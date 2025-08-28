New report reveals employers’ perspectives on foundation apprenticeships as roll-out continues

Lifetime Group today launches ‘Blueprint or blind spot: how will foundation apprenticeships play out for the learner and the employer?’ exploring employers’ perspectives on foundation apprenticeships.

The publication follows the August launch of the first foundation apprenticeships, designed to build employability skills in 16-21 year olds and contribute towards addressing skills and youth unemployment crises, whilst increasing opportunities in key sectors such as health and social care, software and data, and engineering.

The report, which features insights from employers such as Bupa, Partou, Asda, wagamama, and the Association of Education and Learning Providers (AELP), highlights both the opportunities and the challenges these programmes present in preparing young people for the workplace.

Employers were supportive of the focus on support to bridge the gap between education and employment, and of the potential social mobility benefit. However, key concerns include a lack of clarity around the responsibility for conducting assessments, with requirements differing from level 2 and above apprenticeships, the potential for overlap between level 2 standards and foundation apprenticeships, and the resource required for employers to support young learners amid other pressures.

Several sector-specific perspectives emerge in the report. In hospitality, employers highlighted the fast-paced nature of the industry and the reliance on experienced staff to mentor new entrants. While this reinforces the need for foundation apprenticeships, it also raises questions about how successfully they can be delivered. In the care sector, where foundation apprenticeships are already in place, employers pointed to compliance challenges in a highly regulated environment, alongside concerns that some younger learners may feel unprepared for the realities of care work.

Charlotte Bosworth, CEO of Lifetime Group, said:

“For foundation apprenticeships to truly deliver on their promise, it’s important that clearer frameworks are introduced to ensure they are not simply a level 2 substitute and are suitable for both employers’ and learners’ needs.

“Ultimately, we need a fully joined-up skills programme which is aligned to skills shortages, business need, and national priorities. Foundation apprenticeships can deliver on these goals, but we must have the time to work through the complexities and ultimately ensure a well-managed transition which puts learner experience and quality at the forefront.”

Lifetime Group and contributing partners make several key recommendations in the report which could unlock the full value of foundation apprenticeships, as they are rolled out across more sectors in due course. Namely, to simplify the programme length and delivery expectations, clarify the approach to assessment and provide clear guidance on funding, as the Apprenticeship Levy transitions to the Skills and Growth levy.

Ben Rowland, CEO of AELP, noted:

“AELP welcomes the positive intent behind foundation apprenticeships, particularly the inclusive approach to English and Maths, which allows learners to build skills without the pressure of immediate pass requirements. This will help widen access for young people. However, we have heard concerns: the duration feels overly long and academic for its purpose; there is insufficient distinction from level 2 apprenticeships, raising questions about meaningful progression; and the lower funding band, salary expectations, and age restrictions may deter employer engagement. A more streamlined, impactful model could deliver stronger results for both learners and providers.”