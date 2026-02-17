Cookery skills workshop video to be shared with schools across Wales

Budding chefs at Ysgol Bro Caereinion Secondary Phase were given a chance to show off their culinary skills under the guidance of the leading independent training provider to the Welsh hospitality industry.

Cambrian Training Company held two cookery workshops at the school for groups of Years 9, 10 and 11 pupils who are interested in a career in the hospitality industry when they leave school.

A short video clip will also be shared on social media today (Friday) as part of Cambrian Training Company’s busy programme of activities for Apprenticeship Week Wales – February 9-15.

An edited longer video of the workshops will be shared with schools across Wales as a skills learning resource to help promote apprenticeships and work-based learning.

Hospitality training officer Andrew Addis-Fuller and business development officer Jobe Davies, both qualified chefs, ran the workshops, demonstrating how to make soda bread, vegetarian cawl (Welsh soup) and Welsh Rarebit.

Supported by the chefs, the 17 participating pupils then showed their own culinary skills by making and eating the tasty food items. All the ingredients were supplied by Cambrian Training Company.

Both Andrew and Jobe spoke to the pupils about their careers as chefs, their achievements and the career opportunities in the hospitality industry, explaining that culinary qualifications were a passport to work anywhere in the world.

Cambrian Training Company was invited to run the workshops at the school by headteacher Anwen Orrells who said:

“It was a unique opportunity for pupils to be trained by top chefs and they really enjoyed the fantastic experience. “The chefs were excellent at explaining clearly and in a lovely manner what they were doing. I want to ensure that our pupils get real life experiences and skills because there are so many opportunities for them when they leave school.”

She thanked Cambrian Training Company for running the workshops and providing the ingredients for the pupils.

Alison Collingridge, head of marketing at Cambrian Training Company, said:

“The food produced by both year groups was amazing. The pupils and staff greatly appreciated Andy and Jobe sharing their skills and knowledge.

“A video of the workshops will now be edited to create a useful skills learning resource that can be shared with other schools across Wales.”

Based in Welshpool, Cambrian Training Company has offices across Wales and is the country’s leading independent provider of hospitality industry apprenticeships, which are delivered for Medr, the Welsh Government’s tertiary education and research body.

Cambrian Training