 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

PETER ROBERTS BURSARY WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Details
Hits: 229
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Collab Group (@collabgrp) and The Skills Network (@SkillsNetworkUK) are delighted to announce Laura Black and Oskar Wilson as the winners of the 2021 Peter Roberts Bursary award.

The Peter Roberts bursary consists of two awards each of a value of £2,500 to support two students from the end of their college education into self-employment or higher education.

The Peter Roberts Bursary celebrates outstanding achievements in the further education sector. This year we are pleased to announce Laura Black of Belfast Metropolitan College and Oskar Wilson from Chichester College as the winners.

Oskar and Laura both embodied the spirit of the award by demonstrating tremendous resilience in overcoming adversity as well as a strong commitment to learning and skills development.

The quality of applications this year was very high so in addition to congratulating the winners, we would also like to thank everyone who applied. The determination and courage shown by so many of the applicants is truly inspiring and we wish all applicants great success as they embark on the next stages of their learning journeys and careers.

This bursary has been set up to honour the memory of Peter Roberts. Peter was an outstanding Principal of Stockport College and the Leeds City College as well as a former Chair of Collab Group. Known throughout the further education sector as a warm, humorous and dedicated professional totally committed to the success of his students. The sector was deeply saddened at his untimely death only weeks after his retirement. The Skills Network and Collab Group wanted to recognise Peter's unique contribution to the sector by supporting an annual award to two students who reflect the outstanding work of the sector.

Ian Pretty, Chief Executive at Collab Group said:

“Congratulations to Oskar and Laura for winning this year’s award. Both winners have demonstrated great determination in the face of adversity and their stories are truly inspiring. The quality of applications this year was exceptionally high, so I want to thank everyone that applied and wish them a great success for their future careers.”

Oskar Wilson, the winner from Chichester College said:

"I am just honoured and totally blown away to receive this support. The support from this bursary will allow me to start my full degree course at Greater Brighton Metropolitan College. With and the tools and equipment I need for the next steps on my career progression. I will also be able to fully commit to any professional work placements I get.”

Giving Yourself an Education Online is Easier to Achieve Than Ever
Sector News
Autodidacts (those who are partially or completely self-taught) have o
University of Birmingham partners with UAE Ministry policymakers to support national growth
Sector News
National policymakers are joining the University of Birmingham (@unibi
Vibe Youth Hub sees its grand launch at Forster College
Sector News
A fantastic new youth hub has launched, transforming the lives of youn

Peter McCann, Chair of the Skills Network said:

The Skills Network is delighted to once again be partnering with Collab group to celebrate outstanding achievement in honour of Peter Roberts. A huge congratulations goes to Oskar and Laura for winning this year’s award. Both students have worked exceptionally hard, demonstrating their commitment to learning with their inspiring stories. Wishing you both great success in the future.”

Louise Warde Hunter, said:

“I would like to congratulate Laura on behalf of Belfast Met on receiving this award due to her commitment, determination and hard work. This is an outstanding achievement, and we are very proud of Laura who has persevered with her studies during the last challenging eighteen months. I would also like to commend the staff at Belfast Met who have supported Laura throughout her studies.”

Shelagh Legrave CBE, Chief Executive of Chichester College Group, said:

"I am particularly delighted that Oskar has been selected for this award. I worked closely with Peter Roberts, who was an inspiring further education college principal and to whose memory the award is presented."

Sally Garner-Gibbons, Production Arts & Technical Theatre Apprenticeship Programme Manager at Chichester College, said:

"Oskar is one of the most determined and positive students I have ever met. He had to work so hard, harder than most, to achieve what he did while studying with us - and he did so with a wide smile and positive attitude. He applied himself to achieving his goals every day, never losing sight of his dreams. He's a real role model and represents everything that we stand for in the Production Arts team at Chichester College."

You may also be interested in these articles:

Giving Yourself an Education Online is Easier to Achieve Than Ever
Sector News
Autodidacts (those who are partially or completely self-taught) have o
University of Birmingham partners with UAE Ministry policymakers to support national growth
Sector News
National policymakers are joining the University of Birmingham (@unibi
Vibe Youth Hub sees its grand launch at Forster College
Sector News
A fantastic new youth hub has launched, transforming the lives of youn
College and partners unite to construct 3m 'Knife Dragon' for awareness campaign
Sector News
A KNIFE Dragon will be used as a weapon for education Coleg Cambria, N
WESTON COLLEGE TO GET WORLD CLASS SKILLS BOOST
Sector News
@WestonCollege is to get a world-class skills boost after being select
Recipient of Zak Group FUTURE FWD Scholarship announced
Sector News
Zak Group (@zakgroup) Announce Recipient of ‘Zak Group FUTURE FWD Sc
Education Secretary ‘breaks ground’ on £2bn programme to rebuild 100 environmentally friendly schools in ten years
Sector News
Education Secretary @NadhimZahawi, today (23rd September) ‘broke gro
EUAN BLAIR'S EDTECH MULTIVERSE APPOINTS TOTALITY SERVICES IN GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP
Sector News
Apprenticeships start-up @JoinMultiverse has appointed Totality Servic
Gower College Swansea to get world-class skills boost
Sector News
@GowerCollege Swansea is to get a world-class skills boost after being
Bristol students among the world’s most employable
Sector News
The QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 placed Bristol at 49th out
OLDHAM SET FOR WORLD-CLASS SKILLS BOOST
Sector News
OLDHAM is to get a world-class skills boost after @OldhamCollege was s
London Mayor finds that a fifth of schools could flood - Comment
Sector News
Following the news that a fifth of London’s schools are now suscepti

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Bradford College
Bradford College has published a new article: Vibe Youth Hub sees its grand launch at Forster College 56 minutes ago
Fitch Learning
Fitch Learning added a new event 58 minutes ago

Fitch Learning Webinar for Women in Financial Services -...

Fitch Learning is hosting its next Women in Financial Services Webinar, How to say ‘Goodbye’ to your Impostor Syndrome, on Tuesday, 5th October 2021...

  • Tuesday, 05 October 2021 01:30 PM
  • London
Brian Wallace
Brian Wallace has published a new article: Giving Yourself an Education Online is Easier to Achieve Than Ever 59 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6105)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page