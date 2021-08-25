 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

FabLab Coventry’s eco-friendly furniture factory offering training and employment support to disadvantaged communities

Details
Hits: 159
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@CovCampus - People in Coventry are being offered opportunities to develop their employment prospects and access training, thanks to the eco-friendly furniture factory in Coventry.

Coventry University’s FabLab Coventry has opened the factory in Fargo Village, a short walk from Coventry University’s city centre campus - unveiling it earlier this summer with a launch event marking the company’s fifth anniversary. 

As part of the event, members of the public were invited in along with university staff and students to take part in a range of taster sessions. 

Attendees were encouraged to bring in small items in need of repair, with the FabLab Coventry team providing support with bringing them back to life. They were also offered the opportunity to try woodworking as well as the chance to upcycle old or scrap textiles to create bespoke items using a range of sewing techniques. 

The factory has been created in a bid to engage the local community, especially those from refugee or other disadvantaged backgrounds, encouraging them to meet people, learn a range of new skills, gain qualifications and boost their chances of employment. 

Since its inception five years ago, FabLab Coventry has worked with hundreds of local organisations and businesses, engaging with thousands of people and helping to tackle social challenges within its communities through a range of innovative and unique initiatives that put local people at the centre of making a positive change for themselves and their communities. 

Sinead Ouillon, FabLab Director at Coventry University, said:

“A number of years ago, we went out to around 3,000 local people and asked them what they would want from a community space if the university was to create one. Jobs, skills and employment were very important key themes in the feedback we received, so we’ve been delighted to have the university’s full support to build FabLab Coventry from the ground up. We hope setting up this new eco-factory can help with our key goals, offering local people the chance to gain new skills and abilities and learn about practical ways they can address climate change, as well as giving them a platform to develop employment prospects and opportunities for themselves.” 

Helen Lewis, FabLab Manager at Coventry University, said:

“At FabLab Coventry we’ve always tried to place our communities at the heart of everything we do, so all of the courses and workshops we offer are things that local people have asked for. Through our project-funded activity, there is specific support for Coventry residents who are unemployed and for the refugee and migrant community to help support them back towards the labour market through various training courses, helping them to build their skills and develop their CV, which in turn can help their chances of finding employment. 

Getting your first student finance payment
FE Video
Expecting your first student finance payment? Weâ€™ve got you covered!
Leading Global Voices Urge International Community to Close Digital Access, Skills and Online Learning Gaps for Girls
FE Video
#BuildingTheBandwidth - Jamie Frost Joins Leading Global Voices in Let
World Education Leaders Shed Light on Transforming Learning Post-COVID
FE Video
@AgustÃ­nPorres, a leading voice on education and the teaching profess

“As part of our commitment to the community, we recognise the need for everyone to live more sustainable lives, and striving to achieve that goal along with local people from a range of backgrounds through eco-friendly projects like upcycling and repairing furniture is really rewarding.” 

FabLab Coventry will soon be shifting all of its operations to the new Fargo Village based factory, eventually moving out of its city arcade premises.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Pearson unveils 2021 BTEC award winners in its second online awards ceremony
FE Video
Outstanding learners, tutors, teachers, colleges and schools saw their
Finding the Future: What will be the top 10 most in-demand jobs over the next five years?
FE Video
The @OpenUniversity’s future trends predictor reveals list of most i
Intelligent real-time sign language translator designed by teens wins £20,000 national tech-for-good prize
FE Video
#AmazonXLEP: Two-way #AI-enabled British Sign Language (#BSL) translat
National Disability Strategy launches to bridge the gaping chasm of education, skills and employment
FE Video
Imagine if there was a vast British city where the 14 million resident
PM urges leaders to prevent Covid-19 ‘legacy of wasted talent’ at Global Education Summit
FE Video
#GES2021 - @BorisJohnson will call on world leaders today (29 Jul) to
Getting your first student finance payment
FE Video
Expecting your first student finance payment? We’ve got you covered!
Leading Global Voices Urge International Community to Close Digital Access, Skills and Online Learning Gaps for Girls
FE Video
#BuildingTheBandwidth - Jamie Frost Joins Leading Global Voices in Let
World Education Leaders Shed Light on Transforming Learning Post-COVID
FE Video
@AgustínPorres, a leading voice on education and the teaching profess
What are Institutes of Technology?
FE Video
Institutes of Technology, or IoTs for short, are one of the most excit
Why do diverse & disadvantaged talent self-select out of apprenticeships?
FE Video
Amazing Apprenticeships (@AmazingAppsUK) recently hosted our latest Ti
Emeritus $650 Million Capital Raise Supercharges Mission
FE Video
Emeritus Supercharges Mission to Make High Quality Education Affordabl
51-year-old apprentice encourages other adults to learn new skills through an apprenticeship
FE Video
A 51-year-old apprentice has praised an apprenticeship scheme for givi

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5994)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page