Employers and mayoral authorities back plans to support employees to keep people healthy and in work.

A three-year partnership, led by Sir Charlie Mayfield, will drive forward the landmark Keep Britain Working Review.

Working in partnership with the government, the initiative will focus on prevention, early support, and better returns to work, helping more people stay in employment and boosting disability inclusion across the UK.

More than 60 major and many small employers are joining forces with the government to tackle the rising tide of ill-health that is pushing people out of work and holding back growth.

The joint effort, developed in response to Sir Charlie Mayfield’s Keep Britain Working Review, will drive action to prevent ill-health, support people to stay in work, and help employers build healthier, more resilient workplaces.

Published today, the landmark Review sets out the stark reality facing the UK:

One in five working-age adults are now out of the labour force – 800,000 more than in 2019 due to health reasons

The cost of ill-health that prevents work equals 7% of GDP – nearly 70% of all income-tax receipts

UK employment among disabled people stands at 53%, below leading OECD nations

Employers lose 85 billion a year from sickness, turnover, and lost productivity

In response, the government will partner with employers to reshape how health issues and disabilities are managed in the workplace with the launch of employer-led Vanguards.

The Vanguards – including household names such as British Airways, Google, Sainsbury’s, Holland and Barrett alongside Mayoral Combined Authorities and SMEs – are early adopters who will develop and refine workplace health approaches over the next three years to build the evidence base for what works.

They’re committing to embracing the report’s healthy working lifecycle – which aims to reduce sickness absence, improve return-to-work rates, and increase disability employment rates – which the government will work towards developing into a voluntary certified standard by 2029.

It builds on the work the government is doing to give businesses the skilled workforce they need by investing 1 billion annually in disability employment support by the end of the decade – giving people the skills and opportunities to move out of poverty and into good, secure jobs as part of the Plan for Change.

Sir Charlie Mayfield, author of the Keep Britain Working Review, said:

“Britain is sliding into an avoidable crisis. Ill-health has become one of the biggest brakes on growth and opportunity. But this is not inevitable.

“Employers are uniquely placed to make a difference, preventing health issues where possible, supporting people when they arise, and helping them return to work. If we keep Britain working, everyone wins – people, employers, and the state.

“That’s why the action the government is taking forward from my Review is so important. I’m looking forward to working with them and with employers, large and small, to keep people in work, unlock potential and build a healthier, more prosperous Britain.

“To help drive this work forward Sir Charlie Mayfield will co-lead a Vanguard Taskforce with Ministers, bringing together employers, disabled people, workers’ representatives, and health experts.

“The Taskforce will work with Vanguards to develop the interventions and build the evidence for what works. This will inform wider reform by identifying what approaches could become part of the future employment landscape and drive adoption.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said:

“I want to thank Sir Charlie Mayfield for his excellent work. His message is crystal clear: keeping people healthy and in work is the right thing to do and is essential for economic growth.

“Business is our partner in building a productive workforce – because when businesses retain talent and reduce workplace ill-health, everyone wins.

“That’s why we’re acting now to launch employer-led Vanguards as part of the Plan for Change, driving economic growth and opportunity across the country.

“This front-footed response bolsters the government’s plan to get Britain working again and ensure everyone has the opportunity to thrive by modernising jobcentres, locally driven support, and delivering a Youth Guarantee so every young person is either earning or learning.”

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said:

“Many more people could remain in work if they receive the right support—and that’s exactly what today’s action is about.

“That’s why ‘Keep Britain Working’ is bringing together the expertise of leading UK businesses to help prevent ill health at work wherever possible, and to support those affected stay in work.

“We believe that when people are treated with dignity and care, businesses flourish. Through our Plan to Make Work Pay, we’re committed to raising standards so that everyone can share in the benefits of a stronger economy and enjoy a better quality of life.”

John Foster, Chief Policy and Campaigns Officer at the CBI, said:

“Businesses recognise the urgent need to deliver a positive step-change in how government and firms work together to support people experiencing health-related barriers to work. Today’s report represents a significant milestone in that journey and will be welcomed across the business community.

“With the cost of employing people already a barrier to creating jobs, it’s right that the focus is on how to help firms make the most of their considerable investment in health and wellbeing through better data about what works.

“Despite being a final report, the task of tackling health-related inactivity is just beginning, and we look forward to working with government and industry over the coming years to translate the report’s principles into action.”

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham

“In Greater Manchester, we’re taking a different approach to supporting people into good work and helping them stay there. Through our prevention demonstrator we’re working across public services, and with our businesses, training and education providers, Good Employment Charter, voluntary sector partners, and communities, to develop a prevention-first approach.

