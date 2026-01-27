Latest News

From education to employment

New Chair and Vice Chair Announced for the Federation of Awarding Bodies

Federation of Awarding Bodies January 27, 2026
New FAB Chair and Vice Chair Announced. Tim Bennett-Hart of RSL Awards will take over as Chair and Kelle McQuade of TQUK as Vice Chair, effective from 10 February 2026.

Tim Bennett-Hart to Chair Federation of Awarding Bodies, Kelle McQuade as Vice Chair from 10 February 2026

The Federation of Awarding Bodies has announced that Tim Bennett-Hart of RSL Awards will take over as Chair and Kelle McQuade of TQUK as Vice Chair, effective from 10 February 2026.

Charlotte Bosworth, Chief Executive of Lifetime Training, will remain as Chair until the FAB AGM on 10 February. David Gallagher of NCFE, who was due to assume the Chair role following his election at the FAB Annual Conference in late 2025, has stepped down from the role to focus on his health.

Both Tim and Kelle are already deeply engaged in FAB’s strategic work as Board members, with Tim leading the Policy Committee and Kelle chairing the Apprenticeship Assessment Membership Group.

New FAB Chair, Tim Bennett-Hart said:

“I am honoured to have been elected to Chair the Federation’s Board. This is a hugely important time for the industry and the Federation has a key role to play in representing the views of members and fashioning outcomes that will deliver betterment for learners. I am looking forward to the challenge and continuing the great work Charlotte Bosworth has done for our membership.”

New Vice Chair, Kelle McQuade said:

“Awarding Organisations are in the midst of unprecedented change. It could not be more important for the Federation to play its part and represent the views of members in a balanced and impactful manner. I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to play a part as the Vice Chair of the Federation’s Board and am looking forward to the challenge.”

Rob Nitsch, FAB Chief Executive, said:

“I am delighted that Tim and Kelle have been elected as Chair and Vice Chair of the Federation respectively. They represent the breadth of our membership and are absolutely committed to the collective and individual success of Awarding Organisations. This is a pivotal time for our industry; we are all looking forward to working even more closely with them in the coming months and years.”

Federation of Awarding Bodies
Our vision is of a powerful trade association representing the collective interests of the UK’s qualifications and assessments industry. We envisage a world in which higher-quality technical, professional and vocational education, results in stronger public confidence in what we do.

