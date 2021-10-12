 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Refugee draws from experience to inspire her PhD at Kent

Details
Hits: 124
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Basma Taysir El Doukhi, a Palestinian Stateless refugee who was living in the Rashidieh Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon, is looking forward to sharing knowledge and insights of her lived and professional experiences within her PhD studies at the University of Kent (@UniKent).

Having joined the University’s Global Challenges Doctoral Centre (GCDC) in September as a fully-funded PhD student, Basma is keen to shift the narrative in refugee studies and help other refugees across the world by contributing research in the field and ultimately building better humanitarian connections.

Basma’s PhD thesis will focus on localising in humanitarian action by studying the impact of refugee and community-based organisations and humanitarian response and support, migration and refugees’ crises and contributions of displaced people. She will be supervised by Dr Sweta Rajan Rankin at Kent’s School of Social Policy, Sociology and Social Research and Dr Tom Parkinson at Kent’s Centre for the Study of Higher Education.

Alongside her studies, Basma is currently working part time with a refugee charity in Kent as Senior Outreach & Community Officer, providing expertise and community support for asylum seekers. Before joining Kent she studied a Master’s degree in Development and Emergency Practice at Oxford Brookes University in 2019-20 after gaining a Chevening Scholarship. Prior to this she volunteered with local Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) within her own community in Lebanon, leading to work with international NGOs and in 2014 she joined the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

Basma hopes that she can inspire and challenge ideas around migration and displacement, raising awareness amongst Kent colleagues and students of the real issues faced by refugees and displaced people today.

Basma said:

‘I am delighted to join Kent and bring the voice of refugees to academia, creating a link between those in refugee camps, professionals in the field and the higher education sector. From working in conflict zones and having an active role in humanitarian action, I am well placed to engage those in academia who haven’t had direct experience in interacting with refugees and visiting refugee camps.

‘I am a role model for my community – especially women and girls who want to access education and build careers. I am eager to make a valuable contribution on behalf of refugees across the world as I personally understand their needs. This is only the beginning as the more refugees who become involved, the more we can change the narrative and take informed action. I hope that from publishing research based around migration we will develop more funding opportunities in the field for displaced people and organisations to take the lead on more localised humanitarian and development actions and social change.’

A joint letter to parents of secondary school and college students in England on Covid-19 testing and vaccines from the Secretaries of State for Education and for Health and Social Care
Sector News
Education Secretary @NadhimZahawi and Health Secretary Sajid Javid hav
Over Â£300 million to attract and develop world-class teachers and leaders
Sector News
New trainee teachers can get bursaries of up to Â£24,000 and existing
Pershore College provides a glimpse into the future of food production
Sector News
A @PershoreColWCG event that showcased the latest technological develo

Dr Beth Breeze, Director of the Global Challenges Doctoral Centre (GCDC), said:

‘We are so pleased to welcome Basma to the University of Kent. She has already contributed significantly with her humanitarian efforts and built more recognition of refugees’ needs in her career so far, and I am sure her expertise will bridge a much-needed gap between lived experience and academia.’

Basma will also be associated with the University's Signature Research Theme on Migration and Movement.

You may also be interested in these articles:

A joint letter to parents of secondary school and college students in England on Covid-19 testing and vaccines from the Secretaries of State for Education and for Health and Social Care
Sector News
Education Secretary @NadhimZahawi and Health Secretary Sajid Javid hav
Over £300 million to attract and develop world-class teachers and leaders
Sector News
New trainee teachers can get bursaries of up to £24,000 and existing
Pershore College provides a glimpse into the future of food production
Sector News
A @PershoreColWCG event that showcased the latest technological develo
Waltham Forest College joins nationwide campaign to support its local communities
Sector News
Waltham Forest College (@WFCTweets) has joined a national initiative t
MK:U takes on its first apprentices
Sector News
MK:U, the new higher education institution in Milton Keynes, celebrate
Social Mobility Charity In2scienceUK Launches STEM Research Placement Programme for People from Disadvantaged Backgrounds
Sector News
In2scienceUK (@in2scienceUK) is launching a new programme, In2research
Northumbria University Selects Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite
Sector News
University (@NorthumbriaUni) moves finance, HR and research functions
Retrofit Skills Bootcamp launches to help Greater Manchester achieve carbon neutral target
Sector News
MORE than 200 unemployed people or those changing careers will receive
A joint letter to parents of secondary school and college students in England on Covid-19 testing and vaccines
Sector News
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi and Health Secretary Sajid Javid hav
Building Apprentice Wins Prestigious Roofing Award
Sector News
A Leeds College of Building (@WeAre_LCB) apprentice is celebrating aft
Louis all set for Antarctic adventure
Sector News
A young marine engineer who completed an apprenticeship through Brocke
DCG Hailed As UK’s First College of Character
Sector News
Derby College Group (@derbycollege) has become the first in the UK to

Accessibility and inclusion - #FutureOfAssessment Episode 2

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Lise
Lise has published a new article: Pershore College provides a glimpse into the future of food production 17 hours 15 minutes ago
AELP Webinar Team - updated event, Supporting FE in Mental Health 17 hours 18 minutes ago
Lise
Lise has a new avatar. 17 hours 48 minutes ago
Lise

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6169)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page