“Through Live Well, we’re shaping employment support across the system and growing networks in every neighbourhood to help people overcome barriers to good jobs, whether that’s health, housing, childcare or skills. Across our city region, we’re already seeing what’s possible when we come together to wrap support around people, creating hope, purpose and lasting opportunity, and being part of the employer-led Vanguard will help us continue that important work.”

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said:

“I speak to so many people who say they want to return to work if only we could break down barriers around health which stop that happening.

“We’re doing great work already in North East England with more than 300 employers signed up to our Shine good employment scheme, and through our multi-million pound programme of skills training.

“I look forward to the Combined Authority working closely with Government and some of our biggest businesses to help people who want to work take opportunities they might otherwise not get.”

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard

“In South Yorkshire we’re building the UK’s first Prevention Economy – shifting the focus from fixing problems after they happen, to preventing them in the first place.

“We’re encouraging business to invest in the health and wellbeing of people who work for them and working with partners, such as Westfield Health, on our new £7m partnership to create the Sport Legacy Institute.

“I’m delighted that South Yorkshire is one of the areas selected by the government to provide new solutions to help people thrive in employment.”

Mayor of the East Midlands, Claire Ward

“The East Midlands is a region of potential: potential which will only be unlocked if everyone plays their part. This is the bedrock of inclusive growth: that everyone’s contribution to our society and economy is valued and respected.

“The Get East Midlands Working Plan is our commitment to the people of the region that if they step up, we will work across public services to support them in whatever way they need. It’s why we are working so closely with our partners in health, skills, employment support, and in the benefits system: life can be complicated, but support shouldn’t have to be.

“The Government has set us a challenging target to achieve, but it is one that we are embracing – because most people are better off in work and we will be a region where more people live that reality.”

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands

“The Keep Britain Working Review gets right to the heart of what I want for our region. It’s about working together with our people and partners, promoting inclusion, and fundamentally recognising that good work and good health go hand in hand – exactly what our West Midlands Works plan is built on.

“And by being recognised by government as a Vanguard region, we’re ready to show how local leadership can turn that ambition into action – making the West Midlands the best place to learn, live and work.”

Deputy Mayor for Business and Growth Howard Dawber

“We want all Londoners to be able to achieve their full potential at work, so are pleased to be part of this innovative work from the government to help more people stay healthy and in employment.

“It will support the work we are already undertaking with employers through our Good Work Standard programme and recently published Inclusive Talent Strategy to help people who are facing barriers to employment to overcome them, and is just one of the ways we can work with the government to build a better, fairer and more prosperous London for everyone.”

Cllr Leigh Frost, Leader of Cornwall Council

“It’s great to be able to show that business-led ideas to help Keep Britain Working can succeed in rural and coastal areas like Cornwall, not just in big cities.

“Our business community is incredibly engaged, with many employers leading the way in helping people with health conditions to thrive at work. This recognition is a real credit to everything they’re doing.”

Alex Baldock, CEO, Currys plc

“I’m delighted that Currys has joined the Keep Britain Working Vanguard initiative, another big step towards a more inclusive and productive workplace. Currys is a major UK employer and helps many thousands onto and up the career ladder. We see firsthand the essential role of work, not just to give people higher living standards, but for their wellbeing and sense of purpose.

“We look forward to partnering with the Government and other Vanguard companies to help keep many more people healthy and in work. We believe that economic inactivity caused by ill-health and disability is best tackled through partnership between employers, employees, and health services, and we applaud Sir Charlie Mayfield and his team for their crucial work to make this happen.”

Emma Taylor, Chief People Officer, Tesco

“As the UK’s largest private sector employer, we support jobs and local communities right across the country, and we recognise that good work doesn’t just benefit our economy, it’s vital to our national health.

“At Tesco, wellbeing comes first at all stages of working life. Through our expanded Stronger Starts scheme we’re already setting more young people up for the world of work, and we see the vanguard scheme as a crucial step towards healthy and fulfilling working lives for all.”

Maria Anderson, Chief People Officer, Holland & Barrett:

“The Keep Britain Working Review reinforces what we’ve long championed at Holland & Barrett: prevention drives prosperity – for individuals, for businesses and the wider economy. Our purpose is to add quality years to life, starting with our comprehensive package of support we give our 8,000+ colleagues to help them and their families stay healthy and thrive at work. As a Vanguard employer, we are committed to partnering with government to create a system where wellbeing is embedded in the way we live and work.”

