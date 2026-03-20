Creative T Levels Must Nurture Adaptability, Not Just Train for Jobs  

Following the government response Post-16 level 3 and below pathways: government consultation response, here.

RSL Awards warns that overly narrow occupational standards in creative T Levels and V Levels risk undermining adaptability, innovation and transferable skills. Creative education must remain flexible and exploratory to support portfolio careers, cross-sector progression, and long-term employability in a rapidly changing economy.

Our experience consistently shows that when creative qualifications are rigorous, flexible, and respected, learner numbers grow, progression strengthens, and industry engagement deepens.

T Levels and the proposed V Levels in the creative industries therefore carry enormous promise. They offer recognition, rigour, and clearer progression for a sector that thrives on talent, adaptability, and innovation. Yet there is a growing risk that an overly narrow focus on occupational standards could undermine the very skills that make creative education so powerful.

Creative industries education has never been about training for a single job role. It is about developing transferable, adaptive capabilities that allow learners to thrive across multiple sectors, careers, and economic shifts. Most creative professionals do not follow linear career paths. Instead, they build portfolio careers, combining freelance work, short-term contracts, cross-sector projects, and entrepreneurial ventures.

This reality demands education that prioritises flexibility, creative problem-solving, collaboration, communication, resilience, and self-direction — skills that are inherently transferable and increasingly valued across the entire economy.

Graduates of creative programmes consistently contribute innovation and adaptability across the wider economy. They move into digital technology, marketing, health, education, community work, product design, and business innovation. Their value lies not only in technical craft, but in their ability to think differently, generate ideas, communicate complex concepts, and adapt rapidly to new environments.

If creative T Levels and V Levels become overly constrained by fixed occupational standards, this adaptability is at risk.

Narrowing the curriculum to tightly defined job roles risks reducing learning to procedural competence, limiting experimentation, and constraining intellectual risk-taking. Yet the creative process itself depends on exploration, uncertainty, iteration, failure, and reflection. These are not inefficiencies — they are essential conditions for innovation.

True creative skill develops through open-ended enquiry, interdisciplinary thinking, and reflective practice. It is in these spaces that learners cultivate confidence, originality, and professional identity. Strip these away, and creative education becomes technical training, detached from the cultural, social, and economic forces it exists to serve.

At a time when automation and artificial intelligence are reshaping labour markets, it is precisely these human, creative, and transferable skills that will sustain long-term employability.

Creative T Levels and V Levels should therefore be celebrated not simply as routes into specific occupations, but as engines of adaptability across the workforce. They develop people who can navigate complexity, embrace change, and build dynamic careers that cross sector boundaries.

To narrow their purpose is to misunderstand both the nature of creative work and the needs of a modern economy.

If vocational reform is to succeed, creative education must be allowed to remain expansive, exploratory, and future-facing — not confined to yesterday’s job descriptions.

By Dr Fern-Chantele Carter is Global Director of Awarding and Responsible and Accountable Officer at RSL Awards