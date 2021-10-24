 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New £560 million Multiply programme to be launched providing personalised maths coaching for up to half a million people across the UK

Details
Hits: 132
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

500,000 adults to ace maths with ‘Multiply’ 

A TRANSFORMATIONAL £560 million scheme to improve the maths skills of hundreds of thousands of adults across the UK is set to unveiled by the Chancellor.

  • Transformational numeracy scheme will transform the lives of some of the 8 million adults in England who have numeracy skills lower than those expected of a 9-year-old.
  • Funding to be channelled through the new £1.5bn UK Shared Prosperity Fund - which replaces a pot of money previously divvied up and distributed by the EU and means the government can target funding where it is needed most.

At Wednesday’s Budget and Spending Review, Rishi Sunak will announce that up to 500,000 people will benefit from Multiply with improved basic numeracy skills through free personal tutoring, digital training, and flexible courses.

More than 8 million adults in England have numeracy skills lower than those expected of a 9-year-old with the North East, West Midlands and Yorkshire and the Humber worst affected. And by the age of 30, people with poor numeracy skills are more than twice as likely to be unemployed as their peers.

It is estimated that maths adds over £200bn in value to the UK economy - almost 10% of the UK’s GDP.

According to research, improving numeracy skills can increase your pay cheque by 14%, and reduce joblessness by half - boosting the economy and changing lives.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said:

“Better maths can mean a better job and a bigger pay packet. Multiply will help people develop new skills and create opportunities.”

Sam Sims, Chief Executive of National Numeracy said:

“Low numeracy blights lives, holding millions of people back from fulfilling their potential and it comes at a huge cost to the economy. We need solutions that reach and engage people with low numeracy to build confidence with numbers as well as skills, as a steppingstone to further learning and opportunity. National Numeracy is delighted with the announcement of the government’s new ‘Multiply’ scheme, which promises to help improve the numeracy of hundreds of thousands of people.”

Launching in the Spring, Multiply will give people who don’t have at least a GCSE grade C/4 or equivalent in maths access to free new flexible courses to improve their maths.

It will also include a new website with bitesize training and free one-to-one online tutorials to help hundreds of thousands of people improve their maths in every part of the United Kingdom.

The programme will be funded through the new UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which replaces the EU’s Structural Funds, which were previously divvied up and distributed by the EU.

Funding for the UKSPF will increase to £1.5bn per year, meeting the Government’s commitment to level up all parts of the UK. The Multiply scheme is the first step of the new Fund, with further investment provided for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Investment in research skills training will support next generation of science leaders
Sector News
Â£5 billion pound package in R&D to spur innovation in healthcare
Â£1.4 billion Global Britain Investment Fund to launch a network of talent hubs
Sector News
The Global Talent Network will work with UK businesses and research in
Britainâ€™s poorest regions set for Â£300 billion boost under radical plan to cash in on post-Brexit freedoms
Sector News
#SpendingReview - Â£500 million expansion of support for children and

Rather than the EU’s scatter gun approach, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund will ensure the UK Government can target funding where it is needed most – through schemes like Multiply which will help level-up the UK

Welcome focus on numeracy in new Budget announcement

mike cherry 100x100Mike Cherry, FSB National Chair, said:

“It’s good to see a new focus on improving skills like numeracy and literacy. These are the skills that people need to be equipped with to be successful in today's tough jobs market, and we know those furthest from work often struggle with maths. It’s crucial that at every age people have the opportunity to pick up new skills that they might not have learned in school.

“Many businesses are currently struggling to fill vacancies in sectors like hospitality and this will help by expanding the potential pool of those eligible. After being equipped with these vital skills, we know small employers are excellent at providing local opportunities and further upskilling.

“With funding being distributed through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), it’s critical that small firms are at the front and centre of this, with a specific focus on businesses based in areas that need levelling up. Policymakers must realise the ambition of business owners in these areas. Providing the right support here will really ramp up productivity. It’s important that each part of the UK at least maintains previous levels of business support funding under the UKSPF when further details are announced.

“It’s critical this sits alongside measures to boost small firms ability to recover and employ. Expanding the Small Business Rates Relief to a rateable value of £25,000, removing hundreds of thousands of small firms from the scope of this tax, would make a huge difference to small firms in these regions, along with increasing the Employment Allowance, saving small businesses £5,000 rather than £4,000 on their annual jobs tax bills, and help them invest in their staff themselves.”

Nick Brook, deputy general secretary of school leaders' union NAHT, said:

"It is absolutely right to be investing in adult skills, but this must be alongside proper investment in education recovery for the 8 million children and young people in schools now, otherwise the demand for this sort of intervention and investment will just continue to spiral."

Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack said:

“The UK Govt made a clear commitment to maintain Scotland's level of funding following the vote to leave the EU and we have delivered on that promise. This is good news for communities across Scotland who will continue to benefit from a range of important projects. Going forward, new arrangements will allow us to deal directly with communities ensuring money is spent on projects that matter most to the people of Scotland.”

Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart said:

“When Wales voted to leave the European Union in 2016, it was to do things differently. The creation of the Shared Prosperity Fund is an opportunity to make significant sums of money work far better for Wales and the wider UK, and that is exactly what our plans will achieve.

