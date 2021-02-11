 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Learning at Work Week Impact Awards results announced

Details
Hits: 203
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Clapping

The Learning at Work Week Impact Award results have been announced by the @CForLearning, national organisers of the week. The 2020 winners include a hospice, a bank, a specialist NHS Trust and a media investment company.

The Learning at Work Week Impact Awards celebrate bold, creative and excellent campaigns which promote and drive lifelong learning at work. They are open to all organisations who take part in Learning at Work Week.

For Learning at Work Week 2020, organisations took activities online, delivering virtual events which addressed both the immediate challenges caused by the pandemic and longer-term goals.

With so many colleagues working remotely and others furloughed, many companies used fun, interactive sessions to bring colleagues together, build essential digital skills and support staff wellbeing. Some firms recognised the unprecedented need caused by the pandemic and opened the learning on offer to employees’ families and friends too. Activities included digital drop-in sessions, expert masterclasses, group discussions and family yoga.

The winners and commended organisations are:

Abstract Impact Award for Inspiring a Lifelong Learning Culture 
Winner Large organisation:  GroupM 
Winner SME:  St Andrew’s Hospice 
Highly commended: Department for Transport | Czarnikow Group
Commended: Abcam  

The Open University Business School Impact Award for Supporting Business & Organisational Goals 
Winner Large organisation: Severn Trent
Winner SME: NOCN Group
Highly commended: The Law Society
Commended: Premier Foods

LinkedIn Learning Impact Award for Inspiring Learning Journeys 
Winner Large organisation: Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Trust
Winner SME: eve Sleep
Highly commended: Severn Trent
Commended: GroupM  

Findcourses.co.uk Impact Award for Innovation in Learning & Development 
Winner Large organisation: Stewarts
Winner SME: Czarnikow Group
Highly commended: GroupM   I Wakefield Council

NCFE & Campaign for Learning Impact Award for Digital Learning Journeys 
Winner: Santander
Highly commended:  BT Technology I Hallmark Care Homes  I  Dorset Council 

 

Julia Wright, National Director at the Campaign for Learning said:

“It’s a privilege for the Campaign for Learning to co-ordinate Learning at Work Week.  Organisations demonstrate their passion and commitment to lifelong learning at work with bold and creative events. Given the unprecedented challenges this year, we’re very impressed by how firms responded. The impact award winners demonstrate the power of learning in all its forms, whether it’s a digital drop-in session or an expert masterclass. They’ve shown how well-designed events and activities help organisations and people to navigate change and thrive. Their events brought colleagues together, supported wellbeing and addressed both immediate and longer-term learning needs in an empowering way. Many congratulations to them for their deserved success. A big thank you too to everyone who took part and our sponsors for supporting the impact awards and the week.”

Logistics Apprentices Pandemic Response Recognised During National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
@SeetecSkills - Apprentices in the freight and logistics industry have
Oxbridge Application Success for Exeter College Students
Sector News
@ExeterCollege students are celebrating as 20 learners have been offer
Women in STEM Week 2021: How weâ€™re empowering the next generation
Sector News
Throughout history, women have always played a crucial role within sci

Jayne D’Silva, VP Sales UK at getAbstract said:

“Learning happens in all walks of life. And this has been truer than ever in this extraordinary and challenging year. As the sponsor of this year’s Learning at Work Week Impact Awards, getAbstract is proud to announce our two winners: GroupM and St Andrew’s Hospice. GroupM showed a commitment to lifelong learning by offering workshops on a range of self-development topics. Through its ‘Thought Labs,’ it organised discussions on big life questions and encouraged people from different levels and occupations to get involved. It also used Black History Month as an opportunity to address questions of racial discrimination and inclusion. St Andrew’s Hospice, a small charity, put emphasis on in-house knowledge sharing and skill development. By offering a broad range of workshops open to all staff, St Andrews showed a commitment to living a learning culture.”

