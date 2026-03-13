Gold for students at City Hall

Barking & Dagenham College crowned overall winners at Greater London Skills Competition

Students from Barking & Dagenham College secured three gold medals and an impressive ten podium finishes to be crowned overall winners of the Greater London Skills Competition 2026, beating competitors from 15 colleges across the capital.

The competitions were supported by the Greater London Authority, working in partnership with Association of Colleges and endorsed by WorldSkills UK. This groundbreaking initiative brought together learners, educators, employers and industry leaders to showcase vocational excellence and highlight the crucial role of skills competitions in preparing the workforce of tomorrow.

The college’s success was confirmed at the awards ceremony held at City Hall, where Barking & Dagenham College finished first overall after achieving medals across a wide range of skills competitions.

Engineering student Alan Oleksiewicz won gold in the CAD Toolbox Challenge hosted by Croydon College. The competition required participants to transform a flat sheet-metal design into a fully built 3D toolbox in just three hours, demonstrating precision engineering and advanced CAD skills.

Alan said:

“Winning first place in Engineering at the Greater London Skills Competition is an amazing feeling. It pushed me to test my skills under pressure and showed me how much I’ve developed during my training. I’m really grateful to my tutors for their support.”

In the Digital Media Editing & Presentation Challenge hosted by United Colleges Group at its Paddington Campus, Kayleigh-Jo Cullings and teammates Bradley Curle and Abidemi Talabi took first place after creating a three-minute film celebrating International Women’s Day. The team edited pre-recorded footage to showcase stories of women making a positive impact through social justice, creativity and community wellbeing.

Kayleigh-Jo said:

“Winning first place for Film was an incredible experience for our team. The competition pushed us to work creatively and collaboratively under pressure, and we’re really proud of what we achieved together.”

Hairdressing student Yaykly Valencia also secured gold after creating a bridal up-style featuring waves or curls and enhanced with bridal ornaments. Competitors were judged on shape, balance, finish, ornament placement, longevity and suitability for a modern bride.

Alongside the three gold medals, Barking & Dagenham College students achieved a total of ten medal positions across the competition programme, including silver and bronze awards.

Natalie Davison, Principal and CEO of Barking & Dagenham College, said:

“We are beyond excited and incredibly proud of our students and staff. To achieve first place overall among 15 colleges is a fantastic accomplishment and a testament to the talent, dedication and teamwork across the college.

“Our students won three gold medals and were placed in ten competitions overall, which puts us significantly ahead of the field. This success reflects the hard work of our competitors and the outstanding support from our teachers, technicians, curriculum leaders and wider college teams.

“Skills competitions like this are made possible through the collaboration of a wide range of partners. We are grateful to the employers who help ensure industry standards are reflected in the challenges, as well as organisations such as WorldSkills UK and the Association of Colleges for their leadership in organising and championing skills competitions that inspire learners and showcase the incredible talent within further education.”

The college also hosted two of the competitions during the event programme, which took place simultaneously across London. The science competition challenged students to complete two practical laboratory tasks, while the foundation competition – designed for learners with special educational needs – saw participants create spring flower displays using paper and textiles to demonstrate creativity, colour and texture.

Davison added that the college had also received positive feedback from organisers about how responsive and collaborative it had been throughout the competition programme, highlighting its reputation as a strong partner across London’s further education sector.