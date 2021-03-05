 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Football Coaching Career Blossoms

Details
Hits: 134
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Daniel Kimber

Daniel Kimber always had a keen interest in sport, but it was after choosing GCSE Physical Education that his passion really began to develop as he started to explore the theory side of sports. As his interest in pursuing a career in sport grew, Daniel knew he wanted to focus his attention on football, so started to explore Post 16 options.

Daniel said, “Upon researching further education studies in sports, in particular football, I found that there were several options available to me. In the end, I chose to study at Cambridge Regional College because of the facilities, high standard of coaching and the professional training environment.”

Daniel enrolled onto the Level 3 Sports Studies course, which he completed alongside the Cambridge United Elite Scholarship. During his two year study programme, Daniel was also given additional opportunities such as the Level 1 Coaching course, something that proved to be invaluable in setting up his business in lockdown.

Daniel added, “Without the support received from the CUFC coaches at CRC, I would not be where I am now. My Tutor, Tom Hall, was constantly offering support with my next steps and I am now forging a high-level coaching career in a professional sporting environment.

When we went into the first lockdown, I couldn’t access any additional courses, but the L1 Coaching qualification gave me a strong foundation to set up my own business. I couldn’t have done that without the opportunities that CRC and the Elite Scholarship gave me.”

Since graduating from the Cambridge United Elite Scholarship, Daniel has secured a permanent, full-time position as a goalkeeper coach with Cambridge United, based within the CRC Elite Scholarship staff team. He now coaches young footballers that are studying the course that he once completed himself. In addition to this, Daniel has set up his own Wisbech-based business, DK Keeper Coaching where he coaches younger players coming up through the development ranks at Cambridge United.

Daniel concluded, “When the time comes to take the next step in your education, do your research, meet the tutors and attend the open days. My decision to study at CRC was made much easier by making direct comparisons with other colleges. CRC simply stood out as the best place to take my next steps.”

The Henley College student now gracing the pages of Vogue
Sector News
Former student of The Henley College (@henleycol), Grace Haggerty has
Clarity Business Travel Invest in Training with Damar
Sector News
Clarity Business Travel (@Clarity_BT) offer a brighter approach to bus
Celebrating World Book Day with the departmentâ€™s key figures
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/03/04/celebrating-world-book-day-wit

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Henley College student now gracing the pages of Vogue
Sector News
Former student of The Henley College (@henleycol), Grace Haggerty has
Clarity Business Travel Invest in Training with Damar
Sector News
Clarity Business Travel (@Clarity_BT) offer a brighter approach to bus
Walsall College hits the ON switch for digital community innovation
Sector News
Walsall College (@Walsall_College) is all set to show local school stu
Three outstanding women celebrated nationally as Young Woman Engineers of the Year
Sector News
Three young women engineers have been recognised at the Institution of
Unite Students today announces further rent discount for students
Sector News
Unite Students (@Unite_Student) announces further rent discount up to
Bath Spa University launches sector-development company to support VR and AR marketing
Sector News
Dr Matthew Freeman, Reader in Multiplatform Media at Bath Spa Universi
Celebrating World Book Day with the department’s key figures
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/03/04/celebrating-world-book-day-wit
Autotech Academy - helping newly qualified technicians get onto the automotive career ladder
Sector News
Autotech Academy - helping newly qualified technicians get onto the au
HSDC Gifted and Talented students are excelling
Sector News
Over 40 parents and guardians of HSDC’s (@Be_HSDC) first year Gifted
SPORT LECTURER AWARDED HIGHER EDUCATION ACADEMY FELLOWSHIP
Sector News
A sport lecturer at Stratford-upon-Avon College (@StratfordColl) has b
Rule changes to make it easier to recruit health and care staff
Sector News
Foreign workers in key health and care roles will have a greater oppor
Graduate route to open to international students on 1 July 2021
Sector News
Route is for international students who want to work following the suc

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 19 minutes ago

Upskilling: Bridging the Digital Divide

Upskilling: Bridging the Digital Divide

Learn more at PwC.com - https://www.pwc.com/upskillingIn this short documentary, academics, NGOs, policymakers and business leaders explain why...

Cambridge Regional College
Cambridge Regional College has published a new article: Football Coaching Career Blossoms 25 minutes ago
Sharon Walpole
Sharon Walpole shared a video in channel. 46 minutes ago

Amazon Software Development Apprenticeship Programmes

Amazon Software Development Apprenticeship...

In this session you will hear from Amazon Software Development apprentices and managers who will provide an overview of the opportunities available...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5450)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page