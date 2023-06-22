A landscape of learning that embraces the digital

Genpower a family-run business based in Pembrokeshire are the exclusive distributor of Hyundai Power Products for the UK and Ireland supported by a team of over 120 colleagues. They provide a wide range of products, services and expertise within the outdoor power product market.

Genpower was founded in 2006 by Roland Llewellin (Managing Director) and his wife, Lisa Llewellin (Director).

In 2022, they became the worldwide (excl. India) distributor for JCB portable power and petrol equipment along with securing the UK distribution for JCB Tools.

Genpower’s landscape is not just exclusive to the world of gardening and power products. At the heart of their ethos is an inclusive and supportive learning environment for staff development. This has been driven by the Director team who take a proactive approach to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to grow and develop.

The Directors have filtered this approach into the business with the support of Laura Sanderson. From this, their teams have grown and they have created a landscape of learning and opportunity.

Genpower work with training provider PRP Training, based in Pembroke Dock who specialise in the delivery of Apprenticeships and Vocational Training throughout South and West Wales.

Like many businesses throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Genpower had to respond quickly to the emerging situation of lockdowns and transitions to remote working.

Teams calls, observing collaboration between colleagues working in separate locations were held and new staff members were supported by experienced members of the team – webcams, screen sharing and chat boxes were utilised.

Laura Sanderson Genpower Head of People is responsible for the recruitment of staff, identifying progression paths and leading work-based learning opportunities across the various departments. Laura is a fine example of upskilling having completed a Higher Apprenticeship in Management at Level 5

“Over the last 5 years we have built a strong relationship with PRP training to support our learners with work-based qualifications varying from customer service, IT, team leading and management.

“As a business, it is important that we continue to develop our teams, enhance their skillsets and offer qualifications that are nationally recognised. The qualifications are completed flexibly to fit around work schedules and priorities.”

A wide-range of support is tailored to the individual’s needs and Laura is quick to respond when staff need more support, whether this is through their learning, well-being or their work duties.

Genpower have supported a lot of young people into work through Apprenticeships and the Kickstart scheme. Eleven placements were offered with the potential to lead to full-time, permanent work.

Chloe Harvey an Administrative Assistant following QCF in Business Administration Level 1 and 2 and IT User Skills Level 2 said

“I have done 3 courses under PRP Training and Genpower and with each one I have always had full support throughout.”

Elijah Day, Parts and Digital Assistant following QCF in Customer Service Level 2 and QCF in Business Administration Level 2 praised Genpower for the opportunity they have given him. “Thanks to both PRP Training and Genpower, I have been given the opportunity to learn new skills, as well as the qualifications and work experience needed to help achieve the goals I want for the future”

“Genpower and PRP Training have helped to guide me through, whether that is needing help with a certain unit or finding things within my role to help with some of the tasks.”

Laura Barrett, PRP Digital Marketing and Business Skills Assessor said:

“I’ve been working closely with Genpower for some years now, and I can honestly say that they are an excellent example in work-based learning, apprenticeship provision and career opportunities.

“They’ve embraced digital ways of working and learning, not just because they had to but because they can see how this benefits their workforce and its reach to wider communities.”

Over the last year, digital infrastructure and practices have remained central to Genpower’s work process. Their use of in-house systems, cloud-based systems and software such as Slack, have allowed for hybrid work practices and effective communication between departments.

Learners following other Business Skills qualifications such as Team Leading, Customer Service and Administration have equally benefited from digital ways of working and learning.

Genpower have introduced their own internal award scheme to recognise the achievements of their young learners.

Find out the full range of courses that are delivered by PRP Training

Published in