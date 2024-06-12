Latest News

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Robert Nitsch Appointed as new FAB CEO

Federation of Awarding Bodies June 12, 2024
0 Comments
Robert Nitsch CBE

FAB has today, 12 June, announced the appointment of Robert Nitsch CBE as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Rob is a highly experienced and respected leader in the education and skills sector, bringing with him a comprehensive understanding of qualifications, skills and the regulatory and policy ecosystem. Rob’s current role as Director of Skills Delivery at IfATE, has seen him lead on the Institute’s strategy, policy and skills delivery. 

Rob will commence his post on 26 August 2024.   

Commenting on the appointment, Charlotte Bosworth, Chair of FAB, said: 

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and members of FAB, we are delighted to announce Rob’s appointment as Chief Executive. Rob’s extensive understanding and experience of the education and skills sector will strengthen the voice of awarding and assessment organisations across all four nations.  With the upcoming General Election and future reforms facing the sector, having a strong and respected leader is critical, and we are thrilled that Rob will be leading FAB through this time of change.”

Commenting on his appointment, Rob Nitsch said: 

“I am hugely grateful to the Board for putting their trust in me and I look forward to working for the benefit of all FAB’s members and making a difference.  It is a really exciting time to be joining FAB and to have this opportunity to work even more closely with the talented and committed membership.”

Rob’s biography can be read here.

Published in: Executive appointments, Featured voices
Topics:
Federation of Awarding Bodies
Our vision is of a powerful trade association representing the collective interests of the UK’s qualifications and assessments industry. We envisage a world in which higher-quality technical, professional and vocational education, results in stronger public confidence in what we do.

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .