 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Blending ‘Off the Job‘ training to meet sector needs

Details
Hits: 147
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
University of Derby

‘Off the Job training’ is defined by the government’s Education and Skills Funding Agency as “training, which is received by the apprentice, during the apprentice’s normal working hours, for the purpose of achieving the knowledge, skills and behaviours (KSBs)”. As the University of Derby marks National Apprenticeship Week (8-14 February), Andy Dowling, Apprenticeships Business Development Manager at the University, explores why a blend of ‘off’ and ‘on the job’ training is proving to be a winning formula for students and businesses alike.

Why is demand for degree apprenticeships growing?

Degree apprenticeships have been growing in popularity over the last few years, originally spurred on by the introduction of the Apprenticeship Levy. But they are becoming increasingly important for employers who want to be able to ‘grow their own’ talent.

Traditionally, employers have placed a strong emphasis on targeting graduate talent who have already completed a degree programme, and this continues to be a firm strategy for many businesses. However, since the introduction of degree apprenticeships, some employers have made the decision to target A Level students who have been predicted high grades with a view to starting their career journey with the company much sooner.

Why are they attractive to students and employers?

Well-designed, practical higher and degree apprenticeship programmes are developed in conjunction with employers. It is done holistically, not as an academic programme on one side, with some learning of skills in the workplace on the other.

The workplace learning – ‘on the job’ – and the classroom or online learning – ‘off the job’ (OTJ)– must be symbiotic. They should feed from each other and there should be many links between the two. In this way, apprentices become accustomed to undertaking learning activities that link their workplace to theoretical principles and producing evidence to support their learning, which can be uploaded and referenced within their e-portfolio and module assessments.

The blend of OTJ training includes some face-to-face sessions and some online sessions, with extensive digital activities that link the in-person elements with the ‘on the job’ learning, and also plans the achievement of the KSBs of the apprenticeship standard within this.

It offers a degree of flexibility around the challenges of work and home, which are currently increased by the coronavirus pandemic, but retains the cohort contact and opportunities to work in a group.

Blending OTJ training is an attractive proposition for employers. The reduction of face-to-face teaching means less time out of the business and in-person training can be delivered at the employer’s premises in a closed cohort.

The University of Bristol part of new Â£10 million research centre to spur a greener global financial system
Sector News
Access to scientifically robust data and analytics is currently patchy
An update for all students â€“ 12 February
Sector News
From Monday 22 February, our campuses will be open for a small number
Student startups go head-to-head in flagship entrepreneurship competition
Sector News
Imperial students will turn their ideas into new technologies, product

OTJ training can range from at-desk work, shadowing a member of staff, visiting an industry conference or internal and external training programmes, team building, conducting research, or attending classes and lectures at the University or online.

What apprenticeships can you study or deliver?

At Derby, we have been delivering higher and degree apprenticeships since 2013. Initially, the majority of our delivery was through existing higher apprenticeship frameworks for minerals technology and healthcare assistants, but we then started to develop degree apprenticeships with the move from frameworks to standards.

Apprenticeship standards are more ‘job role’ related and result in the apprentice learning about and evidencing their KSB competencies to be successful in that job role. The apprenticeship standard is always assessed by an independent End Point Assessment Organisation (EPAO), typically the relevant professional body in the field. The Chartered Manager Degree Apprenticeship is an approved EPAO from the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), for example.

The University has predominantly targeted local employers in Derby and Derbyshire, and Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, the D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership area, with 94 per cent of our apprentices working in the local region.

We constantly analyse the needs of the employers in the region and have defined three sectors that we work closely with to provide apprenticeships that meet the skills agenda – Transport Equipment Manufacturing; Civils, Construction and Minerals; and Public Sector, including health and social care, local authorities and police forces.

We deliver a range of engineering, management and minerals apprenticeships, but the public sector is by far our fastest growing area.

The NHS is the largest apprenticeship levy-payer in England and we have a growing cohort of nursing apprentices. Local authorities with reduced budgets for leadership training for the development of current managers have now ring-fenced apprenticeship levy funds to develop them. We also deliver the Police Constable apprenticeship to local forces and the Teacher apprenticeship to local schools across the Midlands.

Any new apprenticeship development needs will be aligned to these sectors that we have identified. Our aim is to work with our region to identify where there are skills gaps, and, in particular, to explore soft skills apprenticeships that span across our sectors.

Are apprenticeships successful?

Marrying up 20 per cent OTJ and 80 per cent on-the-job training provides the right balance to ensure an apprentice is successful not only in their apprenticeship, but in their job role too.

The University has a 100 per cent completion rate on management apprenticeships to date, with apprentices consistently achieving high honours class in their degree qualifications and a ‘distinction’ for their apprenticeships.

Over the next few years, it will be interesting to see the first large waves of engineering degree apprentices and management apprentices to the NHS, local authorities and various large private employers and smaller SMEs completing their programmes, and to find out what career progression they have already made while learning on the job.

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

The University of Bristol part of new £10 million research centre to spur a greener global financial system
Sector News
Access to scientifically robust data and analytics is currently patchy
Over 3 million rapid coronavirus tests in schools and colleges
Sector News
Significant milestone sees primary and secondary schools and colleges
Newbury College and UCN announce their Apprenticeship Award Winners
Sector News
@newburycollege and @UCNewbury (UCN) have been recognising the incredi
Newbury College and UCN announce their 2021 Apprenticeship Award Winners
Sector News
Newbury College (@newburycollege) and University Centre Newbury (@UCNe
Driving forward with his career
Sector News
A Barking & Dagenham College (@BarkingCollege) student has set up
An update for all students – 12 February
Sector News
From Monday 22 February, our campuses will be open for a small number
Student startups go head-to-head in flagship entrepreneurship competition
Sector News
Imperial students will turn their ideas into new technologies, product
Genius School Announces Virtual Genius Camp Europe to Help Teens Discover Their True Genius
Sector News
Genius School, a brand of @GeniusGroupLtd_, a Singapore-based public l
Developing a new digital marketing strategy
Sector News
On 20 March 2020, colleges and universities across the UK were closed
Royal Mail and LRC Training during #NAW2021
Sector News
@LRC_Training and @RoyalMail during #NAW2021LRC Trainingwas establishe
Engineering leader urges uniform approach to apprenticeships
Sector News
Seeking to help fix societal issues around youth skills development in
ITV Studios and the BBC Academy support first apprenticeships for production managers and coordinators
Sector News
@itvstudios and the @BBCAcademy support first apprenticeships for prod

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Vanessa Skinner
Vanessa Skinner has a new avatar. 12 minutes ago
Vanessa Skinner
adi Group
adi Group has published a new article: Upskilling a generation 2 days ago
Ruth Shearman
Ruth Shearman has published a new article: Genius School Announces Virtual Genius Camp Europe to Help Teens Discover Their True Genius 2 days ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5367)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page