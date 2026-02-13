Pragmatism, Partnership, and the Pace of Change: A New Chapter for Qualifications 

The English government’s technical qualifications and apprenticeship reform ambitions are laudable. However, as we stare down the barrel of 2027, I must be candid about the risks we face as the newly elected chair of the Federation of Awarding Bodies.

As CEO of RSL Awards, I operate daily at the intersection of creative education and commercial reality. I know first hand that Awarding Organisations (AOs) are not merely administrative checkpoints; we are the engines of quality assurance and the architects of social mobility. It is with this dual perspective, as a new Chair and an active CEO, that I look at the current reform landscape.

The V-Level Challenge: Ambition vs. Reality

The introduction of “V-Levels” to sit alongside A-Levels and T-Levels is a significant shift. We welcome the recognition that a “mix and match” model is essential for learner choice, something that the T-Level structure cannot fully satisfy. However, the timeline for implementation is flashing amber.

We are looking at a 2027 rollout. In the world of qualification development, that is tomorrow. For AOs, the commercial imperative is real. Developing high-quality, rigorous qualifications requires significant upfront investment. We are businesses, many of us charitable or non-profit, but businesses nonetheless. We cannot invest in the dark. The “stop-start” nature of recent police defunding qualifications, pausing, then announcing V-Levels, creates a climate of uncertainty that stifles innovation.

If the Department for Education pushes too hard on this timeline without finalising the regulatory framework, we risk market failure. We risk a scenario where AOs simply cannot commercially justify the rapid development of niche qualifications, leaving gaps in provision. The ultimate victims of such a failure would be the students. If the transition from Applied General Qualifications and VTQs to V-Levels is a cliff edge rather than a bridge, we will see a spike in NEET (Not in Education, Employment, or Training) figures. We cannot allow procedural haste to disenfranchise a generation of learners.

Apprenticeships: The Risk of Fragmentation

Turning to apprenticeships, the shift from the Apprenticeship Levy to the “Growth and Skills Levy” and the introduction of shorter “Apprenticeship Units” present their own complexities.

Flexibility is the watchword of the new government, and broadly, we agree. Employers, particularly SMEs, have long cried out for more agile training solutions. However, we must be vigilant that “modularity” does not become “fragmentation.” The value of an apprenticeship lies in its holistic development of occupational competence. Slicing this into smaller, funded units must not dilute the currency of the full standard.

Furthermore, we must consider the impact on providers. Our colleges and training providers are already fatigued by constant systemic re-engineering. Asking them to operationalise a new modular funding system by April 2026, while simultaneously preparing for V-Levels, is a tall order. As noted in recent FE News deep dives, the operational mechanics, how providers track, claim, and quality assure these “units”, remain hazy. AOs are ready to support this flexible future, but we need the technical specifications yesterday, not tomorrow.

A Call for a Realistic Roadmap

My message to the government is not one of antagonism, but of constructive challenge. We share your destination, a high-skills, high-growth economy. But the roadmap needs a reality check.

Timelines must account for the commercial cycles of AOs and the academic cycles of providers. We need stability to invest in the quality you demand. The awarding sector is a critical partner in UK PLC’s infrastructure. We are ready to deliver the V-Level landscape and the evolved apprenticeship system, but we cannot do it effectively if the goalposts are moving or the deadlines are impossible.

Let’s use this moment of change to build a system that lasts, rather than rushing to meet a political deadline that leaves learners behind. I look forward to working with Ministers, officials, and our members to ensure we get this right.

It is a profound privilege to step into the role of Chair of the Federation of Awarding Bodies this week. As I begin this tenure, I want to pay tribute to my predecessor, Charlotte Bosworth. Her leadership over the past few years, navigating a landscape of relentless policy shifts, has been nothing short of exemplary. She leaves FAB in a robust position, and alongside our tireless CEO Rob Nitsch and the wider team, she has ensured that our sector’s voice is not just heard, but respected.

By Tim Bennett-Hart, CEO of RSL Awards and Chair of the Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB)