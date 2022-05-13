” A Passion to Inspire ” Final 2022 – Winners City College Norwich

After 3 years we are all back supporting the next generation and thinking about all the hard work that has gone into this year and the support from so many wonderful people

Congratulations to Drew Denington, Josh Amos-Terzza and Jasmin Boughen who will now be invited to ‘Skills for Chefs’ where they will meet the Culinary Legends: Pierre Koffmann, Paul Ainsworth and Hrishikesh Desai with their Russums Jackets and Chefi Knife cases !

Steve Munkley has had a great day judging the @Passion2Inspire final and shared this moment when the winners were revealed… pic.twitter.com/L0J6YUrS1b — Craft Guild of Chefs (@Craft_Guild) May 10, 2022

Well done to every single Student that was involved in this year’s 7 Heats and Final – Brilliant – The Future looks Good !!

A Massive THANK YOU to all the support Passion has received this year – Partners – Employers – Lecturers – Producers – Chefs and Great Mentors

Our next Culinary Adventure is on Tuesday, 14th June with 30 plus colleges – Draw 24th May and recipes released 31st May and all cooking LIVE

Be Passionate – Be Inspired – Be Involved

