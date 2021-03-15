Oak National Academy launches new support videos for trainee teachers

Oak (@OakNational) teachers explain how they designed and structured their lessons

New online videos offered for trainee teachers who have faced disruption to practical teaching experience this academic year

Oak National Academy, the country’s online classroom and teaching resource set up in response to Covid-19, has today launched a new range of videos designed to support trainee teachers.

The videos feature Oak teachers reflecting on lessons they have previously created for the platform, what methods they have chosen and why. They explain how each lesson has been structured and designed and share the pedagogical decisions behind them.

Oak National Academy has worked with experts and representatives from the initial teacher training (ITT) sector to ensure the videos exemplify key elements of the ITT Core Content Framework (2019), which was developed by the Department for Education in collaboration with sector experts. The ITT Core Content Framework sets out the core minimum entitlement for all trainees that ITT providers must draw upon when designing and delivering their ITT programmes.

The launch of the videos is a response to the disruptions in training some trainee teachers have experienced this academic year. The move to remote teaching and partial school closures resulted in reduced opportunities to observe and learn from experienced colleagues for those training to enter the profession.

The first eight videos of the project are available to access today, with core subjects English, maths and science covered for primary and secondary phases. More videos are currently in production and the aim is to offer training videos for each subject and phase of foundation curriculum subjects. These will give trainee teachers exposure not only to the pedagogy of lesson design and delivery, but to subject-specific content delivery as well. Around twenty further videos are expected to be launched in May.

Oak National Academy will be hosting a webinar for ITT providers on 23 March to give them an opportunity to learn more about the videos and provide initial feedback. Details about the webinar and registration instructions can be found here.

Oak National Academy has been used by millions of pupils and teachers since it was established, and over 10,000 lessons are freely available. During lockdown, teachers typically used the resources as part of their remote lessons. However, those new to the profession also began to use the pre-recorded lessons as a way to observe other teachers.

School Standards Minister Nick Gibb said:

“Teachers throughout the country, including our trainee teachers, have worked tirelessly during the pandemic and they deserve all of our thanks.

“We recognise the disruption the pandemic has caused to initial teacher training and I am grateful to training providers for adapting their courses to ensure trainees can benefit from a range of training opportunities. These videos and resources from Oak National Academy will be hugely valuable optional materials for those starting their teaching career.”

Matt Hood OBE, Principal of Oak National Academy, said:

“Oak National Academy’s focus has been supporting teachers so pupils could keep learning during a time of disruption. However, teachers and trainee teachers in particular, have said how useful watching Oak lessons has been for them. We hope these videos will be a helpful addition to their learning, and we’ve been delighted to work alongside teacher training providers to develop them.

“This year has unsurprisingly brought with it a lack of opportunity to regularly observe other teachers — arguably one of the most important and impactful elements of any Initial Teacher Training course.”

Emma Hollis, Executive Director, National Association of School-Based Teacher Trainers (NASBTT) comments:

“This new resource from Oak is a welcome addition to the wide range of remote learning opportunities providers have offered to their trainees during this challenging period.

“The ability to observe a wide range colleagues not only teach, but explain the thinking behind their planning and approach, is an invaluable part of initial teacher training and this is a resource which will offer trainee teachers additional opportunities to learn from colleagues outside their immediate environment.”