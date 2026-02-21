Why Does the UK Have the Fastest Rising Unemployment in the G7? | FE Soundbite 835

Welcome to FE Soundbite Edition 835: 21st February 2026 | London Has the UK’s Highest Unemployment Rate. Youth Unemployment at 5-Year High. Why Has the UK Got The Fastest Rising Unemployment rate in the G7?

Gavin’s Reflective Perspective

The UK has the fastest annual increase in unemployment in the G7!

So the ONS labour market data dropped this week… and honestly, it’s a week when the numbers are doing most of the talking. The Labour market data received a lot more attention than usual in mainstream media, but this didn’t (and so close after Davos, I thought it would): according to the Work Foundation analysis of the latest ONS Labour market data, the UK has the fastest annual increase in unemployment in the G7!

Youth Unemployment at the highest rate in 5 years

Overall, unemployment is at 5.2%. Youth unemployment is now at 14%. That’s one in seven young people. the highest rate for five years. The number of 18-24 year olds out of work has jumped by 80,000 on the quarter to 575,000. The UK claimant count is estimated at 1.691 million.

London’s unemployment rate is now 7.6%

BusinessLDN highlighted that London has the highest regional unemployment rate of 7.6% up from 7.2% last quarter! The UK unemployment rate is 5.2%, so London, the capital city London… having an unemployment rate of 7.6%… and this is an increase from 7.2% on the previous data set, this surely has to be alarming (this isn’t like a one off blip in the stats, London’s unemployment rate is increasing compared to the national average)! The capital, with all of its opportunity, all of its connectivity, all of its investment… and young people there are still being left behind at a rate that should be making policymakers genuinely uncomfortable.

Next week, the NEET results are due! I suspect they won’t make easy reading after this week’s ONS overall labour market details. We already know they’ve been creeping toward a decade high… so watch this space.

Disabled people are now twice as likely to be unemployed as non-disabled people

Outside of the overall labour market, really it’s buried in the data… but is obviously massively important with all of reviews from DWP, but the data from ONS on disabled people and work … I don’t think it’s getting nearly enough attention: as disabled people are now twice as likely to be unemployed as non-disabled people. 9.2% versus 4.4%. If we look back to the driver of the Mayfield, Keep Britain working review (eg the annual £212 billion welfare bill due to economic inactivity due to ill health), not equipping disabled people into work, or helping employers, particularly SMEs better support disabled people back into work, isn’t just the right thing to do, it also makes economic sense! The data is all around alarming from the latest ONS.

So no wonder we have loads of reviews at the moment across DWP… NEETs numbers are high (one in seven young people are NEET), London has the highest unemployment rate in the UK… disabled people are twice as likely to be unemployed as non disabled, we are no where near the 80% employment target. That is bonkers!

Big Announcements Due Next Week

Let’s see what the latest dedicated NEET data highlights next week! With the data from ONS, you can understand why we are kicking off a NEETs collective with Edge in the Summer! Something needs to be relooked and reset to come up with a solid plan of change and delivery.

There is also a lot of noise and anticipation that more details will be released on SEND really soon from Government… could this be next week? Talking about SEND. We announced that Professor Amanda Kirby is going to be the co-chair and co-report author for the upcoming Bridging the SEND Transition Collective with ETF in April. We’d love for you to join us on these collectives, tickets are going fast, so don’t miss out (collectives are always limited on numbers to keep it intimate and give everyone a voice to shape the outcomes).

