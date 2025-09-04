adi Group Celebrates Nine Years of Its Pioneering Pre-Apprenticeship Scheme

Multi-disciplinary firm adi Group is celebrating the beginning of another year of its pre-apprenticeship scheme, which has successfully helped a number of young people embark on a rewarding engineering career.

Founder, Alan Lusty, launched the scheme in 2016 with the ambition to revolutionise the future of engineering and help resolve issues around youth skills development in the STEM sector.

Amidst a concerning lack of vocational opportunities for young people to develop an interest in and a knowledge of engineering, adi Group set out to create a highly effective path into the industry for students as young as 14.

“At adi, it’s always been our mission to invest in the next generation of engineers,” said Lusty. “We started by setting up our apprenticeship academy in 2014, but we realised there was a strong need to engage children younger than 18.

“There is a need to drive a passion for the industry in young people, and while post-16 career paths can be effective, it can be too late for others.

“There are a lot of societal issues surrounding engineering to this day, particularly misconceptions about what it means to be an engineer as well as a lack of understanding about what engineers do. The work we do as part of our pre-apprenticeship scheme seeks to change this.”

Successful applicants spend an afternoon per week at adi’s headquarters for two years, learning hands-on electrical and mechanical engineering skills.

The scheme takes up 10% of the students’ GCSE curriculum time, and allows them to gain a formal EAL qualification. It also enables them to get a taste for different sides of engineering, allowing them to understand where their strengths and interests lie.

After the scheme the students can easily move into any engineering apprenticeship, fast-tracking their career and allowing them to start earning sooner.

Discussing the importance of creating vocational routes into engineering, Lusty said:

“Many talented engineers come from a university background, and it’s great to see that there’s enough passion and interest for young people to pursue a degree in engineering, which is obviously an investment and a commitment.

“However, not everyone is academically orientated, and we need to remember that a substantial part of the engineering sector involves hands-on work, which apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships target incredibly well.

“A hands-on approach means youngsters learn practically, understanding how to solve real problems and work with a team to come up with solutions – and there is no substitute for this type of immersive learning experience.

“Ultimately, the biggest issue facing the sector now and in the near future is the lack of skilled engineers. Providing quality opportunities for young people to build these skills from a young age can make a significant impact, and all engineering businesses have a role to play.

“Looking ahead to the next decade, our priority will remain the same: to train the young engineers of tomorrow and breed passion, creativity and innovation within the sector as a whole.

“As part of this commitment, we’ll continue to develop our scheme to meet the evolving needs of the engineering industry and amplify its potential to engage and inspire even more young minds.”