Adult Skills Summit highlights urgent need to protect adult learning in London

Leaders from across the adult education and skills sector came together for a landmark London Adult Skills Summit, sending a clear message about the value of adult learning – and the growing risks posed by ongoing funding pressures.

Hosted at WM College, one of the UK’s oldest centres for adult education, the summit was chaired by Gerry McDonald CBE, Group Principal and CEO at New City College.

The event brought together representatives from adult colleges across the capital alongside key stakeholders from the Greater London Authority, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the Association of Colleges, UCU and HOLEX, the national membership body for adult community education.

The summit was organised following recent changes to the way adult skills are funded, including the transfer of responsibility from the Department for Education to the Department for Work and Pensions. Despite the growing demand for adult learning, government funding rates have not increased since 2019. If funding for skills had kept up with inflation, there would be an additional £75 million to fund adult learning in London, but instead colleges are being forced to make difficult decisions about the courses they can offer and the number of adult learners they can teach.

A lively discussion, involving more than 60 delegates, explored both the economic and social value of adult learning. It was led by a panel of London’s key advocates for education, with contributions from Howard Dawber OBE, London’s Deputy Mayor for Business and Growth; Gloria Gaspard, Skills and Employment Delivery Manager at Transport for London; Forogh Rahmani, Director of Local London; Jamie Stevenson, Principal at Lewisham College NCG; and Mark Malcomson, CEO at City Lit.

Speakers highlighted how adult skills are critical to London’s economy, helping employers fill skills gaps and supporting residents into sustainable jobs. However, the discussion also focused on the wider benefits of adult learning, including improved health and wellbeing, stronger communities and increased social cohesion.

Delegates agreed on the need for better ways to measure these broader outcomes so that future funding decisions by the DWP and the Treasury reflect the full impact of adult education.

The summit concluded with a shared commitment to work together to raise the profile of adult learning and make the case for sustainable investment. A joint statement, signed by all partners, was published and signatures are being added daily.

Closing the event, Gerry McDonald CBE, said:

“The level of optimism in the room is encouraging. Today is the start of a new movement – to change the dynamic and landscape of adult learning.”