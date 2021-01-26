Jacobs University International College opens opportunities for international students to study in Germany

Germany has become a destination of choice for international students, with nearly 400,000 studying at German universities in 2019 – an increase of 60% over the past decade.
Oxford International Education Group and Jacobs University are offering international students the opportunity to study for an undergraduate degree at one of Germany’s top universities with their new Jacobs University International College today announcing it is to welcome its first group of international students in September 2021.
Germany has become a destination of choice for international students. Nearly 400,000 international students enrolled in German higher education institutions in 2019, representing a year-on-year increase of 5.4% and an increase of 60% over the past decade. International students currently represent 13.8% of the total number of students studying in Germany.
Among the first pathway providers to establish an international college with a German institution, Oxford International Education Group’s one-year, tailored preparatory programme will equip international students to succeed in their degree studies. The course will deepen their English language skills, prepare them for the multifaceted academic world, and offer an on-campus living experience. During the COVID pandemic, students at Jacobs University have been offered blended learning.
After completing the foundation course, students progress onto their undergraduate course of choice at Jacobs University. Ranked among the Top 300 best universities worldwide, and having the most international outlook in Germany according to Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, with an international student population of 80%, Jacobs University teaches entirely in English and offers a wide variety of subjects to study; including International Business, Management, Computer Sciences, Biochemistry and Cell Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Industrial Engineering and Robotics.
With Germany facing a skilled workforce shortage, attracting the most talented migrants via education has become a key priority. Favourable immigration rules through the post-study work option offers international students significant potential to pursue a career in Germany, with some 70% currently opting to stay in Germany and work once they have completed their studies.
Jacobs University is working hard to expand access to international students. Once they complete the one-year foundation course and start their undergraduate studies at Jacobs University, they are eligible to receive a tuition deferral which offers to cover up to 100% of their tuition fees.
Oxford International Education Group also works with agents in the student’s home countries to assist them with their visa applications.
Lil Bremermann-Richard, Oxford International Education Group CEO, said:
“The life-enhancing experience of international study is one of the many things the coronavirus pandemic has taken from many students in 2020. But in this new year, I hope we will see the world open up once more and we hope to help students from all over the world enrich their futures by studying at one of Germany’s leading universities.
"Oxford International Education Group has delivered some of the most successful student experiences through our existing university partnerships. We are excited to become the first pathway provider to establish an international college with a German university, where our deep expertise in providing comprehensive and tailored tuition will support students as they pursue their studies in Germany.
"We are looking forward to working with Jacob’s University to unlock the potential and opportunities that a German higher education can offer international students."
Prof. Dr. Antonio Loprieno, President of Jacobs University, said:
“Jacobs University International College is an important milestone in our mission and commitment towards opening more chances for international students for an excellent education. In a dynamical and connected world, we are convinced that JUIC will empower our social and educational impact and help students to discover and achieve their full potential.”
Oxford International Education Group already has a strong track record of partnerships with four UK universities: Bangor University, De Montfort University, the University of Dundee and the University of Greenwich. 90% of students complete their pathway programmes and progress onto the undergraduate degree course of their choice.