College goes back to nature by supporting mental health awareness campaign

@WestSuffolk has gone back to nature by backing a national mental health campaign.

Based in Bury St Edmunds, the college created a series of events based around the outdoors and the environment as part of an awareness week hosted by the Mental Health Foundation.

Laura Lockwood is a HR Advisor for Wellbeing & Engagement at West Suffolk College. She said, “This year’s theme from the mental health foundation is nature.  This week’s aim is to raise awareness of how nature can aid us in our wellbeing and open discussions around mental health. We also want to show staff what amazing support we can offer as their employer, such as our employee assistance programme, that is all done alongside fun and meaningful activities to bring a little joy both in and outside of work.”

In addition to this, business students created a webinar to discuss ways of coping with anxiety and stress and launched a scheme to appoint 20 wellbeing champions. And students Lauren Buckley, Neave Connor, Harvey Broomhall, Levi Nicholls and Cain Collier who are also studying on business courses have raised £2600.00 for Young Minds this year.

Business lecturer, Mike Opukah, also works at West Suffolk College. He said, “As a college, we pride ourselves on the support that we give our students and staff in relation to mental health issues throughout the year.”

