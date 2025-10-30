DWP Publishes Response to Pathways to Work Consultation

The Department for Work and Pensions has today published its response to the Pathways to Work consultation, which received 47,983 responses making it one of the largest consultations in DWP history.

The consultation, which ran from 18 March to 30 June 2025, sought views on major reforms to support disabled people and those with health conditions. Over 21,000 respondents identified as having a health condition or disability, alongside responses from charities, representative organisations, and other stakeholders.

Key Findings

Right to Try Work receives support, with conditions

There was broad support for the principle behind the Government’s “Right to Try” work guarantee, but respondents emphasised the need for robust protections. 20% of responses called for flexible benefit adjustments with gradual tapering as earnings increase, while 12% stressed the need for guaranteed safety nets if work doesn’t succeed. The fear of losing support permanently was identified as one of the biggest barriers preventing disabled people from attempting employment.

Assessment system “fundamentally broken”

The consultation revealed widespread concern about the current assessment process. 20% called for assessments to be conducted by medical professionals who understand specific conditions, particularly fluctuating and mental health conditions. 17% wanted case-by-case assessments, while 15% called for tailored requirements that reflect individual circumstances rather than a rigid “can work/can’t work” binary.

Support conversations welcomed, but not as a mandatory condition

People want access to quality employment support, but responses showed that making this mandatory changes its nature entirely. 19% emphasised conversations must be conducted with empathy and respect, whilst 18% highlighted that mandatory conversations could cause increased stress for claimants. 13% explicitly stated conversations should be voluntary rather than tied to benefit entitlement.

Strong opposition to age-based eligibility

43% of responses opposed delaying the Universal Credit health element to age 22, arguing that support should be based on need, not age. 12% warned this would cause financial hardship particularly for care leavers and estranged young people.

Access to Work is valued but needs reform

The consultation found the strongest consensus around Access to Work, with respondents seeing it as genuine enablement. 27% called for personalised grants covering adaptations and equipment, whilst 24% wanted better employer training and incentives. 18% highlighted the need to streamline the application process and reduce waiting times.

PIP changes sparked the strongest reaction

Although not formally consulted on, the proposed PIP eligibility changes dominated responses. 52% of relevant responses called for maintaining current criteria, whilst 37% highlighted the financial hardship that cuts would cause. This weight of opposition contributed to the Government’s decision to pause reforms.

The Timms Review

Also published today, the Government has formally launched the Timms Review to ensure Personal Independence Payment is fair and fit for the future. The Review will be co-produced with disabled people, the organisations that represent them, carers, clinicians, experts, MPs and other stakeholders.

The Review will be co-chaired by Sir Stephen Timms, Minister for Social Security and Disability, Sharron Brennan and Dr Clenton Farquharson CBE, who will oversee a steering group. Those interested in joining the steering group can submit an Expression of Interest.

The Government has committed that PIP will remain a non-means-tested cash benefit, available to people in and out of work. The Review aims to report in autumn 2026.

Next Steps

The Government has carefully considered all responses alongside insights from five Collaboration Committees bringing together disabled people, people with health conditions and experts covering Access to Work, Pathways to Work, Right to Try Work, Age of PIP, and Young People Employment Support.

The Government will not proceed with the proposed changes to PIP eligibility criteria announced in March. Instead, the Timms Review will conduct a comprehensive examination before any changes are considered.

Work continues to develop policy across other measures in the Green Paper, with the Government working closely with disabled people and representative organisations. Detailed proposals will be published in due course.

The full consultation response is available here.