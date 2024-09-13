College Online launches to help tackle the UK’s skills gap with flexible access to critical skills

A new education enterprise is launching today, making it easier for colleges to offer Higher Technical Qualifications (HTQs) which can lead to a degree for adult learners.

College Online is a new network of leading colleges with a mission to help people progress in their lives and work by learning the skills and knowledge employers want. Established for the benefit of learners, College Online was conceived in partnership with education providers, partly owned by the sector, to deliver outcomes through a partnership model.

College Online creates the online course and technology experience and partners with colleges who deliver the courses. College Online also makes a significant investment into marketing the courses. HRUC, comprised of Harrow, Richmond, and Uxbridge Colleges, one of England’s largest and best-performing colleges, is a Founding Partner.

During 2025, East Kent College Group (EKCG), New City College (NCC), and Barnsley College plan to join the College Online network as partner colleges.

Aimed at working adults, College Online offers opportunities to upskill through flexible online education in high-demand sectors without requiring full-time on-campus study.

The college-led programme recognises FE institutions’ role as important anchor institutions in their communities. Online learners will typically live within an hour of their provider, offering a hybrid approach to teaching and learning. The new platform means college tutors could potentially teach lessons from a range of settings using the software provided by College Online.

Learners will eventually be able to access courses in sectors experiencing the most severe skills shortages, including digital technologies, green industries and public health. The first course, in leadership and management, will welcome its first cohort in January 2025.

The founder is Rod Bristow, former President of FTSE 100 education company Pearson, the world’s largest learning company, who has spent a lifetime working in the education industry.

The HTQs will be able to be “topped up” to full degrees at a range of universities, creating a clear pathway to widen participation and increase FE and HE links.

New polling was commissioned to mark the launch, highlighting the public’s appetite for a new approach. Research agency Public First asked 684 adults aged 22-44 for their views on reskilling and technical education. The polling found:

86% of respondents aged 25-44 are interested in employer-recognised skills education, compared to only 8% who are not.

48% of respondents find it difficult to fit education around their daily lives.

46% of respondents believe qualifications are too expensive.

38% of respondents are unsure how to access financial support for education.

35% of respondents feel unclear about which qualifications will lead to direct, tangible benefits (such as salary increases or promotions).

42% of respondents aged 25-44 said they would prefer to study for a HTQ over a degree, compared to 28% who would prefer a degree, with 30% unsure.

71% of people expressed interest in studying for an HTQ after it was explained to them.

Polling also found that people’s familiarity with higher technical qualifications (HTQs) is relatively low, with 60% of people aged 25-44 aware of them and 52% of all adults (2,007 were asked).

Just 27% of 25–44-year-olds said they had heard of HTQs and could explain what they are (this dropped to 19% of all respondents surveyed). This shows a significant opportunity to increase public understanding and awareness compared to more established qualifications like apprenticeships and degrees, which are recognised (to varying levels) by over 95% of respondents.

HTQs, industry-designed level 4 and 5 qualifications, are often described as the ‘missing middle’ of the UK’s education system. The UK is far behind international competitors in terms of people who have vital higher technical skills at this level.

Recent Public First economic modelling shows that for every £1 spent on HTQs, the Exchequer receives a return of £15. In 2021/2022 there were around 73,000 non-apprenticeship entrants for Level 4 and 5 qualifications. Modelling shows that delivering an additional 18,000 HTQs a year would generate a lifetime economic gain of £2.4 billion for the learners taking them.

Rod Bristow, Founder and CEO of College Online, said: “Our goal is to help people make progress in life and work through access to the knowledge and skills employers really need. By offering qualifications that directly meet employer needs, we are helping individuals progress in life and work.

“College Online will use innovative technology and programmes designed to fit the needs of working adults. This flexibility will ensure that individuals can continue working while upgrading their skills, removing the barriers posed by traditional education models, including costs, time, and outdated materials.

“The platform also offers a seamless, user-friendly learning experience, enabling students to study at their own pace with anytime, anywhere access to resources. In addition, local, in-person support is provided through a college network, which will create a joined-up, hybrid educational experience that blends the best of online and face-to-face learning.

“College Online also encourages collaboration between further education colleges and universities, allowing learners to ‘top-up’ their HTQs into full degrees. This pathway enables students to progress through different levels of qualifications at their own pace while also addressing the UK’s shortage of qualified workers at levels 4/5.

“We aspire to democratise lifelong learning, bridging the divide between skills and degrees to widen participation in higher education. Just as with the founding of the Open University and the ambition behind the Learning Age, today we need a similarly seismic shift in perceptions of skills, and we hope to help lead that charge.”

Keith Smith, Chief Executive at HRUC (Harrow, Richmond and Uxbridge Colleges), said “As a founding partner, HRUC is delighted to collaborate with College Online to support adult learners in accessing high-quality online courses, meeting the needs of learners and aspirations of employers.”

Gerry McDonald, Group Principal and CEO of New City College, said, “Widening access to higher technical skills is an important goal for New City College, and we look forward to working with College Online to further this shared mission.”

Professor Jean-Noel Ezingeard, Vice Chancellor of the University of Roehampton, said: “The University of Roehampton recognises the pivotal role of vocational higher education in equipping students with practical skills for today’s dynamic job market. We see the collaboration between FE and HE as a key enabler of vocational HE growth. HRUC’s partnership with College Online is an important innovation, expanding flexible learning options and strengthening pathways to success.”

Professor Sir Chris Husbands, formerly Vice Chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University, said: “Over the past thirty years, the availability of sub-degree qualifications in the UK has declined, despite strong evidence of increasing demand for technical skills at these levels. Fixing this is crucial for post-18 education reform.”