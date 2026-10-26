Former Kirklees College adult student announced as a winner at Kirklees Adult Learner Awards

Former Kirklees College student Sanaa Shaqeel was named winner of the Learning for Work Award at the recent Kirklees Adult Learner Awards.

Sanaa was able to celebrate her success with members of the Kirklees College teaching staff during the ceremony held at the University of Huddersfield.

Background to Sanaa’s journey at Kirklees College

Before starting the Level 3 Education and Training qualification, Sanaa worked as a part-time receptionist at a local community centre. While in this role and seeing visiting teachers at the centre, Sanaa considered what it would be like to have a career in teaching. She then applied to Kirklees College to take her first steps into her new journey.

She eventually enrolled on a course, studying at Ravensthorpe Community Centre, and quickly impressed her tutors and college staff with hard work and dedication.

It was no surprise then when she was announced a winner after being nominated

Yvonne Oloo, Sanaa’s tutor, said:

“Sanaa has demonstrated exceptional dedication, leadership, and compassion while studying on the Level 3 Education and Training course. Throughout the course, Sanaa developed her planning skills and learnt to create resources and lesson plans. She also demonstrated this through her exemplary micro-teaching session where she spoke about burnout and how to identify the signs.”

“Her exemplary attendance, professionalism, and growing passion for teaching are evident. This is reflected in her progressing to further study at the University of Huddersfield.”

Lindy Kelly, Deputy Head of Adult and Community Learning, added:

“Sanaa is a very deserving recipient of this award, and her success highlights the positive impact of adult education within our communities.

“At Kirklees College, we support individuals who may not otherwise access education, training, or employment opportunities. Through a range of locally tailored courses, we help adults overcome barriers, build confidence, and take their first steps towards further learning and work.”

Sanaa posted on her LinkedIn profile:

“Before joining this course, I was going through one of the lowest times of my life. My self-esteem was low, and I struggled to feel a sense of belonging with my career. I would spend hours scrolling and applying for job roles that didn’t quite feel like me. It wasn’t until my colleague Fazila encouraged me to go on the Level 3 Education and Training course that I finally felt like I belonged. It wasn’t long before I realised that I was actively looking forward to every Friday morning class, enjoying the work, feeling confident to participate in class, help my classmates, and finally feel a sense of belonging.

“During this time, Yvonne continuously motivated me and showed me what it looks like to be an incredible tutor. I couldn’t help but feel like I finally found my purpose. Teaching isn’t just about delivering content; it’s about being a role model, a motivator, and helping learners gain opportunities. This is what Adult Learning is about: being a tool to uplift those who didn’t have a chance before.”