Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Essex County Council jobs

” A Passion to Inspire ” Final 2022 – Winners City College Norwich

Passion to Inspire May 13, 2022
0 Comments

After 3 years we are all back supporting the next generation and thinking about all the hard work that has gone into this year and the support from so many wonderful people

Congratulations to Drew Denington, Josh Amos-Terzza and Jasmin Boughen who will now be invited to ‘Skills for Chefs’ where they will meet the Culinary Legends:  Pierre Koffmann, Paul Ainsworth and Hrishikesh Desai with their Russums Jackets and Chefi Knife cases !

Well done to every single Student that was involved in this year’s 7 Heats and Final – Brilliant – The Future looks Good !!

A Massive THANK YOU to all the support Passion has received this year – Partners – Employers – Lecturers – Producers – Chefs and Great Mentors

Our next Culinary Adventure is on Tuesday, 14th June with 30 plus colleges – Draw 24th May and recipes released 31st May and all cooking LIVE

Be Passionate – Be Inspired – Be Involved

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Skills and apprenticeships
Passion to Inspire

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this