 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The biggest risk the labour market is now facing is not enough workers rather than not enough jobs

Details
Hits: 139
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Strong recovery disguises largest fall in size of jobs market since early 1990s 

UK businesses and universities are today voicing serious concerns that we are facing a skills mismatch which is standing in the way of the nation’s recovery. This comes as new Office for National Statistics (ONS) statistics released this morning show the number of vacancies has risen above one million for the first time ever.

Joe MarshallDr Joe Marshall, Chief Executive of NCUB said:

“While today’s labour market statistics are largely cause for optimism, policymakers must not become complacent about the recovery. As was the case last month, today’s statistics show a disproportionately high number of vacancies, alongside large numbers of people still furloughed and unemployed. There are worrying signs that employers across a multitude of sectors are currently facing difficulty in hiring. Businesses and higher education providers are therefore voicing serious concerns that we are facing a skills mismatch.”

“The furlough scheme has played a critical part in keeping people in jobs, and as it draws to an end, we should be ready to cope with a fallout. We know that young people, in particular, have been most affected by lengthy periods of unemployment. To help cope with this, we are urging the Government to restore a national labour market intelligence body, to replace the now-dissolved UK Commission for Employment and Skills. This body will be vital in order for businesses, universities and the Government alike, to better understand the labour market needs. It will allow universities to produce the highly-skilled, adaptable workforce businesses need, to help the nation’s post-pandemic recovery.”

Tony Wilson 100x100IES Director Tony Wilson said:

“Today’s figures confirm that the jobs recovery is continuing to gain speed. However they also show that we’ve seen the biggest fall in the size of the labour market since the early 90s recession. 

"Officially, there are still more than half a million fewer people either in work or looking for work than before the pandemic began, although furlough will be pushing the actual figure closer to a million. With vacancies setting new records, the biggest risk that we’re now facing is not enough workers rather than not enough jobs. 

"At the same time, there are more than six million people outside the labour market because of ill health, caring or studies.  So we need to be doing far more – government and employers – to help more of these people to get into work.”

Mims Davies 100x100Minister for Employment Mims Davies MP said:

DELIVERING A FULL CIRCL APPROACH TO LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT
Sector News
Recent studies from LinkedIn (@LinkedIn) show that conversations aroun
Government backs entrepreneurs across the UK with Â£600 million of Start Up Loans outside London
Sector News
Milestone for government-backed loans provided to businesses outside c
Young people aged 16-25 who are at risk of serious violence are set to benefit from an inspiring new employability programme
Sector News
@Catch22, The @PrincesTrust and Apprentice Nation (@AppNationUK) join

“As we continue to push ahead with our recovery, it’s great to see another significant fall in unemployment and the number of people on payrolls rising by 241,000 in August – the biggest monthly increase on record – showing our Plan for Jobs is working.

“We’re helping employers recruit for the record number of vacancies out there, particularly in growing sectors, and supporting people of all ages and backgrounds to overcome barriers, land their next role, and progress in work.”

Rishi Sunak 100x100Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak said:

“Today’s statistics show that our Plan for Jobs is working – the unemployment rate has fallen for 7 months in a row, the number of employees on payrolls is back above pre-pandemic levels and there were fewer potential redundancies notified in August than at any point since the start of last year.

“As we continue to recover from the pandemic, our focus remains on creating opportunities and supporting people’s jobs.”

 

Stephen Evans LW 100x100Learning and Work Institute’s chief executive, Stephen Evans, said:

“We’ve reached a milestone moment, with payroll employment back at pre-pandemic levels and more than one million vacancies. This is undoubtedly positive but scratch below the surface and you see months if not years of recovery still ahead. Employment is still more than 700,000 down on the wider survey measure and long-term unemployment is up 45%. With more than a million people still furloughed ahead of the scheme’s closure at the end of this month, we need to ramp up support for people to find work. This is particularly true of both young people, who were more likely to lose their jobs during the pandemic, and older people, who are now more likely to still be furloughed.”

Estimates of employment, unemployment, inactivity, average weekly earnings, vacancies and other labour market related statistics for the UK. This release also includes latest estimates of workforce jobs.

Documents

UK labour market: September 2021

Public Sector Employment, UK: June 2021

Labour market statistics time series: September 2021

Labour market in the regions of the UK: September 2021

Earnings and employment from Pay As You Earn Real Time Information, UK: September 2021

You may also be interested in these articles:

DELIVERING A FULL CIRCL APPROACH TO LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT
Sector News
Recent studies from LinkedIn (@LinkedIn) show that conversations aroun
Government backs entrepreneurs across the UK with £600 million of Start Up Loans outside London
Sector News
Milestone for government-backed loans provided to businesses outside c
Young people aged 16-25 who are at risk of serious violence are set to benefit from an inspiring new employability programme
Sector News
@Catch22, The @PrincesTrust and Apprentice Nation (@AppNationUK) join
Financial Times Masters in Management 2021 ranking: Audencia climbs into the world top 50
Sector News
The Financial Times 2021 Masters in Management (MiM) ranking publishe
The Liberal Democrats are calling on Boris Johnson to give a “cast-iron guarantee” to parents that schools will not be shut again
Sector News
The Liberal Democrats are calling on Boris Johnson to give a “cast-i
Graham Pollard appointed to new role of Chief Operating Officer at Royal Agricultural University
Sector News
Former University of Liverpool Director of Operations Graham Pollard h
Coding bootcamp Makers kicks off National Coding Week by urging companies to use apprenticeship levy to fuel digital talent pipeline
Sector News
Leading software bootcamp Makers (@makersacademy) today celebrates the
ALICE IS WOMEN IN BUSINESS APPRENTICE OF THE YEAR FOR LEICESTERSHIRE
Sector News
Former North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (@nwslc_off
Join Handshake at its Virtual Careers Fairs - starting this Wednesday
Sector News
As part of its Early Careers Talent Recovery Fund, launched exclusivel
UK EDUCATION SECTOR SET TO THRIVE GLOBALLY FOLLOWING PANDEMIC BOOM
Sector News
The UK’s thriving education sector exported £23.3 billion in 2018 a
CMO Recommend a single Covid Vaccine dose to 12-15 Year Olds - Sector Response
Sector News
CMO Recommend a single Covid Vaccine dose to healthy 12-15 Year Olds -
SARS-CoV-2 transmission model suggests primary school infection could be greater this autumn than in 2020
Sector News
The study, published on the preprint server medRxiv, is led by Dr Mark

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Caroline Lott
Caroline Lott has published a new article: DELIVERING A FULL CIRCL APPROACH TO LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT 31 minutes ago
Stan Lester
Stan Lester commented on Is it the end of Degree Apprenticeships for the Professions? 10 hours 56 minutes ago

As someone who has worked for over 25 years with professions, universities and statutory bodies on...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6069)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page