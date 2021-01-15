 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Carl secures warehousing job after completing free course at Innovative Alliance

Details
Hits: 126
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Innovative Alliance

Carl Mason was searching for a job with the help of his local Job Centre Plus (JCP), when he was made aware of the fully-funded training courses at Adult Education training provider, Innovative Alliance (@IATraining_Liv).

Carl immediately decided to take advantage of the fully-funded courses available to him. After speaking with the team at IA, Carl decided the Warehousing and Storage course was the best fit for him.

The course covers the skills and knowledge needed to work in the Warehousing industry safely, it is suitable for people looking to get into the industry, or who have previous knowledge of the sector.

In October 2020, Carl successfully completed the Warehousing and Storage course at IA and could not praise the team enough for improving his confidence, he said;

‘’The course made me feel more confident, the classroom environment meant we were able to join in with the discussions, which was helpful.’’

‘’Our trainer, Greg, made me feel very welcome throughout the course and I would definitely recommend this course to anyone considering it.’’

After completing the course, the team at IA were able to signpost Carl for a job opportunity within the sector, Carl was successful at the interview and managed to secure the role. He credits the course for enabling him to have the confidence and knowledge to interview for the job.

He said;

‘’The course gave me the confidence and knowledge to attend the interview, which resulted in me securing the role.’’

The free Warehousing and Storage course is available across the Liverpool City Region and surrounding areas and is open to anyone currently in unemployment.

Over the past two months the Warehousing and Storage course has helped 31 learners secure roles in the sector.

The adult education provider recently teamed up with a national retailer to provide a SWAP (Sector Based Work Academy Programme) for their Warehousing course. The SWAP allows learners to get the skills and knowledge to work within the sector with the view of securing a role at the retailer upon completion of the course. The courses produced a 100% success rate with all learners being offered employment.

Innovative Alliance specialise in providing adult education training to people in unemployment or who are on a low wage. Their team of highly trained tutors are on hand to support learners throughout the process and provide them with the advice and guidance they need to help kick start their careers.

Barton Peveril Receives Nomination for National Covid-19 Response Award
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College has been nominated for the Covid-19
Marcus Rashford and Jamie Oliver write to Boris Johnson calling for an urgent review of free school meals
Sector News
#ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY - @MarcusRashford MBE and @jamieoliver write to @
The executive education boom: a chance to reskill a population or a slippery slope to increased fraud?
Sector News
The executive education boom: a chance to reskill a population or a sl

To find out more about the fully funded courses available at Innovative Alliance, visit:

www.innovativealliance.co.uk

You may also be interested in these articles:

Barton Peveril Receives Nomination for National Covid-19 Response Award
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College has been nominated for the Covid-19
Marcus Rashford and Jamie Oliver write to Boris Johnson calling for an urgent review of free school meals
Sector News
#ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY - @MarcusRashford MBE and @jamieoliver write to @
The executive education boom: a chance to reskill a population or a slippery slope to increased fraud?
Sector News
The executive education boom: a chance to reskill a population or a sl
Lime extends free rides to include teachers and all key workers
Sector News
Lime (@limebike) today announced the expansion of ‘Lime Aid’ to pr
Applications open for influential employer EQA directory
Sector News
@IFAteched - Applications open for influential employer EQA directoryP
Bath Spa University hosts online literature and writing summit: Follow the Sun
Sector News
If you have ever wanted to travel the world without leaving your home
Gavin Williamson launches Independent review of children’s social care
Sector News
@gavinwilliamson launches wide-ranging independent review of children
Primary School application deadline
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/01/14/primary-school-application-dea
SERC Nominated for Two Diversity and Inclusion Heroes WorldSkills Awards
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) has been nominated for two Awa
Collab Group Announces Bradford College as New Member
Sector News
The Collab Group (@collabgrp), an organisation representing the larges
Student Leaders call for support as NUS Scotland survey finds three in five students concerned about finances
Sector News
Students relying on food banks and unable to pay their rent as unemplo
Latest lockdown should not lead to lost learning, says regulator
Sector News
In a letter sent to universities and colleges in England, the OfS (@of

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5236)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page