Claire Smith, People Director – Restaurants, Nando’s UK & Ireland

“We’re really looking forward to working with the team at Keep Britain Working and sharing our experiences as they shape their Healthy Working Lifecycle. From our own community hiring journey, we’ve seen first-hand how powerful it can be to help young people and those facing barriers to employment build confidence at work. Whether they grow with us at Nando’s or take their skills elsewhere, supporting them to develop and thrive helps lay the foundations for happy, fulfilling careers – and that’s something we’re proud to be part of. We believe there’s a seat at the table for everyone here, and we’re deliberate in making that a reality.”

Deborah Rees, HR Manager, LSN Diffusion Limited

“It has been a pleasure to be involved in the Keep Britain Working Vanguard Business group, and to see so many participants committed to improving the world of work and growing the UK economy.

“Sir Charlie and his team encouraged truly honest debate on some extremely thorny issues, and they have acted upon this feedback to shape their recommendations.

“LSN are excited to be a part of this work as it grows and evolves, and whilst the backdrop of converging macro factors does present formidable challenges, they are not insurmountable, and we can all play a part in taking things forward for the better. Let’s get to work!”

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:

“We welcome this groundbreaking review into the number of people out of work due to health reasons and the significant cost of ill-health to the UK economy. As the report sets out, better workplace health support is beneficial for individuals, the NHS and the wider economy. By working together across sectors, we can stem the flow into economic inactivity and unlock the potential of a healthier, more prosperous population.

“The recommendations offer a clear path toward fulfilling the government’s Ten-Year Health Plan commitment to set outcome targets for reducing economic inactivity across every Integrated Care Board. Health leaders know that employers have a vital role to play in delivering the shift from treatment to prevention – by creating healthier workplaces and supporting staff to stay well and in work.

“The review also builds on excellent work already happening across the system. Health leaders are working closely with employers and other key partners to develop a comprehensive, whole-system approach to help people return to, and remain in, work. Initiatives such as the Health and Growth Accelerators and WorkWell are demonstrating the power of collaboration as they integrate health support with employment services.”

Jane Gratton, Deputy Director of Public Policy at the British Chambers of Commerce

“The workplace health crisis is damaging for individuals, employers and the economy. So, this report is a hugely important contribution to tackling the issue and helping businesses access and retain a skilled workforce. The BCC’s evidence to the review was clear – employers want to be part of the solution but need support to play their part.

“The report supports several long-standing BCC recommendations including exploring a Statutory Sick Pay rebate for SMEs and pooled access for employee health support in the workplace. But at a time of surging business costs, support and incentives are crucial to ensuring businesses of all sizes can get involved.

“Alongside more access to workplace support, fixing the broken fit note system will be crucial to breaking down barriers and raising awareness of solutions. “It’s now imperative that the Government works at pace to put the Mayfield Review recommendations into action. The UK’s economic future depends on the health and vitality of its workforce.”

Danny Harmer, Chief People Officer at Aviva said:

“We welcome the focus on improving workplace health and are proud to be playing an active role in helping to build a healthier, more productive workforce across the UK.”

Phillippa O’Connor, Chief People Officer, PwC

“As a vanguard employer in the Keep Britain Working Review, PwC is proud to stand alongside government and industry partners in tackling the systemic challenge of economic inactivity and productivity.

“We welcome exploring how data can unlock a deeper understanding of workforce health, wellbeing and potential. At PwC, we’ve seen the benefits of comprehensive health support but one of the biggest opportunities lies in better equipping people managers with the skills to support colleagues – especially during periods of sickness and return-to-work transitions.

“We are committed to sharing experiences and recognise the importance of sharing learnings with other employers and government. We look forward to continuing to collaborate across sectors to turn insight into action.”

Mike Clancy, General Secretary, Prospect union

“Keeping people safe and well at work is one of the core missions of trade unions. Our reps work across the economy to improve health and safety policies and protect the health of their colleagues.

“It is welcome to see this issue receiving the focus it deserves from government, and we support the ambition to drive up standards across the economy.

“There is a clear role for regulation to play here but we need to ensure the Health and Safety Executive is properly resourced to undertake this mission.

“Ultimately the biggest improvements in health and safety at work come when employers and unions work together, which is why it is so important that unions are fully engaged in this process. Together we can spread best practice industrial relations across the economy in the coming years.”

Kate Nicholls, Chair, UKHospitality

“People are at the heart of hospitality and are integral to delivering the brilliant experiences that our sector is known for.