“We will create opportunity and level up places most in need by investing more money than we received while we were in the EU. This new fund - and others already in play - will target resources at those who need it most, investing in people, communities and businesses across Wales.”

Responding to news of additional funding for adults to improve their maths, Jane Gratton, Head of People Policy at the BCC, said: 

“We welcome this as a positive step to improve adults’ access to the training they desperately need to be able to apply for higher skilled jobs.

“With more than one million vacancies currently available much more needs to be done to close the skills gap, improving numeracy sits at the very heart of that.

“This programme also addresses one of the key asks of the Workplace Training and Development Commission report, instigated by the BCC, for more bite-size skills training to address people’s needs.

“But solving the UK’s skills crisis will not happen overnight and will also require coordinated effort across business, government and the skills sector. Local Skills Improvement Plans, currently being piloted, offer a real opportunity to match business need and local training for the longer term.”

SUNAK MUST PROTECT MATHS FOR UK TO STAY ‘MATHS SUPERPOWER’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak must not to renege on the government’s commitment to an extra £300 million of maths funding in his Budget this week for the sake of future prosperity as well as climate change, campaigners have warned.

The Protect Pure Maths campaign claims the extra financial support for mathematical sciences provides a once-in-a-generation opportunity to cement the UK’s position as a ‘maths superpower’ and put the country at the forefront of efforts to solve the world’s most pressing and complex issues.

“The government deserves praise for its previous announcement of £300 million in extra support for the mathematical sciences. But it must follow through on that promise,” said Jon Keating, President of the London Mathematical Society.

"That funding will not only confirm the UK as a maths superpower but it has the potential to spawn solutions to humanity’s most vital challenges.

“Maths, including pure maths, underpins the most urgent technological developments from Artificial Intelligence to quantum computers and driverless cars. 

“Maths remains vital to modelling the Covid-19 pandemic and to creating and rolling out vaccines. It could play a similar role in getting to the heart of climate change. 

“However, the focus of Protect Pure Maths is not limited to funding. We want parliament to recognise the contribution of maths – to the economy and to society – with an inquiry and in the name of the 

Science and Technology Committee. And we want to ensure that young people are encouraged to and able to study maths across the UK to the highest level to ensure that the golden thread of excellence that runs from Sir Isaac Newton and Ada Lovelace to the Nobel prize winners of today continues into the future.”

Number 10 announced in January 2020 that it would provide £300 million of new money to fund experimental and imaginative mathematical sciences research by the very best global talent over the next five years.

£100 million of that has been delivered allowing many more PhD programmes and innovative studies to begin. However, maths departments are anxious that the rest of the funding is confirmed to allow for longer term planning and to ensure students complete their studies.

Maths has provided the means to develop many of today’s vital technological breakthroughs including GPS systems, artificial intelligence, MRI scanners and government codebreaking at GCHQ. Maths lies at the core of climate modelling and today’s mathematicians could hold the key to solving or mitigating climate change.

The Protect Pure Maths campaign was set up by the London Mathematical Society and others earlier this year. As well as calling for the extra funding to be confirmed the campaign has asked that parliament’s Science and Technology Committee changes its name to reflect the importance of maths – becoming the Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) Committee and that MPs hold an inquiry into maths in the UK.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Investment in research skills training will support next generation of science leaders
Sector News
£5 billion pound package in R&D to spur innovation in healthcare
£1.4 billion Global Britain Investment Fund to launch a network of talent hubs
Sector News
The Global Talent Network will work with UK businesses and research in
The Environmental Impacts of Remote Work: Stats and Benefits
Sector News
Working from home is a necessity rather than a luxury to cope with the
Skills Minister talks T Levels and more at Walsall College
Sector News
@Walsall_College is one of the first further education colleges to wel
Universities and the pandemic: Education Committee to question Higher and Further Education Minister
Sector News
The Education Committee (@CommonsEd) is to question Higher and Further
New £6m Film School for the north launched
Sector News
@MetFilmSchool, one of the screen industry’s leading film schools ha
End point assessment organisations given more time to apply for Ofqual recognition
Sector News
End point assessment organisations (#EPAO) needing to attain @Ofqual r
Britain’s poorest regions set for £300 billion boost under radical plan to cash in on post-Brexit freedoms
Sector News
#SpendingReview - £500 million expansion of support for children and
‘Imperial Together’ launches to promote positive culture
Sector News
@ImperialCollege has established a new initiative to help drive a posi
Students and staff raise funds for the Royal British Legion
Sector News
A team of students and staff from Burton and South Derbyshire College
Approval granted for Fife College to progress with first net-zero college building
Sector News
The Scottish Government has agreed that @FifeCollege can progress to t
Cygnet Health Care welcomes new nurse apprentices
Sector News
Cygnet Health Care (@cygnethealth) has welcomed 34 new nursing associa

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 2 days ago

The Environmental Impacts of Remote Work: Stats and Benefits: Working from home is a necessity rather than a luxury… https://t.co/NEJrovahxg
View Original Tweet

Shawn Mack
Shawn Mack has published a new article: The Environmental Impacts of Remote Work: Stats and Benefits 2 days ago
Rund Partnership Limited
Rund Partnership Limited has published a new article: Prioritising people within the construction industry must be a priority, if we’re to start mending the skills shortage 2 days ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6209)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page