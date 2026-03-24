CITB and ECITB Merger Consultation Launches as Government Moves to Simplify Skills System

Government outlines reforms of Industry Training Boards to boost construction and engineering skills

Plans to establish a single Industry Training Board by merging construction and engineering boards in latest move to simplify the skills system and strengthen industry leadership.

Reforms designed to improve workforce planning, productivity and better meet employers’ skills needs.

12-week consultation, launched today, seeks views from employers, training providers and stakeholders across England, Scotland and Wales.

Industry voices and stakeholders are being asked to shape the future of skills training as a new consultation proposes the merger of construction and engineering training boards.

This consultation is the latest step in the Government’s drive to future-proof the skills of the workforce and unlock the economic growth the country needs.

The plans will create a single Industry Training Board (ITB), uniting the ECITB and CITB.

The plans will create a single Industry Training Board (ITB), uniting the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) and the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB). This will simplify the skills system, strengthen industry leadership and give employers a clearer, stronger voice in shaping the workforce they need.

Bringing the two boards together will mean more training, better use of funding and clearer routes into skilled work. Employers will find it easier to get the workers they need, and more people will have the opportunity to build a career in construction and engineering.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said:

“Construction and engineering are the backbone of this country. Their workforces build our homes, power our communities and lay the foundations for growth.

“We are committed to giving the next generation the high-quality, employer-led training that leads to real jobs and real careers.

“That’s why we are working hand in hand with the sector, ensuring employers get the skilled workforce they need to drive productivity, deliver infrastructure and power our clean energy future.”

These changes will ensure the UK can deliver on its priorities including building 1.5 million homes, upgrading existing housing to make it warmer and more affordable to heat, and delivering the clean energy infrastructure needed to power economic growth. This will strengthen how industry and government work together to plan and deliver skills, helping employers recruit and retain the talent they need.

Construction and engineering employers are already responding to rising demand and rapid change. A single ITB will support this effort by improving coordination, aligning training more closely with labour market needs and driving productivity across the sector.

The government is inviting views from employers, training providers and stakeholders across England, Scotland and Wales with the consultation closing on Sunday 14 June 2026.