“The priorities laid out in the Keep Britain Working Review to go even further to support our teams and develop healthier and more resilient workplaces are the right ones, and I’m pleased that UKHospitality will act as a sector Vanguard to co-ordinate activity, share best practice and drive change.”

Dr Robin Cordell, President of the Faculty of Occupational Medicine

“We agree on the leading role of employers. Effective work and health advice can enable employers to prevent ill health related to work (primary prevention), to identify early health effects resulting from work so action can be taken on controlling health risks, and adjustments underpinned by a flexible and supportive approach are key to mitigating the impact of ill health on work capacity so enabling people to continue to contribute in work.

“FOM also welcomes the creation of a workplace health intelligence unit (WHIU) to collect, analyse and share data. Working with academic partners, FOM is establishing a multidisciplinary College of Work and Health which will have a research pillar to inform evidence-based work and health practice, standards and qualifications. We fully support the drive for a wider and deeper evidence base, focused on what we know works.

“We agree, and welcome involvement in the vanguard phase. In particular, we offer our experience with the Safe Effective Quality Occupational Health Service (SEQOHS) standards. We are also keen to improve accessibility to effective advice for SMEs.

“The report presents a much-needed call to action to benefit employees, their employers and the economy and we look forward to our continuing engagement with this vital work.”

Peter Hamilton, Head of Market Engagement, Zurich UK

“There’s a lot to like in the Review. It makes clear the significant societal and individual costs of economic inactivity, especially lost earnings from extended absences. Zurich’s own research shows long-term sickness could cost the UK £66.3 billion a year by 2030. Positively, it also shows solutions to this problem exist. The Report’s recommendations for Government, including the establishment of the Workplace Health Intelligence Unit, are clear and practical and we strongly support them.

“We’re delighted to be a Vanguard employer and believe we have plenty of workplace health insight to share, both as an employer and as an insurer. Equally, we’re keen to learn from others in different sectors with different challenges. The concept of identifying and sharing best practice is a practical and positive step, and recognising the shared responsibilities of employers, employees and the NHS is critical. The report highlights the need to get employers ‘on the pitch’ early; we need ‘stay in work’ plans, not ‘absence plans’. Insurers understand that prevention and swift intervention, like rehabilitation, make a huge difference. We know that 9 in 10 employees return to work when they have access to vocational rehabilitation, but only 3 in 10 have this.

“Overall, the individual, families, businesses and the UK economy all benefit when someone is supported in a return to work. We also recognise some people with long-term conditions may not be able to work, and benefit systems must support them.”

Heather Smith. CEO, AXA Health CEO

“AXA Health has long called for Government to recognise the instrumental role employers play in supporting the health and wellbeing of their workforce.

“That is why I am delighted that Sir Charlie Mayfield has brought government, business and health expertise together to co-create solutions to tackle economic inactivity due to ill-health.

“AXA Health will continue to share insights and expertise, as both a private medical insurer that supports SMEs and Large Corporates with the health and wellbeing of their colleagues and from our own experience as an employer.

“We welcome the Review’s strong focus on cultural change, creating a psychologically safe environment for employees to talk about their health and wellbeing and a pragmatic approach to finding the right workforce health provision to support all kinds of businesses.

“This is an exciting first step to tackle one of the greatest challenges facing our economy, ensuring business is recognised and encouraged to play its part in keeping our workforce healthy.”

Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell FRS, ISAC Deputy Chair of the Council

“The Industrial Strategy Council welcomes the publication of the Keep Britain Working Report. Tackling economic inactivity and improving workplace health is critical to supporting economic growth and the Industrial Strategy.

“Today’s report sets out a comprehensive analysis of the issue and a clear pathway. We welcome commitments to a joint approach between the government and business and urge that the Vanguard phase is used to robustly test the proposals and ensure that they are practical and proportionate, particularly for SMEs.”

Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive, Nuffield Foundation

“Tackling the crisis of ill-health and disability in our working-age population is imperative for the UK’s economic prosperity and social well-being. The emphasis placed by the Mayfield review on an evidence-led approach is to be applauded – this is an area where a lack of data and rigour has contributed to one of the key social challenges of our times. Learning how to engage employers, promote good jobs and keep employees healthy is the key to boosting employment and better lives.”

Deborah Alsina MBE, Chief Executive, Arthritis UK

“Much more needs to be done to support the millions of people with arthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions (MSK) to remain in and return to work – which is why Arthritis UK welcomes the ‘Keep Britain Working’ review by Sir Charlie Mayfield.

