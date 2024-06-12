Robert Nitsch Appointed as new FAB CEO

FAB has today, 12 June, announced the appointment of Robert Nitsch CBE as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Rob is a highly experienced and respected leader in the education and skills sector, bringing with him a comprehensive understanding of qualifications, skills and the regulatory and policy ecosystem. Rob’s current role as Director of Skills Delivery at IfATE, has seen him lead on the Institute’s strategy, policy and skills delivery.

Rob will commence his post on 26 August 2024.

Commenting on the appointment, Charlotte Bosworth, Chair of FAB, said:

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and members of FAB, we are delighted to announce Rob’s appointment as Chief Executive. Rob’s extensive understanding and experience of the education and skills sector will strengthen the voice of awarding and assessment organisations across all four nations. With the upcoming General Election and future reforms facing the sector, having a strong and respected leader is critical, and we are thrilled that Rob will be leading FAB through this time of change.”

Commenting on his appointment, Rob Nitsch said:

“I am hugely grateful to the Board for putting their trust in me and I look forward to working for the benefit of all FAB’s members and making a difference. It is a really exciting time to be joining FAB and to have this opportunity to work even more closely with the talented and committed membership.”

Rob’s biography can be read here.