 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Universities boosting academic skills and wellbeing of Year 13s

Details
Hits: 123
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Universities are stepping up efforts to support the education and wellbeing of Year 13s transitioning to higher education this autumn amid growing concerns from teachers and parents that school and college leavers will be disadvantaged academically by the disruption caused by Covid-19.

A new collection of case studies – published today (9 Jun) by Universities UK – showcases some of the support offered by universities across the UK to equip new undergraduates with the skills they need to thrive ahead of and during their studies, and how universities are helping them adjust to university life.

Schemes range from resources to aid academic preparation to boost study skills and to address lost learning with allocated tutors and online modules, to mental health and wellbeing support from student ambassadors to reassure and welcome new starters.

Universities are confident the wide-ranging support on offer will ensure that Year 13 students who are about to begin their degrees are not disadvantaged by the disruptive challenges they have faced throughout the pandemic.

Professor Julia Buckingham CBE, President, Universities UK, said:

"Universities recognise the challenges that Year 13 students have faced over the past 15 months and as a sector we are stepping up the support we are offering to all those starting a degree this autumn. Applicants can expect more guidance from their university, with many initiatives taking place over the summer months.

"The whole education sector shares a common aim which is to ensure students emerge from the pandemic fully supported to succeed. We hope that our initiatives will enable students starting university in the UK this autumn to have a safe, happy, and smooth transition to higher education."

The University of Sheffield has developed an interactive study skills resource 'Level Up Your Skills' for all new undergraduate students to support their transition into undergraduate level study. The resource supports students to:

  • develop the skills and confidence to make a positive start on their course
  • reflect on their personal strengths, gaps and challenges
  • set skills-related goals for the academic year and work towards them
  • apply their academic skills to learning and assessment on their course

Students can access this before they arrive at university up until week 12 of their course. Students can choose to record their progress and work towards an Academic Skills Certificate for recognition of their skills development.

The University of Cambridge has developed a STEM Start course to support students' preparedness for higher education. It reassures students and supports confidence building by revising school materials. Before the course starts, students are also provided with GCSE and A level revision materials via the Isaac Physics platform. The online course lasts for four weeks, with nine hours of learning per week. A 16-month programme is being planned to support Year 12 widening participation students from January 2022 through to examination results in 2023. This will be a pilot for physical science and engineering students, supported by the School of Physical Sciences and delivered through Isaac Physics (Funded by the Department for Education England and The Ogden Trust).

National Wound Care Core Capabilities Framework launched to standardise wound care across all health and care roles in England
Sector News
@skillsforhealth - A new England-wide multi-professional framework has
Celebrating a new creative partnership in Lewisham
Sector News
@LewishamCollege and @rosebruford College of Theatre and Performance c
Ashgabat Youth gather up to discuss major issues of climate change and environment and to call to action for our ecosystems
Sector News
On #WorldEnvironmentDay (June 5) the British Embassy Ashgabat with the

The University of Leicester has been supporting new students through its HeadStart campaign since February 2021. The campaign includes a digital readiness module, live and on demand sessions with student created content such as cooking demonstrations, Netflix ‘watch-alongs’ and quiz nights. There are also sessions for parents to help them understand how they can support their child in the run up to starting university.

Students receive weekly emails confirming the live activity taking place during that week. A supportive letter from the vice-chancellor has also been sent to provide additional reassurances to students and their parents. 

The University of Sussex has developed new workshops with their first-year students to explore the challenges that they faced at Sussex and in local colleges early on in the transition to university and how to deal with those challenges. The Situate workshops will run for the second time in September 2021 for new students, focusing on topics including:

  • health and wellbeing
  • social pressure
  • pressure
  • academic pressure

The workshops will be delivered by second- and third-year student Mental Health Ambassadors and will provide time, space and peer support in looking after mental health at university, as well as supporting students in finding help and extra support should they need it

Wrexham Glyndwr University has created a free 'Confident Learner' online course for anyone considering undergraduate study. The course is designed to increase confidence in studying for those who are starting university for the first time, those returning to study after a period away, or considering a professional or part-time course. The course is four weeks long, with five hours of learning per week and an assessment on the sixth week. There are multiple start dates up to 5 July 2021.

The course will enable learners to:

  • research and find information from a range of sources
  • improve their presentation skills
  • prepare for a higher level of study
  • improve and enhance their digital skills
  • build their confidence to achieve their potential

You may also be interested in these articles:

National Wound Care Core Capabilities Framework launched to standardise wound care across all health and care roles in England
Sector News
@skillsforhealth - A new England-wide multi-professional framework has
Celebrating a new creative partnership in Lewisham
Sector News
@LewishamCollege and @rosebruford College of Theatre and Performance c
Ashgabat Youth gather up to discuss major issues of climate change and environment and to call to action for our ecosystems
Sector News
On #WorldEnvironmentDay (June 5) the British Embassy Ashgabat with the
It's Official: Oldham College is a 'Great Place To Work'
Sector News
@OldhamCollege is celebrating after achieving Great Place to Work (@GP
Norland to welcome students from around the world for the first time in its history
Sector News
@NorlandCollege, the world-famous specialist provider of childcare tra
City & Guilds Group calls for major culture shift to solve growing skills shortages
Sector News
City & Guilds Group (@CityGuildsGroup) launches Skills Index Repor
The Office for Students has published its annual report and accounts for 2020-21
Sector News
The @OfficeStudents has published its annual report and accounts for 2
AS / A Level and GCSE Centre Determined Grades – Appeals
Sector News
Provisional grades will be released on Wednesday 9 June. If you feel t
Bristol ranked as UK's 17th best university in new league table
Sector News
The league table ranks 130 UK institutions based on ten measures, incl
Global medical students share their pandemic experiences
Sector News
Thrive by Akelekeh NdahMedical students from around the world joined a
Five Royal Society of Chemistry prizes won by Imperial researchers and teams
Sector News
Three individuals and two teams from Imperial College London have won
Energy & Utilities Skills Partnership reveals successes after year one of five-year strategy
Sector News
The Energy & Utilities Skills Partnership has published "2020: A Y

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5756)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page