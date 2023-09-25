Shopping Cart

From education to employment

20 Years, 20 Voices: Susanna Lawson

FE News Editor September 25, 2023
Susanna Lawson

September 2023 marks the beginning of our 20th Anniversary celebrations at FE News!

One way we’ll be celebrating is every day throughout September we will be posting short videos site-wide from thought leaders, influencers and friends of FE News.

There will be 20 voices for the 20 years of FE News, reflecting back on how the FE sector has evolved over the last 20 years and looking to the future of the sector.

Sponsored by the FE Collective, this a series not to miss!

To continue this epic new series, we have Susanna Lawson discussing the last 20 years of FE, and looking forward to the future.

Watch the video below to find out more!
Published in: Livestream and video, Podcast, Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact, Featured voices
FE News Editor

