Apprenticeships for All: Upskilling for Any Age and Career Stage 

Apprenticeships are still often seen as something only school‑leavers pursue. But as we mark National Apprenticeship Week, it’s important to challenge that outdated perception. There is no upper age limit on apprenticeships, and they can be transformative for adults looking to change careers, move into new roles, or rebuild their confidence later in life.

Research shows that careers are no longer linear. People are switching industries (24%), changing professions (20%), returning to education to support a career shift (11%), or retraining entirely (8%). Yet many mid‑career workers still face obstacles to upskilling, particularly financial ones. Although 33% of 45–54‑year‑olds expect to change careers before retirement, age remains a psychological barrier for many – 21% believe their age holds them back, and 16% feel they may have missed their chance.

Apprenticeships, however, are designed for people at any stage. As careers become more fluid, apprenticeships offer a practical route to learn new skills, explore different paths, and boost confidence, irrespective of seniority. Whether it’s someone returning to work after a break or an employee pivoting into a new specialism, apprenticeships help organisations tap into talent right across the workforce.

A new perspective on career progression

For mid-life workers, apprenticeships can remove both financial and motivational barriers that make career change feel out of reach. They provide a structured, paid method of retraining without the need to step away from employment.

Learners can build in-demand skills while drawing on their existing experience, often accelerating their progress. For example, as sustainability and ESG is becoming more embedded across businesses, bespoke training can be provided across all roles that have a direct impact on the business’ environmental impact.

And for those who never had access to training earlier in their careers, apprenticeships provide an empowering second chance. They enable reinvention, sideways moves, and progression into new roles. For employers, they support retention, strengthen workforce capability, and encourage a more age-diverse team.

How apprenticeships are changing

Apprenticeships today look different from those of even a few years ago. Programme lengths have been shortened, and training is now more closely aligned to emerging skills gaps, employer-defined standards, and advances in technology.

As a result, both new entrants and existing staff can build relevant, job-ready skills faster. Businesses can close capability gaps quickly, while employees can upskill or retrain in a more accessible way. However, despite the importance of continuous learning, 62% of mid-life workers haven’t received any off‑the‑job training in the last year, limiting their ability to adapt.

Beginning in April 2026, new apprenticeship “units” will be introduced. These short, flexible, levy-funded modules, ranging from one week to a few months, focus on priority areas such as digital and AI, construction, and engineering. They give employers a reliable way to develop their people through the apprenticeship levy.

Supporting NEETs with their careers

These developments don’t detract from the vital role apprenticeships play for younger people. With rising numbers of young people who are not in education, employment, or training (NEET), apprenticeships remain a crucial route into the workplace, offering structure, support, and practical experience without the traditional barriers.

To strengthen early‑career pathways further, the Department for Education and Skills England introduced foundation apprenticeships in August 2025. Tailored for under‑22s, they provide an “earn while you learn” model aligned to employer needs. These programmes act as a stepping stone into Level 3 or 4 apprenticeships, further study, or professional qualifications. They also help employers build future talent pipelines in areas like digital, data, and AI. Digital Foundation Apprenticeships for example, help diversify the workforce, bringing in young talent from different backgrounds and skill levels.

Final thoughts

As Prime Minster Kier Starmer said, “Apprenticeships give young people real experience, real prospects, and a real route into good careers”. And as apprenticeships evolve, we hope more people also recognise them as an opportunity for growth at every age. Whether someone wants to develop a new skill, explore a different department, or pursue a brand‑new career direction, apprenticeships provide a bridge to what comes next. They are no longer just a starting point for school‑leavers, but also a lifelong learning option, helping both individuals and organisations build the adaptable, skilled workforce the future demands.

By Nichola Hay MBE, Director of Apprenticeship Strategy and Policy at BPP Education Group