphasis on tangible results rather than purely social performance can be appealing to those who prefer concrete goals over ambiguous expectations.

The other thing to consider here is that engineering construction relies heavily on technical problem-solving and analytical thinking. Many neurodivergent individuals demonstrate strong abilities in pattern recognition, systems thinking, attention to detail, and sustained focus –skills that are highly valued across all engineering construction disciplines.

Barriers facing employers

Alison: What are the current challenges that employers face in being able to support neurodivergent young people into the workplace?

Daisy: In the land-based sector, paperwork is a recurring concern. Traditionally, the sector has relied heavily on written forms – risk assessments, job sheets and compliance documentation – which are vital in safety-critical industries.

These additional process requirements can create barriers, both for employers thinking about taking on young people, and for neurodivergent young people who may find these formats difficult or off‑putting.

Another challenge is around training, awareness and communication. Many employers say they would welcome more guidance on how to adapt communication to support neurodivergent colleagues. And for some young people who’ve had negative experiences at school, further training can feel intimidating if it resembles the classroom environment they struggled with.

Mat: One of the biggest challenges is understanding the true breadth and diversity within neurodivergence itself.

Neurodivergence is not a single condition, and it does not present in a single way. It includes a wide range of cognitive differences – such as autism, ADHD, dyslexia, dyspraxia and others. And even within those categories, individual experiences vary significantly.

There can be a misconception that there is a one-size-fits-all solution. In reality, effective support is usually highly individual and nuanced. Often it’s about clearer instructions, structured onboarding, adjustments to communication methods, or small adjustments to the working environment.

Line managers, in particular, can feel underprepared. They’re the first point of contact for young employees, yet may not have received practical guidance on how to have conversations about adjustments, how to recognise strengths linked to neurodivergence, or how to create psychologically safe team environments.

That is why raising awareness and building capability at management level is critical. The ECITB is looking at developing practical guidance that focuses on everyday actions managers can take, and how to take a strengths-based approach.

Opening up pathways

Alison: We know that finding accurate careers guidance is a challenge for many. How are you helping young people understand their career options?

Daisy: The land and nature sector invests heavily in careers education because many roles simply aren’t visible within the school curriculum. At Lantra, we work closely with schools – especially in Scotland, where Scottish Government funding helps us bring sector jobs to life. Tools like LEAF’s Countryside Classroom also helps open up access to food, farming and environmental careers.

Some of the most effective approaches aren’t traditional careers advice at all – they focus on making the industry relatable. When young people can see real footage and then try a small element of that work themselves, engagement increases dramatically.

We also need to get better at selling the sheer breadth of opportunities. Working outdoors in nature or land, isn’t what you do when you can’t do anything else, it’s what you do when you want to do everything else!

Mat: In engineering construction, the industry is increasingly taking steps to help young people understand the wide range of careers available and to make those pathways more accessible to everyone, including neurodivergent learners.

The ECITB produces career pathways resources that outline what engineering construction is and what different roles might look like, while also highlighting routes such as apprenticeships, ECITB scholarships and graduate schemes.

Industry groups also support initiatives such as our Innov8 Group in which early- and mid-career professionals help shape STEM outreach aimed at schools and colleges. Partnerships such as with EngineeringUK and the Tomorrow’s Engineers Code are also helping increase overall career awareness in schools and youth groups, so young people see engineering and construction as attractive and viable career paths.

But there is more we can do across the industry. Like the CITB, our equivalent in the construction industry, we are working on toolkits and training programmes to improve neurodiversity awareness and support. We also need greater emphasis on showing diverse role models, accessible work experience opportunities, and stronger links between schools and colleges and employers to better explain pathways.

Alison: What do you think are the most effective sector entry routes for neurodivergent young people in your industry?

Daisy: Apprenticeships are consistently one of the most effective routes. They open doors by allowing young people to learn ‘hands on’ from day one. Apprenticeships often include mentoring and pastoral support, which can help neurodivergent apprentices adjust to the workplace, build confidence and develop social skills at their own pace.

Work experience is useful but hard to offer in our sector because of insurance and safety constraints. That’s why taster experiences – videos, demonstrations, in‑school activities – are so important.

Pre‑apprenticeships, such as the Scottish model, could be a real gamechanger. These short, structured, paid placements combine hands-on training with mentoring and remove administrative barriers for businesses.

Traineeships are another valuable pathway offering structured routines, practical tasks and supportive environments that align well with the strengths and learning styles of many neurodivergent young people.

Mat: There isn’t one “best” entry route, but apprenticeships are strong because they combine hands-on practical experience with structured learning. Apprentices learn by doing, apply knowledge immediately in real work settings, and develop skills in a highly supportive environment. Because progress is demonstrated through workplace performance as well as training milestones, apprenticeships can align well with diverse learning styles.

T Levels, with its combination of theory and practice, can be very effective. However, success depends on the quality of placements and the flexibility of assessment so strong support and good employer understanding are key here.

Traineeships and pre-employment programmes can also provide structured, practical pathways that suit many neurodivergent learners. The ECITB’s Work Ready Programme, for example, combines up to 16 weeks of vocational training with real work experiences – and often a guaranteed job interview.

Our Scholarship programme is another valuable pathway, providing hands-on industrial skills and clear routes into apprenticeships or site roles.

Value in diversity

Alison: What benefits to your industry does a diverse workforce bring?

Daisy: A diverse workforce is essential. As the sector faces a future defined by climate adaptation, digital tools and environmental restoration, cognitive diversity becomes a real strategic advantage. Having people who think differently strengthens innovation in agri‑tech, conservation, environmental diagnostics and sustainable land management.

It also matters because the environments we work in are themselves incredibly diverse, so we need a workforce that reflects that diversity of perspectives, approaches and problem‑solving styles.

Many roles across the land‑based sector naturally align with the strengths of some neurodivergent people. When employers recognise and harness strengths – whether that’s thriving in routine-rich livestock roles or excelling in spatial analysis – they gain resilience, innovation and improved performance.

Mat: Put very simply, diversity in engineering construction is not simply a social objective, it is a strategically critical advantage. It strengthens safety, innovation, talent pipelines, project performance and long-term sustainability.

Engineering construction depends on problem-solving in highly demanding, safety critical environments. Diverse teams bring broader perspectives, cognitive approaches and lived experiences. This variety improves things such as risk identification, strengthens design reviews, and reduces the likelihood of homogeneous thinking or conformity bias.

At a time of skills shortage and an ageing workforce, broadening participation opens access to a much wider talent pool. As engineering construction adapts to digitalisation, decarbonisation, automation and new energy projects, varied thinking styles and lived experiences support innovation and adaptability.

Diversity supports a more resilient culture. When organisations create environments where different perspectives are valued, they tend to foster stronger collaboration, better communication, and higher employee engagement and retention, all of which are essential in the successful delivery of engineering construction projects.

By Alison Morris, Director of Policy at Skills Federation; Mat Parker, Head of Careers and Inclusion, Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) and Daisy Hooper, Director of Policy, Research and ER, Lantra