 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Pandemic scheme to support young engineers is a “lifesaver”

Details
Hits: 50
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

An @ECITB_Skills scheme to provide training support for trainees, apprentices and graduates in the engineering construction industry during the pandemic has been praised by employers as a “lifesaver”.

The Train to Retain programme – run by Government skills body the ECITB – provides training grants to apprentices, trainees and graduates who have been unable to pursue their current recognised industry programmes at this time of economic instability. By targeting the retention of essential skills in the engineering construction industry, the scheme aims to help employers retain and develop the talent they will require to bounce back when economic conditions improve.

Warrington-based nuclear service provider Nuvia has agreed Train to Retain support for 27 apprentices, 8 graduates and 3 trainees.

“The train to retain initiative has been a lifesaver,” said Kate Blackie, L&D Advisor with Nuvia.

“For us, it came just in the nick of time. It has helped us to retain individuals who were in the early years of their engineering career.

“Not only has the scheme helped Nuvia to retain these valuable assets, but it has allowed the individuals to see that there is a great deal of support for them and their chosen careers, enabling them to feel their worth within an industry that greatly needs their skills both now and in years to come.”

KBR – a global provider of full life-cycle professional services – has used the Train to Retain scheme to keep eight apprentices and 20 graduates in training during the pandemic. The Leatherhead-based engineering consultancy has praised Train to Retain for its positive impact on employees.

Elspeth Marsh, Talent Manager, KBR (EMEA), said: “The Train to Retain Scheme has allowed a number of our graduates to further explore their strengths and career aspirations during challenging times. It has acted as another way to support their personal wellbeing, further demonstrate their value and help equip them for a successful future.”

Interest in the scheme from employers has been significant. The ECITB has agreed support to date for 139 apprentices, 339 graduates and 30 trainees whose professional training and development in their respective engineering construction roles has been impacted by Covid-19.

Chris Claydon, ECITB’s Chief Executive said “I am proud of the hard work that has gone into the Train to Retain scheme and the support we have been able to offer the engineering construction industry at this challenging time. 

Inaugural winner of newly relaunched Peter Kinley Prize for Painting announced
Sector News
They say a picture is worth 1,000 words. For artist and @BathSpaUni al
Viral Facebook post sees Exeter College students flooded with donations for neonatal charity
Sector News
A group of charity-minded @ExeterCollege students have been inundated
Plymouth Students search for 100 ambassadors to help preserve the planet
Sector News
Education and awareness plays a vital role in the global response to t

"To help keep hundreds of young engineers around the country in work and learning vital workplace skills is a real investment in the future of our industry.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Inaugural winner of newly relaunched Peter Kinley Prize for Painting announced
Sector News
They say a picture is worth 1,000 words. For artist and @BathSpaUni al
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Deploys Google Voice to Support College’s Digital Strategy
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College Deploys @Google Voice with @GoogleFo
Viral Facebook post sees Exeter College students flooded with donations for neonatal charity
Sector News
A group of charity-minded @ExeterCollege students have been inundated
Plymouth Students search for 100 ambassadors to help preserve the planet
Sector News
Education and awareness plays a vital role in the global response to t
First Kickstart employees for County Durham organisation have joined the ranks
Sector News
@_LearningCurve Group (LCG) are playing a vital role in supporting you
Learning Revolution Conference Challenges Traditional Model of Education
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) is set to host an online inter
New West Earlham centre to create opportunities for thousands of Norwich’s most underprivileged students
Sector News
The prospects of reaching further education could become three times m
FSB scheme enables small employers and sole traders to provide Kickstart work placements
Sector News
@FSB_policy & @AdeccoWV help hundreds of small businesses to provi
EU students to benefit from Aberdeen Scholarships
Sector News
EU students who choose to come to study at the University of Aberdeen
Greater Manchester aims to accelerate gender equality as new Women and Girls Panel launched
Sector News
A NEW Panel set up to accelerate gender equality in Greater Manchester
Barnsley College student sets sights on World Junior Synchronised Skating Championships
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Travel and Tourism student Charlie Stringer is settin
London maths teacher awarded Covid Hero Award at Global Teacher Prize awards
Sector News
A maths teacher from a school in South West London was shortlisted for

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

The Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB)
The Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) has published a new article: Pandemic scheme to support young engineers is a “lifesaver” 5 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 44 minutes ago

Skills for Energy: Letting educators and young people know what they need for tomorrow’s workforce

Skills for Energy: Letting educators and young...

EEEGR’s annual Skills for Energy event was a firm success, being delivered this year as a virtual event with sponsorship from OPITO and Gee-Force...

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College has published a new article: Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Deploys Google Voice to Support College’s Digital Strategy 1 hour 33 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5157)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page