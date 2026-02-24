Prospective Students invited to SERC’s Full-Time Open Evening

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is opening its doors for a Full-Time Open Evening on Thursday 5 March, from 4pm to 7pm at the college’s Bangor, Downpatrick, Lisburn and Newtownards Campuses.

Whether you’re considering your options after GCSEs or A-Levels, or thinking about returning to education for a fresh start, the open evening gives prospective students the chance to explore the real-world learning and career pathways available and the opportunity to discover how SERC can help you achieve your ambitions.

Tommy Martin, Principal and Chief Executive at SERC said, “SERC delivers courses at all levels up to university degree, including apprenticeships, higher-level apprenticeships, and traineeships. We have the highest student success rate across Northern Ireland’s regional colleges, and our vocational programmes are aligned with the Department for the Economy’s vision for Northern Ireland, ensuring students develop the practical skills, technical knowledge, and professional behaviours that employers are looking for.

“I invite you to explore SERC’s professional-standard facilities, including our specialist studios, workshops, IT suites, industry-grade kitchens, hair and beauty salons and laboratories, all designed to prepare students for their chosen career pathway. There will also be the opportunity to try hands-on activities and learn how SERC’s practical, project-based approach grows student confidence for employment and the wider world. Come along and see exactly what is available on your doorstep in each of our local campuses.”

For many, SERC is not just a starting point but a pathway to higher education and beyond. Chris Barry (21) from Bangor, began his journey at SERC after completing his GCSEs and is now progressing through Higher Education at the college on the HND in Music, and plans to top up to a full degree at university. He said, “Progressing from Further Education to Higher Education at SERC has been great preparation for university — you work a little more independently at each stage of learning.

“In the past five years, I’ve developed as a person and as a musician. SERC offers such a supportive environment; even when you’re doing independent projects, there’s always a helping hand if you need it. I would encourage anyone to come to SERC.”

Experienced tutors and lecturers will be on hand throughout the evening to discuss courses, career pathways and progression opportunities. SERC’s impartial Careers Service will be available for anyone unsure of their next step, offering guidance on routes that best suit individual skills and aspirations.

Student Support teams will also be present to highlight the wide range of services available to promote student wellbeing and help overcome any barriers to success. Visitors can also meet representatives from the SERC Students’ Union to learn more about clubs, activities and how SERC enriches student life.