“Far too many people who are living with arthritis are locked out of the workforce because of a failure to provide the right support and flexibility, including when they are wating for treatment. This review is an important step in ensuring that people with disabilities, including fluctuating conditions such as arthritis, receive the right support and investment from the Government and employers.”

Ruth Curtice, Chief Executive of the Resolution Foundation

“We welcome the findings of Sir Charlie Mayfield’s Keep Britain Working Review and agree that employers will need to play a critical role in both supporting people to stay in work and offering routes back into employment, as the country continues to get older and sicker.

“The Review has accurately identified a culture of fear, a dearth of support and structural barriers to work as key challenges to overcome in turning the tide for Britain’s economic inactivity problem – which is currently trending in the wrong direction.

“As well as taking forward these recommendations, the Government should fast-track the trial phase of the Vanguard taskforce, ensure that the taskforce is sufficiently resourced, and then move quickly from the ‘Vanguard’ phase to full deployment – including the establishment of the Workplace Health Intelligence Unit.”

Richard Holroyd, CEO of Capita Public Services

“Capita is proud to stand alongside government and fellow vanguard employers in driving forward the Keep Britain Working agenda. At Mansfield, our internship programme with West Nottinghamshire College is opening doors for young people with disabilities and complex needs – proving inclusive employment delivers real results. This initiative is a vital step toward healthier, more resilient workplaces and communities, and we’re committed to playing our part.”

Mark Till, CEO of Unum UK

“The Keep Britain Working report marks a pivotal moment in the UK’s effort to build a healthier, more inclusive workforce. With 31% of the economically inactive population now classified as long-term sick and mental health the leading cause of absence, this is a national challenge that must be addressed to unlock economic growth.

“We welcome the government’s commitment to urgent, coordinated action. The report lays the foundation for a collaborative effort between employers, policymakers and providers like Unum to ensure every individual, regardless of health challenges or disability, has the opportunity to thrive in their professional journey.

“Unum is proud to express interest in becoming a Vanguard, both as an employer and provider, and to embrace the healthy working lifecycle framework while contributing to the Workplace Health Intelligence Unit. We believe in the power of prevention, early intervention and rapid rehabilitation to keep people healthy, productive and connected to work. With nearly 3 million lives protected in the UK and a 97% rehabilitation success rate through group income protection, we are already delivering measurable outcomes that support recovery and return to work.

“Helping the working world thrive is at the heart of our mission. We support the development of a voluntary certified standard by 2029 and hope to see this go even further. With robust data collection and a strong evidence base, this framework could evolve into mandatory national standards that drive consistent, measurable improvements in workplace health and wellbeing. This would not only reduce pressure on the NHS, but also deliver lasting impact for individuals, employers and society as a whole.”

Professor Amanda Kirby, CEO, Do-IT Solutions LTD and Chair of Academic Panel on Neurodiversity for DWP

“I welcome this report which highlights the needs for an inclusive culture that creates a setting for trust and engagement especially between managers and employees. Constructive and empathic conversations lead to shared solution making.

“The balance between government, employers and employees taking actions and responsibility is important but understanding for employers how they need to engage will be key.

“The report highlights a lack of data to inform practice, and the establishment of Workplace Health Intelligence Unit is welcomed to measure what is working. I welcome the approach of test and develop processes to be put in place with co-creation at the centre, so we reduce the risks of unintended consequences, and we remain outcome-focused and flexible.”

Professor Neil Greenberg, President of the Society of Occupational Medicine and Professor of Defence Mental Health, King’s College London

“Too many employees leave jobs unnecessarily as their employers do not have access to expert work and health advice. The new Mayfield review offers a roadmap to practical solutions for keeping people with health difficult in work. SOM, as the UK’s largest Occupational Health membership society representing doctors, nurses and allied health professionals, is ready to help to make the Mayfield recommendations a reality.

“It is now incredibly clear that investing in employee health is not just a moral imperative, it is an economic necessity. Without such investment, companies will suffer from decreased productivity, high levels of sickness absence and will unnecessarily lose experienced staff. These difficulties cost the UK economy billions every year. Helping all working age adults to be in good work should be a national imperative. To do this effectively requires the involvement of occupational health professionals who are experts in work and health.

“SOM considers that it is vital that the Mayfield’s recommendations are turned into practical actions in order to create workplaces where employees with health complaints remain productive. Making better use of occupational health professionals is critical to the successful implementation of the Mayfield recommendations. Helping people remain in, or return to, good work is a win-win-win situation for employers, employees and for the nation.”