Sophie Austin at Findcourses.co.uk said:

At findcourses.co.uk we want to celebrate innovation in connection to learning, and 2020 encouraged some of the most innovative entries we have seen. The importance of learning during such stressful times was highlighted by every single entry to the Learning at Work Week Impact Award and the drive by internal learning teams to ensure their colleagues felt connected, motivated and supported during the pandemic really shone through. We wish, during such a difficult year, we could award every single company an award for their innovation as each had to step up and try something new in response to the pandemic. From all of us here at findcourses.co.uk we offer a heartfelt congratulations to all the entries for their outstanding work.

Liz Moody at The Open University Business Schoool said:

In 2020 organisations have relied upon the engagement of their workforces to survive and thrive.  The pandemic, mass shift to working from home, or working while observing social distance and thereby the health and well-being of the workforce has put people (rightly) at the forefront of business strategy.  The way we work now, the things we value and the way we want to live in the future has changed us in some ways, irrevocably.  This year’s entrants all stressed the need to engage, the need to cater for dispersed people in diverse circumstances with a view to bringing their organisations together through learning. At the OU Business School  we have always strived to make learning accessible and flexible and to encourage lifelong learning.  This year’s winners demonstrated alignment with these values.  Congratulations to Severn Trent and NOCN Group who won our award for the large and SME categories, respectively.

Dawn Baker, Director of Innovation and Investments at NCFE said:

"At NCFE we understand and celebrate the importance of lifelong learning. As digital tools, platforms and media change the way we work, learn and communicate, it's vital everyone has the confidence and skills to use them well. It's fantastic to see how our impact award winner and highly commended organisations promoted digital learning journeys at work.  They connected colleagues to new digital opportunities and high-quality learning with well-crafted campaigns and tailored support. Congratulations to our winner Santander and to Hallmark Care Homes, BT Technology and Dorset Council for their highly commended events."

 

Learning at Work Week 2021 takes place from 17th to 23rd May on the theme ‘Made for Learning’. The Campaign for Learning offers planning support and ideas for organisations wishing to take part.

Visit www.learningatworkweek.com

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

GCSE results for the autumn series
Sector News
Students who took GCSEs in the autumn series (excluding English langua
Qualifications exports: a significant market
Sector News
@Ofqual has today (11 February 2021) published its annual qualificatio
Over £42 million to extend projects for children with SEND
Sector News
Further funding to help raise educational standards, improve services
Logistics Apprentices Pandemic Response Recognised During National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
@SeetecSkills - Apprentices in the freight and logistics industry have
National Apprenticeship Week: Open University poll finds more employers now backing work-based learning
Sector News
A report commissioned by the @OpenUniversity and @5PercentClubUK has f
Oxbridge Application Success for Exeter College Students
Sector News
@ExeterCollege students are celebrating as 20 learners have been offer
Women in STEM Week 2021: How we’re empowering the next generation
Sector News
Throughout history, women have always played a crucial role within sci
NCS LAUNCHES ‘SKILLS BOOSTER’ FOR SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES
Sector News
@NCS (National Citizen Service) has launched free online resources to
Sodexo and Collab Group announce apprenticeship partnership.
Sector News
@collabgrp is delighted to announce a new partnership with @SodexoUK_I
ROSE BRUFORD COLLEGE LAUNCHES CENTRE FOR DIGITAL PRODUCTION AND SEEKS TO WIDEN STUDENT RECRUITMENT FOR INNOVATIVE NEW COURSES
Sector News
@rosebruford, ONE OF THE FIRST UK DRAMA SCHOOLS TO OFFER COURSES IN VI
Birmingham business marks five years of pre-apprenticeships with Mayor visit
Sector News
A leading engineering firm @adigroupltd has commemorated #NAW21 with a
Walsall College apprentice barber, Deone’s buzzing after industry magazine award win
Sector News
@Walsall_College - A newly qualified barber can’t wait to get back t

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5359)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page