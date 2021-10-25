 
TechnologyOne Appoints Senior UK Education Advisors as part of Growth Strategy

Enterprise Software as a Service (SaaS) provider TechnologyOne (@TechnologyOne) has appointed two new senior education advisors, as it continues to grow its presence in the UK higher education market. 

The company has appointed Dr Katie Bell, Chief Marketing Officer of UCAS, the UK’s Universities and Colleges Admissions Service and Professor John Latham CBE, Vice-Chancellor and CEO of the Coventry University Group, in non-executive advisory roles.

Dr Bell and Professor Latham’s key role is to advise TechnologyOne on how the enterprise SaaS provider can best tailor its services and products to meet the needs of the UK higher education sector and students.

TechnologyOne’s recent acquisition of leading higher education software provider Scientia also reinforces its position in the UK Higher Education market with 50% of the UK Universities supported by the company’s solutions. 

As it continues to raise its presence in the UK, TechnologyOne will undoubtedly benefit from the expertise of its advisors. With an impressive track record in marketing and a passion for education, Dr Katie Bell has over 20 years of experience in senior leadership roles in marketing, including with well-known companies such as Nestle and GlaxoSmithKline. She joined UCAS earlier this year from Middlesex University, where she spent 12 years as Chief Commercial Officer.

Professor John Latham is Vice-Chancellor and CEO of the Coventry University Group, with a background in information technology and telecommunications. He previously worked for a number of private sector organisations including JHP Group, Jaguar Cars and BT. In 2015, John was awarded an Honorary Lifetime Fellowship of the British Computer Society for his services to the IT industry. In 2019 he was recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours with a CBE for his Services to Higher Education.

TechnologyOne has more than 30 years experience working with leading education providers across the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. It helps institutions adapt to the changing education landscape and reduce the administrative burden. Its  OneEducation integrated SaaS solution reduces implementation time, cost and risk; and introduces essential anytime, anywhere access to services for the mobile student market.

TechnologyOne Higher Education Industry General Manager Peter Nikoletatos said:

 “The past two years have been trying times for the higher education sector, with universities and colleges needing to digitally transform to survive the pandemic and continue to provide the world-class levels of teaching and research that their students expect. 

“We have a deep commitment to the UK education sector, supported by the appointment of education advisors Dr Bell and Professor Latham, and the acquisition of Scientia demonstrates this,” he said.