Caroline Larissey, National Hair Beauty Federation, Chief Executive

“The hair and beauty sector is built on small businesses – with salons, barbershops and clinics at the heart of every high street. The NHBF already provides comprehensive health, safety and legal resources, to help our members protect their businesses and teams, and we’re proud to bring this expertise to the Keep Britain Working initiative as a Vanguard partner.

“We understand the concerns small businesses may have about additional burdens, which is why this voluntary programme is so important – it’s about developing practical, cost-effective solutions that work for employers of all sizes. With over 370,000 professionals in our sector, many working in businesses with fewer than 10 employees, we’ll ensure the small business voice is heard.

“By sharing what already works in our sector and learning from others, we can help shape support that’s genuinely achievable for small employers – including potential incentives and tax relief – while keeping our talented workforce healthy and thriving.”

Justin Ash, CEO of Spire Healthcare:

“This report clearly lays out what we know through working with businesses – that good occupational health and its benefits extend far beyond employee wellbeing. It is a key factor in UK economic growth.

“We are proud to be a Vanguard provider and employer and look forward to bringing our experience to help shape how effective support systems can be put in place to benefit employees, employers, and ultimately the UK economy more widely.

“The Keep Britain Working review must be only a first step in a shift in mindset across the UK as responsibility for a healthy workforce must be a partnership that includes employees, employers and government.

“By focusing together on driving adoption through shining a light on relevant best practice, innovative delivery models and the right, aligned incentives for businesses of all sizes, we can do so much more to help British businesses, their employees and our national economy to thrive and grow.”

Petra Wilton, Director of Policy at the Chartered Management Institute

“Sir Charlie Mayfield is right that fear, risk aversion and a lack of support for managers are driving up economic inactivity and costing the country billions in lost potential. Line managers are the people best placed to prevent that by spotting problems early, making adjustments, and helping people to be productive through staying in work.

“Ultimately, this Review will live or die on whether employers and managers recognise their central responsibility in getting people back into work. They’re the ones who decide whether flexible hours, home working, or adjusted duties mean a new start or another name on a DWP spreadsheet.

“But too many managers are unprepared to take those necessary steps. We found that while 97% of managers say they should be trained to support staff back to work, only one in three receive that training.

“That’s why we back plans for a Healthy Working Lifecycle and a new Workplace Health Provision, together with a Healthy Working Standard, to guide and accredit best practice across organisations. CMI is ready to work with the Government to develop that standard and make sure it gives line managers the confidence and skills they need to manage health effectively and help more people stay in work.

“Those line managers know that keeping people in work is not just good for the individuals, it delivers enhanced productivity for employers and ultimately boosts economic growth.”

Peter Cheese, CEO, CIPD

“We welcome the launch of the ‘Keep Britain Working’ Final Report which underlines the urgency of reducing job loss, absenteeism and productivity shortfalls through poor wellbeing and health issues. It rightly calls out the leading role of employers to provide for good work and environments supportive of wellbeing, creating significant gains for individuals, employers, and the wider economy.”

“Its recommendations have the potential to support and incentivise many more employers to make the changes in people management and development practices that can improve people’s health at work. As the CIPD, we will be engaging with our members in the people profession to support the ‘vanguard phase’ and develop the Workplace Health Provision needed to improve health and business outcomes.”

Kieran Harding, Acting CEO of Business in the Community

“Business in the Community welcomes the publication of the Keep Britain Working review, led by Sir Charlie Mayfield. We were proud to share insights from nearly two decades of experience and insights from leading businesses on advancing and promoting workplace wellbeing during this review’s consultation phase, and we fully support the review’s ambition to improve workplace health and inclusion. Economic inactivity due to ill-health or disability is an urgent issue across the UK and, where appropriate, those living with ill-health or disabilities must be supported in work. At Business in the Community, we believe that good work needs to work for everyone, and workplace wellbeing and inclusion are central to this. We remain committed to working with government, business, and communities to ensure that everyone can flourish and succeed in work and contribute to a stronger, more resilient economy.”

Fabian Society

“Today marks a momentous step in tackling a problem that is wasting too much potential in the UK. If we want people and businesses to thrive, and our economy to grow, we must examine how we can make work healthier and more inclusive.

“Fabian Society research has argued that this is a shared problem that must be addressed through partnership between employers, workers and the state. We commend the government for grasping this, and the new Vanguard employers for stepping up to lead the way in forging this partnership.

“This first phase comes at a critical time. The workforce is changing rapidly. We look forward to supporting the government to maintain momentum to deliver on this generational opportunity to ensure everyone plays their part in keeping people well, in good and healthy work.”

Jon Sparkes OBE, Chief Executive, Learning disability charity Mencap

We welcome today’s review, which lays out clear commitments to supporting disabled people in employment.

“At Mencap we know that 86% of people with a learning disability not in work, want a paid job, but there are currently too few inclusive roles and training opportunities to support them into employment. Change is urgently needed for people with a learning disability to access simple adjustments – such as more accessible communication or on the job support to help them get bedded into a role.

“We look forward to working with more employers on creating inclusive workplaces, and hope that this review will not only boost the economy but also create a fairer society – helping people with a learning disability to get onto the career ladder and reach their full potential.”

Carlos Jaureguizar, CEO for Bupa Global, India & UK,

“We are very pleased to be working closely with Sir Charlie Mayfield as a Vanguard to test the implementation of proposed initiatives as part of this important review.

“The review makes important recommendations on the need to embrace a healthy and inclusive working lifecycle and workplace provision. The role of healthcare providers in supporting the health of the workforce is crucial in this.

“We know early intervention can lead to better health outcomes. For this, we all have a role to play; the government, providers, employers and employees. We are supportive of a collaborative approach to work together and achieve practical solutions for the long-term that ultimately support employers to keep their people well and in work, retain critical talent and drive economic growth.”

Cliff Graham, Senior Vice President, Maximus UK

“As a leader in employment and health services, Maximus is proud to be part of the Government’s Keep Britain Working vanguard.

“We welcome the opportunity to help shape improvements that enable people to stay healthy and productive at work.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to working collaboratively with government and employers to develop evidence-based approaches that support prevention and rehabilitation.”

David Morris, Chief Executive Officer, Transformative Business Services – Sopra Steria

“We support the vision for data-led workplace change that can increase participation in work and make a difference to society at large. As a vanguard employer, we’re keen to support those who are suffering with long-term health conditions or disability to break down barriers to work and retain steady employment.

“We’ve always been committed to creating a healthy working environment and as part of this programme we’ll be able to take an evidence-based approach to best practice with like-minded employers, pilot new initiatives and contribute to keep Britain working.”

Jack Latus, CEO, Latus Group

“The UK’s greatest economic opportunity right now lies in improving the health of our working people. A healthier workforce doesn’t just mean fewer absences and lower benefit costs, it means stronger businesses, greater productivity, and a more resilient national economy.

“Through the Keep Britain Working vanguard, we’re proud that Latus and the Resilience Hub will play a leading role in turning that opportunity into reality. By supporting employees to stay healthy, in work, and connected to their employers, we can reduce economic inactivity, ease pressure on the NHS, and strengthen local economies.

“This is about re-thinking workforce health not as a cost, but as a catalyst for growth. When we invest in keeping people well, we invest directly in Britain’s future prosperity. I’d like to thank Sir Charlie Mayfield and the rest of the Keep Britain Working team for their commitment to delivering the change that our country and economy needs.”

Paul Schreier, CEO, Simplyhealth

“The recommendations of the Keep Britain Working review are both welcome and needed. Long-term sickness and absence from work have a profound impact on individuals, businesses and the wider economy. Tackling this demands a united effort across government, healthcare and business – with employers having a critical role in early intervention and prevention.

“We welcome the call to expand workplace health provision and broaden the definition to include a wider range of schemes. As well as the proposal to explore risk pooled funding models, which has the potential to transform access to support for SMEs and the acknowledgement that we must enable fair and targeted incentives to remove complications, such as tax, and increase investment in health.

“We are pleased to have expressed an interest to support the next phase of this important work, as a Vanguard, contributing to efforts in demonstrating how employers and healthcare providers can improve access to workplace health provision, reduce absences and boost workplace productivity. The challenge is significant, but together can we address the long-term sickness challenge, helping more people to stay in or return to work and building a healthier, more productive Britain.”

Emma Phillips, ABI Head of Human Resources

“As strong advocates for the role of employers and health and protection insurers in supporting the NHS, tackling economic inactivity and driving a healthy, thriving workforce, we’re proud to sign up to be a vanguard employer. We’re committed to building on the foundations we already have in place, fostering a supportive working environment through clear signposting, inclusive policies, and proactive wellbeing initiatives. We look forward to working closely with the Workplace Health Intelligence Unit, embracing the healthy working lifecycle, and helping to build momentum across the sector.”

Mark Wingfield, Managing Director, A&M EDM Limited

“A&M EDM are committed to supporting the Keep Britain Working Review by expressing interest to become a vanguard employer. As a manufacturing SME, we believe it is vital that SMEs, which comprise 99% of UK businesses are engaged. Keep Britain Working will build on our Thrive at Work project by encouraging healthy working, providing support to our team and managers and compile measure progress.”

Janet Gardener OBE, Principal and CEO, Waltham Forest College

“We are proud to support the Keep Britain Working Review and to be recognised as a vanguard employer in this important initiative.

“This opportunity will create a more targeted approach to workforce health, and wellbeing, supporting our workforce of today to develop the workforce of tomorrow.”

RNIB’s Chief Strategy and Public Affairs Officer, Vivienne Francis:

“We cannot continue with a situation where people with sight loss are unnecessarily falling out of the workplace, whether that’s because employers don’t know how to support them or because of systems not working.

“Too many blind and partially sighted people remain locked out of work – with around 11,000 people with sight loss currently looking for employment.

“This review marks an important first step in fixing this and must be a turning point towards lasting change – RNIB is ready to support the Vanguard Taskforce in building inclusive workplaces.”

Huw Edwards, CEO of ukactive

“We welcome and support the findings from the Keep Britain Working Review and hope this is the start of a new partnership between Government and business to begin addressing the national issues we face around long-term sickness.

“Within this review, our sector has the opportunity to play a key role in helping address some of our underlying health issues, notably involving mental health and musculoskeletal health, and in doing so help people stay in work, and also get people back into work.

“We look forward to working with the Government to help deliver the report recommendations and work towards a healthier and more productive society.”

Clare McNeil, Chief Executive, Timewise

“Sir Charlie Mayfield is right that employers must aspire to a higher standard of support for sick and disabled people who want to get work and stay in work.

“For over two decades Timewise has worked with employers to design workplaces that are more flexible, finding new ways to boost retention and reduce sickness absence. We are delighted that the Vanguard phase and Healthy Working Standard will encourage more employers to explore workplace-based prevention and early intervention.

“When employers and employees work together to design better jobs, sickness absence decreases, people stay in jobs longer and it’s easier to recruit; our evidence shows the results pay for themselves after just three years in most sectors.

“We must ensure particular support for employers and workers in frontline sectors, including retail, transport, construction, health and social care, where individuals work shifts with less flexibility, and little predictability. Frontline workers have been left behind by the revolutions in working time and technology that have transformed the knowledge economy. We will fail to address the challenge of our out-of-work population unless we find solutions that work for frontline workers.”

Kathryn Pritchard, Chief People Officer, Nuffield Heath

“Nuffield Health is committed to building a healthier nation and supporting the health and wellbeing of our own people. Becoming a Vanguard employer reflects our ambition to be the best place to work in health and wellbeing in the UK, and our belief that good health supports great work. We’re proud to support this initiative and play our part in shaping a healthier and more productive workforce across the UK.”

Phoenix Group comments on the Keep Britain Working Review, Sara Thompson, Chief People Officer

“Phoenix Group is pleased to be a vanguard employer in the Keep Britain Working Review and support this national initiative to improve workplace health and help more people stay in good work for longer. As one of the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement businesses, we recognise the vital role employers play in shaping longer, healthier, working lives – especially as people face longer careers and more complex retirement journeys. Tackling economic inactivity as a result of ill health or disability is something that needs to be done in collaboration with government, employers and employees and this review makes an important step towards real change.

“Phoenix Group champions the importance of meaningful employment as a foundation for financial wellbeing. Our employee support programmes promote and support colleagues’ mental, physical and financial resilience both in and outside the workplace through initiatives such as flexible work from day one of employment, the provision of paid carers leave, offering family friendly policies and practices, an employee assistance programme confidential helpline, private medical insurance cover and digital GP service as well as a flexible benefits scheme that offers dental, health checks and lifestyle options.

“While the operational details are yet to be finalised, we look forward to learning more about this initiative as it moves forward. We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with the government and other leading organisations to shape the future of workplace health reform.”

The Government has also committed to embedding workplace health as a cross-government priority. Today’s announcement directly supports the Government’s mission to deliver economic growth and get Britain working again. By helping people stay healthy and in work, the reforms will:

Boost productivity and economic growth

Create more secure, better-paid jobs across the country

Reduce pressure on the NHS by preventing conditions from worsening

Lower welfare costs by stemming the flow onto health-related benefits

This comes alongside the Government’s Pathways to Work employment support package, which represents a major shift from welfare to work, skills and opportunities. This investment will provide intensive support to help sick or disabled people unlock the benefits of work.